Love Among the Ruins was Harry Leslie Smith’s second volume in his The Green and Pleasant Land trilogy. It is a portrayal of his life as an ordinary occupation soldier in Hamburg following the Second World War.

Before entering Hamburg on 4 May 1945, my father had a profound hatred of Germany and its people. In Holland and Belgium, he had seen what the Nazis had done to civilian populations and slave labourers, and the genocide they had committed against Europe’s Jewish population. Time in Hamburg, where he observed many civilians suffering extreme privations, softened my father’s hatred towards ordinary Germans who bore no responsibility for the crimes of their leaders.

Below is a short selection in which Friede, his German lover, takes him on a tour of war-ravaged Hamburg. What is striking about this chapter is that Harry and Friede walk through the physical wreckage of the city, yet everything they discuss points towards rebuilding: not just buildings, but belief, companionship, and the possibility of a humane future.

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Chapter Five: The city in the shadow of the Michel

Friede and I walked back towards the river below the city centre. A wind had picked up, and the air smelled of burning rubbish, while soot and ash rained down onto the pavement. This eruption originated from a truck, puffing along and slowing up the thoroughfare in front of us. Its roof was fitted with a boiler and a steam pipe. The vehicle dragged three carriages behind it like a primitive train.

It moved like a rheumatic centipede. A young boy raced across the top of the truck, feeding the boiler with an odd assortment of fuel ranging from chair legs to telegraph poles sawn down to size. The boy, like Vulcan’s apprentice, fed the boiler and shifted the burning timber with iron tongs to increase the inferno. The contraption wheezed ahead of us like a castrated dragon let loose on a desolate industrial wasteland, belching smoke, ash and cinder.

‘What is the matter?’ Friede asked. ‘Have you never seen German ingenuity before?’

‘It’s the strangest thing I have ever encountered.’

Friede explained that when the Nazis began to run out of petrol, cars and lorries were converted to run off coal and scrap wood. Mechanics attached primitive steam engines to Volkswagen motors. They were slow, smelled horrible, and were as dirty as mud. Friede laughed at the truck painfully meandering up the road and said, ‘Look, there goes Germany’s secret weapon to win the war.’

Suddenly we were near the harbour. Apart from the homeless, few people ventured onto this roadway. Ahead of us was a scattering of refugees who carried the weight of their lives on their backs, or pushed it on baby prams with warped, squeaking wheels. I saw a family dragging an enormous clock in their cart, its weights and pulleys clanking and screeching over the bumpy road.

Friede looked at the slim traffic of people and explained: ‘The DPs [displaced persons] always seem to take the most ridiculous objects with them on their journey. I don’t understand it. Why would you haul around a timepiece? It can only remind you that your day is done.’

‘What would you take into exile?’ I asked.

Friede thought for a moment and replied: ‘My friends, my family, books, a phonograph, and if you are good to me, maybe even you, liebchen. What about you, Tommy, what would you take?’

I smiled and quoted Omar Khayyam: ‘A jug of wine, a loaf of bread and thou, beside me. I’d also bundle onto my wagon as much luck as it could hold.’

‘You are a brave soul if that is all you need to make you happy in banishment.’

I didn’t know where Friede was taking me, but I grew concerned by our rapid plunge into the dead flesh of Hamburg. We were approaching the epicentre of the catastrophic 1943 Allied bombing mission, codenamed Operation Gomorrah.

‘Are you sure it’s safe to be here?’ I asked.

‘Yes, come on; let’s get through this street quickly. Besides, you have a gun in case we get into trouble.’

I had almost forgotten about my weapon; it was a required accoutrement while outside of camp. It was a Sten gun, which I believed put me in more danger from involuntary discharge than any threat from disgruntled former Nazis.

On either side of the road, windowless, lifeless, disintegrating buildings stood ready to crumble into unrecognisable cement. It was like walking through an excavated Pompeii long after Vesuvius had destroyed its citizens. The neighbourhood was bombed into non-existence because of its proximity to the harbour. Only a handful of people survived the firebombing; most were condemned to death by flames, suffocation, or drowning. A conflagration was created by the incendiary bombs. It produced hurricane-strength fire winds that melted people, animals, and inanimate objects as it bellowed across the city, consuming anything and everything combustible.

The road abruptly opened up onto a boulevard. Against the destroyed cityscape, a resolute statue of Charlemagne stood. The effigy looked bemused. Its sculpted arm pointed rigidly towards the destruction. Behind him, something else had survived more or less unharmed through those nights of relentless bombing. It had dodged the uncountable bomb tonnage dumped onto this city from Flying Fortresses during the day and Lancasters bombing at night. It alone remained and looked even nonchalant over its survival. On closer inspection, I could see that parts of the edifice had suffered some bomb damage. However, in comparison to the surrounding wasteland, it appeared unmolested.

Friede pointed and said: ‘That is Saint Michael’s Kirche. The “Michel” is Hamburg’s most famous church. The cathedral is over 400 years old and a testament to Hamburg’s greatness as a maritime city. It witnessed our downfall under the Nazis. But we believe that as long as the Michel remains, Hamburg will survive and prosper and its people will rebuild their lives. It is beautiful, isn’t it?’

‘Yes,’ I agreed reluctantly, ‘it is very beautiful.’

I had a strained relationship with churches and those in charge of delivering God’s word to the ignorant. Belief had long ago been beaten out of me by sexless nuns and alcoholic priests. I suspected that the church survived because it was a reliable geographic beacon for the RAF. It helped guide the waves of bombers onwards to their targets. The cathedral was like a trumpet to the walls of Jericho.

‘Every Christmas Eve,’ Friede continued, ‘the Michel’s bells rang at midnight. You could hear their chimes from my mother’s home in Fuhlsbüttel, ten kilometres away.’

Friede picked up some bomb debris from the ground. Perhaps it was part of a roof or the side of a building; now it was just a shred of mortar. She played with it in her hand as if weighing the consequence of war and wickedness. After some thought, she dropped the small souvenir of wreckage and said, ‘I just can’t believe in God, at least not God from the Bible.’

‘How could he exist? What creator allows all this cruelty to inhabit the Earth? What type of God allows Germany to go mad and kill the Jews? What God lets Spain and Russia slaughter their innocents in civil and class warfare? Who would make a world and walk away from it as if it were a sandcastle on a beach at high tide?’

Friede wiped dirt from her hand and brushed away some hair that had fallen onto her face.

‘After all of this waste and destruction, what can you believe in, Friede? What can anyone believe in?’ I asked.

She looked at me for a moment, and after a brief second of reflection, she said: ‘I think there is something greater than man. It is not human or divine. It is energy. It came when the universe formed from the void. It was like the first spark from a flint. The ember gave humanity conscious life. Our awareness is a gift, but it comes with a price. You only get one turn, one spin at the wheel, and then you are thrown back into the cosmic vapours. There are no second chances. As for eternity, it is unconscious without dreams; the dead are like amoebas floating on the ocean’s waves.’

‘So there is no heaven?’ I asked.

‘No, you just walk to the end of your road.’

‘What happens then?’

‘Nothing is waiting for you at the finish. We return to particles, lost memories, lost hopes.’

Friede’s arms were at her sides, and the hem of her skirt rustled in a wind coming off the river.

‘Harry, now you look at me like I am crazy,’ she said quietly.

She stopped and moved away from me, then threw her head back and stared up at the church tower 130 metres above us. She was caught in the rapture of that afternoon.

‘If some beauty still exists, life cannot be that bleak. Come on; let’s go, before we are late for the train home.’ Friede dashed off ahead and left me frozen in my thoughts.

I cried out, ‘Wait for me!’ I jogged to catch up with Friede while the Sten gun bounced against my arm. I was out of breath when I finally reached her on Marseiller Strasse, near the Dammtor train station.

‘Tommy, if you want to keep up with me, you should take better care of yourself. At school, I always won the hundred-meter dash because I liked the freedom of being alone, rather than being in a pack of schoolgirls.’

We now walked together towards the Dammtor train station, located across the street from a rollicking armed forces’ nightclub called The Victory. The train station was the size of London’s St Pancras, but lacked its architectural beauty. The Dammtor was equipped for both inner-city and regional travel. In the early days after the war, its primary importance was as a terminal for inner-city travel, as petrol was available only for British military vehicles.

We pushed our way through a crowd congregating at the front entrance. Inside, Friede hung on to me as we slid past the queue of people resigned to the new order of things in Germany. The platforms teemed with desperate-looking characters, while overhead pigeons and sparrows swooped and darted through the exposed skylight. Below, civilians were divided into groups of two or three people. Their eyes darted to the ground when they got sight of a British uniform.

Across the platform, the U-Bahn riders scurried to their trains. They dragged unwieldy luggage stuffed with what remained of their pre-war lives. It was now to be traded for food or medicine. On the inner walls of the train station, message boards had been hastily erected. They were crammed with pictures of lost relatives, lovers or friends. Sad notes were tacked up: ‘Hans Schumann, I am now at Opa’s, your loving Inga.’ Miserable pictures were jammed against a dozen other photos. Each snapshot asked to be recognised, remembered, and loved. However, the hot August sun leaked through the station’s rafters, blistering the edges of the photos as if to say, ‘Don’t waste your breath looking for me: I am already dead, my body lies with the nameless that died at the side of the Autobahn.’

Railway employees patrolled the station in worn uniforms that looked ready to disintegrate no matter how cleaned or starched they were. Whistles rested threateningly on their lips while passengers diligently looked to follow their orders. Even in defeat, Germans still craved a well-executed command, even if it was only to stand ready for an approaching train.

An electrified train entered the station and edged past us. Passengers were pressed up against the windows like guppies in a fishbowl with too little water. When the train screeched to a halt, middle-aged men wearing old homburg hats and soiled overcoats spilt out of the doors. They shuffled out towards the street with their heads bowed as if frightened to look at the ruins around them and the sunlight above them. Behind them, women followed, clutching cloth bags ripe with silverware and wrapped china to be bartered for food.

Small orphaned children darted around the platform searching for discarded cigarette ends. They were bottom-feeders who wore rancid trousers and coal-smeared pullovers as if they were waifs from Victorian London. If they were lucky, they found a handful of partially smoked Capstans or Player’s on the dirty platform floor, which were sold for a few pfennigs to teenage gangsters employed by the German mafia. The mob recycled the cigarette stubs with the labour of homeless children and destitute women into new cigarettes of questionable quality, taste, and hygiene. Eventually, the newly fashioned cigarettes ended up in the mouths of indigent Germans who tried to quell the hunger pangs created by the starvation rations thrown to them by the occupation forces.

The rail police blasted their whistles with menace. The order was barked to board the U-Bahn train. Friede and I were herded towards the railway cars. The embarkation resembled a scramble by passengers on a fast-sinking ship with too few lifeboats. We were jostled into the first car by the momentum of the people behind us.

Outside, the police held back disappointed passengers who were too late to board. Inside, I was hit by an overwhelming stench of cabbage and body odour. There was an exhausted gloom painted on the occupants’ faces. I had seen the same defeated look on unemployed miners in West Yorkshire during the Great Depression. It was an expression of pain and surprise from a person who couldn’t quite work out how they had lost everything at life’s roulette table.

It was claustrophobic in the train, but the Germans were either unaware of the lack of oxygen or had grown stoical to the means by which they had to travel around town. Friede said, ‘There is more air at the rear of the train.’

We jostled through the crowd of exhausted travellers. A teenage boy, dusty from a day foraging through the wreckage, saluted me. This caused a woman in her 70s sitting beside him to hiss.

‘Danke,’ I said, but offered the wooden seat to Friede, who declined and gave it to a pregnant woman standing nearby instead.

The train entered a tunnel, and our car was plunged into darkness while we sped underground below the wrecked city. In lightless obscurity, people coughed nervously, some joked, and others whispered as if they were still in a police state. I felt as if I was choking. It was like being trained for chemical attacks by being locked in a cinder-block shed filled with tear gas.

Friede said to me, ‘Let’s play a game. Come with me.’ She grabbed my hand tightly and led me through the throng of people.

‘Where are we going?’ I asked.

‘You’ll see. Don’t ask too many questions. It spoils the surprise.’

Friede forced us to the compartment door by the front of the train and said, ‘The rules to this game are simple, but you will have to learn them while we play.’

‘All right,’ I agreed with some hesitation.

The U-Bahn squealed into Hallerstrasse station. On a poorly lit subterranean platform, weary passengers waited to board. The door flew open and warm oxygen raced in to fill my lungs. Friede dropped her hand from mine and disappeared out into the station. I froze for a moment. It was difficult to calibrate what had happened. Instinct took over, and I jumped out of the carriage. I saw from the corner of my eye that she had run into the next compartment. I took off towards Friede and manoeuvred around passengers and objects. I heard train guards screaming halt, which I ignored. I thrust myself into the next compartment and found her grinning at the front of the carriage.

‘Next time,’ she called out, ‘the game gets more difficult. Keep up with me, Tommy, or you are going to lose me.’

‘Never,’ I said.

With a surge, the train took off, clanking against railway ties. A woman beside us held onto the overhead railing while beads of perspiration trickled down her squat neck. The woman cursed the humidity, and someone slid a window open, making the compartment as sultry as a rainforest.

While we pulled into the next station, Klosterstern, Friede prepared herself like a runner on a chalk. ‘Better keep up this time, Tommy.’

As soon as the door was ajar, Friede darted out and onto the crowded platform. Energetically, I followed and barged my way through the travellers, who stepped aside as if I was pursuing a criminal rather than playing a schoolyard game. I heard the signalman blow his whistle, which meant the train doors were seconds away from closing. I got nervous; I couldn’t find her. I looked in all directions, but couldn’t see her through the shuffling phalanx of Germans.

Then, as if the smoke had cleared, I heard Friede call out to me in her soft accent, making my name sound Arabic. ‘Hari,’ she cried. There she was frantically waving and jumping, three cars from me.

I cut through the crowd, shouting, ‘Schnell, schnell, out of the way.’ My Sten gun wrapped around my shoulder jerked and bounced while I sprinted to reach her. The railway guards blew their whistles, and the train doors began to close. Just ahead of me, I saw Friede slide into the last compartment. In front of me, an elderly guard blasted the all-clear to the engineer. The doors were now closed to new passengers. I raced up to him and demanded to be let inside the train. The guard tapped his wristwatch to indicate I was too late and out of luck. I screamed so loud the whistle fell from his lips.

‘Look, mate, Hitler’s kaput. We are in charge now, so open up this bleeding door.’

I saw Friede’s head peek up from inside the train and she smiled at my discomfort. Another conductor strode up to the elderly guard and me. He wondered why the all-clear had not been sounded, making the train seconds late for its next stop. The two guards argued for several minutes. Finally, the older one relented and allowed me onto the train. I noticed the rest of the occupants eyed me with suspicion and contempt, except for Friede. She rushed up to me and grabbed my hand.

‘If you want me, Harry, you have to hold on to me tight or else I will slip away from you, and neither of us wants that, do we?’

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Thank you for reading and supporting my Substack.

Your support helps keep me housed and allows me to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy alive.

Living with cancer and lung disease makes life more challenging, especially during this cost-of-living crisis. Every bit of support goes a long way. Below, I’ve included a tip jar. It helps pay the rent and keeps a candle burning for The Harry’s Last Stand Project.

📚 A Legacy Nearly Complete

Over the last 18 months, I’ve worked to complete my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, the unfinished history of his generation’s youth that Harry left behind.

The manuscript is now complete, apart from a few minor edits. It traces his life from his birth in the Barnsley slums in 1923 to Labour’s landslide victory in the general election of July 1945, and the birth of Britain’s Welfare State.

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