Outside, the rain falls cold onto the hard ground, just as it did ten years ago in Calais. My dad was alive then, and we were in France because, at 92, he made his last stand to remind people that refugees deserve welcome, not contempt. So he travelled to a hard-scrabble refugee camp called the Jungle. It was located on abandoned industrial scrubland in a nether region outside Calais.

A decade has changed many things. My dad is seven years dead. I am winded by cancer and other illnesses. But what has happened to society in those years is worse; dystopia has settled in.

Now is a time of genocide when we became like the Nazis. Now is a time of fascism when we became like citizens of Germany in the 1930s. Now is a time of economic crisis because we ignored history’s warnings. Now is a time of xenophobia because we listened to the siren’s call of modern day Mussolini’s and Hitler’s.

Hatred of migrants and refugees, especially Muslims, is not unique to Britain but is shared by Europe, the USA, Canada, and Australia — a by-product of neoliberalism, which needs scapegoats and targeted intolerance to survive.

The intolerance and racism of Europeans towards refugees disgusted my dad. He used his age, his status as a Second World War veteran and member of the so-called Greatest Generation, to make the case that refugees deserve compassion and sanctuary. Seven years after his death, the refugee crisis seems unstoppable because society stands frozen in the headlights of a fascist takeover.

Below is Harry Leslie Smith’s essay about his trip to the Jungle in 2015.

I’m including it again because, my father knew 10 years ago that to not solve the refugee crisis with empathy and compassion would lead to the hell we live in today.

Harry Leslie Smith: The Jungle, 2015

In early November, I took the Eurostar from St Pancras in London to Calais. We left at dawn, and a pallid fog hung across the English sky like white bedding sheets strung across the laundry lines of terraced houses.

The other passengers in my carriage wore expensive suits and looked preoccupied with sales quotas, market shares, and the prospect of their annual Christmas bonuses. I was heading to the refugee camp known as the Jungle by its residents because it lacked sanitation, health care, or adequate living quarters. I felt sad and angry about the way we ignore suffering through distraction.

I recalled my first journey to the Continent in the dying months of the Second World War. I was twenty-one. It was winter, and I was travelling with my RAF unit in the hold of an ancient, rusting troop carrier to the freshly liberated Belgium. Waves battered our ship; there was further danger from limpet mines and lone-wolf U-boats. I hoped that I would live to see the end of the terrible war that had turned Europe into an abattoir. But when peace arrived, I realised that for many, the spring of 1945 was as deadly and dangerous as Hitler’s blitzkriegs.

Thanks for reading Harry's Last Stand Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Refugees of Another War

The armistice was barbed with the thorns of a refugee crisis, with more than twenty million people swept away from their homelands because of the fighting, the threat of reprisals from foreign armies, and the prospect of starvation. Seventy years on, I can recall with vivid clarity how the crisis flowed across Europe like a tidal surge of despair.

From the back of an army truck, I first saw the refugees: hundreds of civilians with cardboard suitcases, walking wearily beside the road. Some had fled the Soviet or German armies. Others were former slave labourers — desperately thin, wearing tattered prison uniforms and wooden clogs — traipsing back towards their homeland or to a displaced-persons camp. All were homeless, many were stateless, and each face I glimpsed carried an expression of terror.

When we could, we gave them food or cigarettes, but in truth, there was little time to help. Our objective was to secure the Hamburg aerodrome and make it operational for RAF fighter planes. It was not until we occupied Germany’s second-largest city that I understood the hardship those refugees endured. Hamburg had been destroyed by the Allied air war that killed 50,000 civilians there alone — more than all the casualties the Luftwaffe had inflicted on Britain during the war.

Mile upon mile of apartment blocks had been reduced to heaps of broken concrete and fire-ravaged shells. Many residents lived in the gutted basements of their apartments or moved to squatters’ camps such as the one adjacent to the airfield where I was stationed. The camp included refugees from all over Eastern Europe, driven from their homes first by the fighting and then by the division of the Continent between Russia and the West.

It reminded me of the slums in which I had grown up, except its structures were made of scrap wood, sheets of metal, and tarpaulin instead of Yorkshire stone. It was rank with filth, the smog of open fires, and the pungent aroma of human sewage. Yet I marvelled at the inhabitants’ attempts to retain their dignity by creating a community: a school constructed from bomb debris and cobblers and tailors working out of tiny shops.

In January 1946, a famine known as the Grosse Hunger — the Great Hunger — descended on Germany. The British government, the army, civilians and the Red Cross tried to limit the suffering with aid and donations of food and clothing. Over time, displaced-persons camps were erected as an interim solution before people could return home or, if that was not possible, be resettled elsewhere in Europe or the Commonwealth.

There is no doubt that these camps alleviated the refugee crisis my generation faced. I remember a friend of mine, a refugee from Serbia, telling me in the 1950s how grateful he was for the Red Cross food parcels that he and his brother received in a camp on the outskirts of Vienna. To him, the food represented more than nourishment — it made him believe that the outside world wanted him to live.

As my train emerged from the tunnel and entered France, I thought again of that long-dead Serbian friend — a beneficiary of the generous refugee policy instituted by Western democracies after the war — and wondered what he would make of the current crisis.

The Jungle, Calais

Most of today’s politicians in Britain seem to have a very different opinion of immigration, refugees, and our responsibility for peace. Nothing illustrates this better than the fencing at the port in Calais and the nearby Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles — built at the cost of £7 million to British taxpayers, on the orders of the Cameron government. Its purpose was to keep refugees from clinging to freight trains or hiding in the holds of ships as they sought sanctuary and a better life in Britain.

Viewed from my taxi, the fence stretched into the distance like the Cold War barriers that once divided Germany. I remembered another time and another group of people who clamoured to leave an unhealthy society. But then, unlike today, we tore down walls between people and nations. I couldn’t turn away from the heartache caused by this crisis, which is why, at the age of ninety-two, I came to Calais.

The Jungle was a squalid encampment spread across a couple of square miles of discarded industrial land. It held some 6,000 refugees and economic migrants from countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, and Sudan. It existed only because the world is a desperate, unequal, and unfair place for most of its inhabitants.

People in the Jungle lived mainly in tents or shanties made from discarded rubbish and donated lumber. Everything looked temporary, forlorn, and hopeless — like a settlement built after a natural disaster. There were few amenities and little water, making it hard for people to keep clean despite their best efforts. Yet they tried to build a community: a school, a library, and places of worship for Christians and Muslims.

Amid this squalor, a wooden structure that seated more than thirty people was a remarkable sight. The Ethiopian Coptic church that my volunteer guide showed me was constructed from plywood and resembled one of the churches built on the American prairie during the nineteenth century by settlers desperate for a better life. Even to me, an old man with little faith, it looked reassuring.

Up the road, a group of young men huddled around a small fire of sticks and cardboard, trying to warm their bones after a damp night of sleeping rough. Further on, near an Afghan café made from scrap wood and serving hot chai brewed with condensed milk — the taste of a distant homeland — a group of gendarmes in riot gear and with menacing stares marched past.

Exploring the camp, I met a young South Sudanese man who told me about his journey to Europe. With dignity, he explained that he had left his country not for money, education, or better clothes, but to escape death in the civil war. In so many ways, he reminded me of my best friend, who had fled Poland to avoid being enslaved by the Nazis in 1939. Like that young man, my friend walked through many countries before reaching Britain in 1940.

Later, I saw more gendarmes standing beside their paramilitary vehicles, while off to the side a lone refugee began to eat a leaf from a plant growing in a ditch. There was real hunger in the camp. It received little government support, and local charities were only able to provide one meal a day for the residents.

The air grew cold, and I felt weary for all these people, trapped in a place that, in essence, isn’t in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa but is instead a kind of hell on earth, because no government — including our own — cares for them.

The road around the camp seemed endless to my old body, and I felt overwhelmed by all the suffering. I made preparations to return to London — to society, to a meal at a good restaurant, and a good night’s sleep in a hotel. What all of that costs could amount to half a year’s wages for these refugees in their countries of origin.

Before I left, I watched a young boy, around eleven years old, an orphan, kicking a football and laughing. Would he have the opportunity to live long enough to talk about his turbulent youth and the greatest refugee crisis to strike Europe since the Second World War?

The world has changed since I was young. It has not grown harder, only more foolish and selfish. I have seen camps like the Jungle before — at the end of the war. But back then, there was a desire among ordinary citizens and their leaders to alleviate the plight of refugees. Today, it is different. The common will to do good, or even to maintain a decent society for all, has vanished. Our politicians — and we, the ordinary people — are ignoring our moral, political, and human responsibility to be our brothers’ keepers.

In the end, the only thing that separates us from those who live in the Jungle is luck — and any gambler will tell you that this can change at the turn of a card.

Afterword

I often think about one of the Sudanese refugees my dad spoke with. He had been a law student before politics and war compelled him to flee. He was bitter and depressed, for good reason — astute enough to know his chances for asylum were slim to none. Later, I learned that he was deported back to his homeland. It’s unlikely he survived the brutal war or the current genocide.

Our “Western culture” has such a capacity to waste the lives of those we deem inferior and toss them away as if they were nothing more than empty seed husks.

Support and Solidarity

Thanks for reading and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

The past few months have been especially difficult. I’m not entirely sure why, though much of it must be down to the recession and the cost-of-living crisis we’re all enduring. What makes it worse is how these hardships are downplayed by high-income journalists in the corporate media. That’s one reason I’m continuing my 40 %-off promotion for yearly subscriptions.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he believed in so fiercely. It’s a story that still deserves to be heard.

The manuscript is finally done. If you’d like to read the beta version, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the relentless cost-of-living crisis. Yet I keep writing because telling these stories keeps both Harry’s legacy — and our shared humanity — alive.

If you can, please consider taking out a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (automatically converted to your currency). Your support keeps the lights on and ensures the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith endures.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat — rowing through hard times together.

