This morning, my phone, as if it were in a long-term relationship with me, sent a reminder. With a photo taken four years ago, it reminded me that a COVID lockdown was in effect in Toronto.

The photo was taken from a train, looking out at a desolate and frozen city. I was in Toronto for a CT scan to determine whether the cancer had returned, like an arsonist to the scene of a crime.

It hasn’t yet. Although it’s too early to know what’s down the pipe for me. Growths detected on my liver on the latest scan require further investigation. We will see what we see in May, during my next visit to the cancer clinic.

In 2020, when COVID arrived, there was some hope—and even predictions—that the pandemic would spur a progressive societal reset. A reset did occur, but not to benefit the people. Instead, billionaires’ collective wealth increased by five trillion dollars during the first two years of the pandemic, which was more than it had grown in the fourteen years previous.

Despite COVID killing nearly a million Americans during its first pandemic year, social media platforms were rife with paid influencers and bots who promoted anti-science rhetoric, claiming America merely had a bad case of the flu and should stop panicking. Campaigns of disinformation were launched by politicians to foment doubt about the efficacy of vaccines and N95 masks as a means of controlling the virus’s lethality in the general public. Populations were gaslighted to ensure they continued to labour for giant corporations and consume the disposable, ephemeral goods they manufactured.

As the pandemic became more extreme, it killed or incapacitated workers in numbers only seen on Great War battlefronts. As more citizens became unable to fully participate in consumer society, the economy contracted. However, the wealthiest were not harmed by the shrinking economy.

Fortuitously for the 1%, the price of goods began to increase with inflationary zeal. It’s 2026, and food, rent, the ordinary costs of survival, and simple pleasures have not kept pace with wages or benefits. The ordinary citizen has become the greyhound chasing the mechanical hare around a betting track. We can never catch up to it under capitalism, neoliberalism, and certainly not under our current hybrid of fascism.

In the USA, 77% of Americans say their incomes can’t keep up with inflation. One hundred million Americans now live in varying degrees of wage poverty, from extreme hardship to constant struggle. Working poverty is so merciless that half a million Americans—whose address is the pavement or the back seat of their car—are in full-time work and yet cannot afford a roof over their heads or obtain the references required to rent an apartment. Over a quarter of American seniors live below the poverty line. A year into Trump’s presidency, it’s expected to get worse as social services are cut back and trade-war tariffs turn ordinary goods into luxury items.

The same goes for Canada, because our oligarchs are as avaricious as American ones. I honestly can’t remember the last time I ate butter—or, for that matter, decent margarine. Yet I was informed yesterday by the federal government that, to offset food insecurity, they are providing food banks with an extra 20 million dollars and issuing, on average, a benefit cheque of $400 annually to help offset the cost of food or rent. Leave it to politicians—who more often than not drop $400 on a single meal and expense it back to the taxpayer—to believe a few hundred dollars is going to materially change the lives of millions struggling through the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Great Depression.

The poorest households in the UK are worse off after fifteen years of uninterrupted austerity than the poorest households in Slovenia. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s latest report on poverty in Britain, published this week, is a lesson in how neoliberalism shaped a nation as economically bleak as the one my father was born into in 1923. Some 3.8 million people now live in abject destitution thanks to austerity measures introduced by David Cameron in 2010 and rubber-stamped by Mark Carney when he was Governor of the Bank of England. That Canadians persist in believing Carney is going to spread the wealth is a real head-shaker for me.

Not since Ramsay MacDonald has there been a Labour Prime Minister so lethal to the aspirations of ordinary workers.

Keir Starmer’s government is digging up by the roots the last remains of the Welfare State planted in 1945 by the Attlee government. He’s doing this to fund a war against Russia, as the government embarks on a massive military spree that will ultimately be used against foreign enemies—or against its own people. Life will become unlivable for millions of vulnerable people after this Labour government obliterates its welfare system.

Starmer has followed America’s political navigation charts. He has sailed Britain towards a Gulf of Fascism. When the winds are right, he will push the Labour government into authoritarian waters by employing jingoism, waging war against Russia, and manufacturing an “enemy within.”

In the 1930s, the USA faced similar levels of economic disenfranchisement. Franklin D. Roosevelt understood that to prevent his nation from sliding into fascism, he had to institute a New Deal in which workers and the vulnerable shared in the prosperity of the country.

Our times haven’t forgotten history; it has been misappropriated by neoliberalism, which erased the post-Second World War working-class revolution and replaced it with the myth that wealth bestows wisdom and virtue on those who possess it. For neoliberals, there is no higher purpose than wealth accumulation. Without that myth, someone like Donald Trump would never have been elected President, nor Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain.

