Trying not to think about what lies ahead is what humans do in a capitalist world. Spare time is rationed out to us by the entitled the way my father once tore a stick of gum into strips to share with my brother and me.

People invest their slivers of free time trying to survive a cost-of-living crisis that has no off-ramp. After that, there is no time for anything but sleep. We know looking ahead is neither reassuring nor hopeful.

I, too, am guilty of not wanting to look ahead. Rent day is tomorrow and, like last month, there is a gap that I must try to bridge over the next few hours. I can stretch it into tomorrow because I still pay by cheque. I don’t feel fear over this, just an overpowering sense of exhaustion. But many others must live under similar conditions.

But not having spare moments to see where we came from and where we are going has consequences.

It creates confusion, terror and anger that most times is placed on those who are not responsible for our inability to get ahead.

We can’t properly remember our working-class history because popular entertainment platforms are owned by oligarchs who commission Mrs Bennet’s Other Sister or Downton Abbey.

The struggles of our ancestors for safe working conditions, fair wages, and a working week that allowed for a life outside of the workplace are forgotten because people have convinced themselves that history begins with aristocrats and ends with the mercantile class. Everyone else—the majority of society—was just background shadows. History that shows an arc towards equality, empathy, and a fair distribution of wealth ends with us unless there is a widespread revolt against authoritarianism and neoliberalism.

Twelve years ago, the world was different. Unlike today, there was a possibility that it could recover through incremental change. The world I was born into in 1963 has vanished. That long-ago time was hypocritical, racist, and misogynistic. Those elements remain, but what doesn’t is society’s struggle to find its better nature. Naturally, individuals still grapple with improving humanity. Many are in a dubious battle with those who seek to exploit the vulnerable, and they should be revered as well as emulated. But the West, as a collective of governments, corporations, and news media organisations, has removed itself from the business of preserving civilisation.

This week in 2014, Harry’s Last Stand was published. I think it left an impression in the sand of history. Yet the tide of neoliberalism keeps washing it away with never-ending superficial content and vacuous punditry. Below is an excerpt because I am all written out today. Hopefully tomorrow I will have made rent and begin anew for June.

The terrible thing about raising your head from the day to day is seeing that history isn't repeating but frozen across our timeline. It's stuck at a point of forever fascism and forever poverty because we were made to forget that we are many and they are few.

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Dreams

Harry Leslie Smith, from Harry’s Last Stand

This morning, just before waking, I heard it again in my sleep. It was the sound of harness bells. I followed the noise through my dream and stumbled upon an old dray horse that pulled an empty wooden cart. The shabby creature was driven by a man who wore a peaked cap and had a cigarette end resting nonchalantly off his lower lip.

I recognised him; he was the rag-and-bone man from my childhood in the slums of Bradford. I walked towards the man because, in my dream, I hoped he’d lead me home, to my parents’ doss. As I approached, he spat out his fag and called out to me: ‘What d’you want, boy?’

‘A ride,’ I meekly responded.

‘Not today, lad, I’ve no time for you. You’ll have to make your own way home.’

With that, he ordered his horse to walk on.

I awoke with a start and thought how quickly my time here had passed. One moment I was a boy, the next I was an old man. It was over nine decades ago that my journey in this life began.

I have witnessed and endured extreme poverty, hunger, child labour, homelessness, the hardships of war and the glories of peace. I have loved and been loved, married, worked, raised a family, bought a house, retired to enjoy the sunset of my years, had grandchildren and buried both my wife and a son. I have been unlucky, and I have been lucky. I have drunk my life to the full, but I know it will soon be over.

Life is short. Blink, and it is gone.

So, before we are no more, we should aspire to do something that makes us better human beings. We must become more accountable for our actions at home and at work. The only ambition that matters is that our existence creates more good than harm to our families and communities. It ensures that our epitaph is written with love rather than regret by those we encounter through life.

Yet in today’s jilted world, how do we teach the young that there is more to life than accumulating wealth without responsibility? It is a cliché, but we must lead by example, and the greatest example we can give is to be engaged in the fabric of our society.

Like all generations, mine was not of one mind. We had different opinions, lifestyles and prejudices. But we were a cohesive and united front, which allowed us to create a welfare state. Naturally, there were different sentiments on how it was to be implemented. People argued about its size and scope, but what brought us together was that everyone generally agreed that it was necessary.

The Great Depression and the perils of being at war created a bond between the people of our nation. We had shared experiences that were profound, heartbreaking and heroic. These common traits allowed us to work together for Britain’s better future.

Today, as a society, we are more divided than in my youth. We are split by region, income, race, age, politics and sometimes even culture, which makes it difficult to produce the united front necessary to make radical changes in our country.

A common purpose, intent to preserve a nation and its way of life, can be a noble endeavour. However, only if the purpose and way of life allow individuality and freedom of belief, thought and expression.

Diversity is a nation’s strength, not uniformity. National identity must be more than simply cheering a flag at international sports events. It has to be unified through its culture. There is no more important way for Britain to define itself and its mission statement than through the preservation of its welfare state. However, to re-energise our country and gird it for the struggles ahead, we need our young to be committed to the future of their community and their nation, as well as themselves.

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An SOS

It’s an SOS as there last day to make the last bits of my rent around $345 Cad. This is precarious and stressful.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. Shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. 8 new subscribers will cover much of my rent. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. It’s an SOS but only tip or subscribe if you can. It’s economic nightmare out there for too many of us. Take care, John

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