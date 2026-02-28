I woke at around two with a strong urge to empty my bladder. It’s not unusual for me because I am 62. What was unusual was that, when I got back into bed, I decided to check my phone.

On it I saw that America and Israel — which means, by extension, the West — have started their war against Iran.

Madness, but not unexpected, because we live in a time of the hollow men.

Götterdämmerung is now the default setting for the American empire.

An empire that can no longer offer reform at home turns to force abroad. When growth no longer binds society together, coercion becomes the last instrument of unity.

It is going to fall as if it were King Kong on the Empire State Building, and we are going to be crushed in the debris it leaves at street level.

After reading that the war against Iran had begun in earnest, I had a hard time falling back to sleep.

It is not fear but despair that moves me — an emotion riding hard over how far past the point of no return the West has gone in its pursuit of hegemonic domination.

Fear I leave for my own personal struggle to make March’s rent on the last day of February.

The same system that cannot guarantee housing for its citizens can always guarantee funding for war. That imbalance is not accidental — it is the architecture of late empire. We are doomed by the nihilism built into neoliberal entitlement.

Since Covid, many of us live quiet — and not-so-quiet — lives of desperation.

Politically, economically, and socially, things are falling apart. Every day feels like waking up midway through a minefield. You crawl forward, hoping a pocket knife can detect the buried ordnance before it explodes beneath you.

Mine is the struggle to remain housed.

For others, it is the same — or some other battle to stay afloat and alive.

There is no time for leisure, long-term plans, or extended joy. Each crisis offers only two choices: fight or flight.

The cost-of-living crisis brings a kind of exhaustion — physical and emotional — that turns everything around you into a -grey world: hopeless, stuck, unchanging. It makes it more difficult to resist fascism.

The American empire is collapsing but so are we. Citizens are exhausted because wealth is sealed off at the top while the base carries the weight.

On days like this, with smoke from air attacks against Iran and Lebanon billowing across my television screen, I think my concerns about personal survival are so puny. So much of the world is on fire from America and the West’s 1% — frenetic in their attempts to retain economic control over the citizens of the earth.

It seems hopeless, and perhaps for my generation it is.

But history tells us that revolution is only one breadline too many away.

The powder-keg trope comes to mind as the television news plays air-raid warnings blaring in Tel Aviv — and me not caring, because too many in that city have dined on genocide without remorse.

But the bombing of Tehran hurts, because the citizens there are not responsible, only cursed by belonging to a nation with oil flowing through its soil that is coveted by the oligarchs of capitalism.

This ends badly for us, but something good will eventually come if we rise up against our corrupt leadership.

