Hope, like water in the desert, is hard to find in Britain in 2026. People are parched for a drop of good news. The Greens’ victory in Gorton and Denton yesterday was a rare sip of relief. But one by-election will not end the drought neoliberalism has brought to this country.

It may be the end of the beginning — but I am not convinced. Rejoice in last night’s victory, but remember: we have been here before. The status quo does not surrender power willingly.

The last time Britain experienced a genuine political rupture was in 1945, when a socialist Labour government dismantled large swathes of laissez-faire capitalism and built the Welfare State. That transformation was not simply “granted” from above. It was driven by an organised labour movement, a war-weary electorate, and the moral authority of millions of demobilised working-class soldiers who had fought fascism abroad. The Beveridge Report captured the public imagination. The old interwar order had lost legitimacy.

But elite calculation played its part. The establishment understood the danger of reverting to the 1930s. Faced with a population armed, politicised and unwilling to return quietly to mass unemployment and slums, reform became preferable to unrest. Attlee’s government reshaped Britain — yet it did so within limits. The empire was dismantled, but not the greed and racism that created it. Britain became a founding member of NATO and helped build a new American empire — one that has proven more cruel, rapacious and unforgiving than those that came before it. Capitalism was not abolished, but rather restrained, which sowed the seeds for neoliberalism and the dystopia we live in today.

The difference between 1945 and 2026 is stark. Today, there is anger, but much of it has been corralled into social media platforms. There is hardship, but it is individualised. Trade union density is not only lower, but union leadership has embraced neoliberalism, making unions less incubators of change and more managers of stasis.

A coherent working-class struggle barely exists in 2026, despite most of humanity working for their daily bread. Consumerism individualises struggle, turning it into a personal battle rather than a collective demand for economic redress. Rather than fear us, the establishment generates fear in us of minorities, refugees, and the vulnerable.

That is why a Green by-election victory, welcome as it is, cannot by itself end the drought. Relief requires confident upheaval not violence but economic disruption so intense the status quo fear the alternative. Remember what happened to Corbyn and his Labour Party. Hope for our future was stitched up by a corporate news media apparatus that collaborated with the 1% to keep us down. What lies ahead is a confrontation between us and a status quo that serves the few at the expense of the many. Unless the 1% begins to fear us as they feared the Greatest Generation in 1945, we don’t have a hope in hell. Soon our only choice will be to take to the barricades or be put up against a wall.

