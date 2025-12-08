When Harry Leslie Smith published Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future in 2017, he intended it as 20th century history and commentary on 21st century politics. It was to be a record of Britain’s working class struggle. It was also a prophecy: a warning of what awaited society if capitalism continued to monetise everything and everyone.

Below is an excerpt from that book.

But, as with all Harry’s writing, it is not merely lamentation. It is testimony as well as a reminder that we do not have to accept the darkness of austerity, inequality, or proto-fascism if we are prepared to fight for socialism.

Chapter Eight: Forsaken by an Economy for the Rich

In the 21st century, St Andrew’s Villas, in Bradford still look desolate and forsaken. What was once our doss still stands but it is now a mosque, which gives my soul much comfort. But its façade still holds the same melancholic dilapidation it exuded in the 1930s.

Staring at it, I can hear the tormented cries of those who once inhabited rooms underneath its roof – abandoned pensioners, soldiers and families all thrown overboard by a society more interested in catering to the whims of its elite class. This place was ground zero, if you will, for my family because it was on this street where we took the full blast from the Great Depression.

My family lost so much of themselves here; hope, trust, love. Almost everything that made us human was abandoned here. There are fewer buildings on the street but what stands looks forlorn, neglected and ashamed. It hurts to see that poverty hasn’t disappeared from this neighbourhood. Penury still clings to St Andrew’s Villas.

Unless Britain returns to a more progressive politics, so many streets, towns and regions will remain shrouded in the sadness of people’s lives truncated by economic events beyond their control. No good came from Britain re-electing David Cameron’s Tories into government in 2015. Their small working majority delivered not only more austerity and financial deregulation but also the Act that paved the way for the EU referendum and now Brexit.

Surely, the last six years should have instructed everyone that Tories don’t make social policies to assist those without advantages. I am not going to pretend it doesn’t pain me to return to this street and see my old haunt. Coming back here is always difficult because it is just another unmarked grave yard for my childhood.

The omnipresence of hopelessness gives me a lump in my throat and makes me want to shout out into the damp atmosphere, ‘Try as you might austerity, you didn’t break me.’ But I know that isn’t true because the Great Depression did bust me up spiritually, emotionally and mentally.

Were it not for the creation of a more progressive society after the war, and my luck in finding the love of my life in 1945, I would never have survived to be almost a hundred years old. No, without those two things I would have perished from the damage done to my spirit as a lad. I would have been destroyed by the rage fuelled by drink and joblessness that I saw overcome some of my younger relatives.

I worry what will happen to young people today who are being assailed by both austerity and the consequences of Brexit because for them there is little hope for a brighter tomorrow. I think there is a gathering storm of fury building up in our younger members of society and, if it is unleashed, it will not be pretty.

Unless we are careful, the decline in truthful reporting and sincere politicians will help fuel the risk of mob rule and mob violence. We are sitting on a powder keg of resentment caused by austerity, which is being deflected by the Tories and their press to migrants, minorities and the poor.

That’s why, as long as I am able, I will not stop speaking at venues across this country to tell our young that they are this country’s future and that they must follow the path my generation trod after the Second World War. If they ever hope to find economic and social fulfilment, they must look to revolutionise the economy, like we did in 1945.

It will not be easy, it will not be quick but it must be done. What always most affects me when I return to St Andrew’s Villas is seeing the garret window that gave light to the attic where I slept with my sister and father on a flock mattress.

Beneath the thin pane of glass, I slept. It was a mice-invested garret — frozen in winter, dank in spring, humid in summer, damp in autumn. In the morning, the anaemic rays of the sun used to fall limply against the glass and wake me from unquiet dreams. In rain storms, the window leaked and water rolled down the side of the ceiling, and I thought it was like being in the hold of a ship slowly taking on water.

Under thick clouds in the spring of 2016, with the air pregnant with rain and my collar turned upwards, I looked at that garret window and wept to myself. Seeing it, I heard my dad’s kind voice trying to wash away my melancholy:

‘It’s all right, lad, we’ve got each other and that is no small matter.’

But in the end we didn’t even have each other because everything was dissolved in the hard acid bath of our poverty.

Seeing that lonely window, I also recalled the wild mouse I’d tried to tame to keep my sister and me company. But that mouse wasn’t spared either because once my mum found it she crushed it under her shoe.

‘We can’t afford to be giving food to vermin.’

Nothing was spared then – all decency, kindness and even love was thrown overboard to keep ourselves afloat.

As an adult I am glad the welfare state and a public NHS protected me from ever having to make the tough decisions my parents had to make for their children. But today, other parents all across this country are being forced to make hard choices about their lives and their children’s lives because right-wing politicians don’t see the harm that their policy of austerity has brought to our many neighbourhoods.

What happened to all those who lived here in St Andrew’s Villas when I was a lad? Did they survive not only the Great Depression but also the Second World War? Were they able to see the building of the welfare state? Were they and their kids provided a life that had happiness, purpose and dignity?

Or did they all perish before then?

A childhood mate of mine named Trevor didn’t make it past twenty one. When I was a boy, I loved him like a brother – it was easy because his family showed me a kindness that I rarely encountered in my youth. His father had a heart as wide as the sea and sometimes he invited me to join them for their tea, and his wife always made sure I could bring something back for my sister.

On other occasions, Trevor’s dad paid for my ticket to a Saturday movie matinee at the Odeon cinema. When we left St Andrew’s Villas I lost track of him. Many years later I ran into his sister at a butcher’s shop. In between asking the man behind the counter for a bit of rationed bacon and him wrapping it in paper, his sister told me,

‘Trevor died fighting Rommel in the desert.’

My youth was grim but it would have been brutally cruel were it not for the fact that the misery of those days was shared by many other kids who befriended me in this former slum. It’s why when darkness came and my work for the off licence was done, I never returned straight away to the savagery of my dosshouse.

Instead, I’d take to the narrow, dark streets of my warren because, in the darkness, I felt that I could escape despair by playing rough games with fellow chums.

Under the evening’s black canvas just before Bonfire Night, the children of this neighbourhood set their misery aside in the pursuit of wild games that could be as violent as skirmishes in a guerrilla war.

In late November days, we invaded derelict buildings that had been shuttered by the economic catastrophe. In the gloaming, we’d scavenged for wood for the fires we’d light to remember the fifth of November. But also we foraged for old factory pulley ropes that were greased with oil and took them outside.

On those narrow, cobbled streets, we used Captain Webb matches to light their ends until they smouldered and glowed bright red like the tip of a cigarette in the dark night air. We’d sing childish rhymes about monkeys shitting limes. Then, intoxicated by the ecstasy of play, we’d spin the hemp tapers around in the air until the frayed bits sparked against the blackness.

Emboldened like Prometheus bringing fire to mankind, we’d run through the streets hollering our delight. In those moments of play, we forgot hunger, loneliness and sadness.

But the joy was as brief as a warm summer’s day in Bradford because misery in our neighbourhood was always just around the corner.

At times, as we traipsed across our patch in the dead of night, our merriment was stopped in its tracks by inhuman noises. The sounds tumbling out from nearby open windows may have been inhuman, but they weren’t ever inanimate.

No, they were cries of pain and of torment. Sometimes they came from women being beaten senseless by their husbands or, in other instances, children suffering the wrath of their fathers, who in unemployed angst had taken to both drink and blind fury.

Other times, the cries that came from open windows sounded like howls from a circle of hell that even my parish priest would have been reluctant to admit existed.

But they were not the growls of the damned, just the screams from people who were too poor to pay for morphine to ease their pain from cancer and make their passage to the next world gentle rather than grotesque.

Any time I think of the billion-pound shortfall the NHS faces because of Tory cutbacks to our public healthcare system, I hear those cries of unendurable pain that leaped out from windows in my boyhood neighbourhood.

All that pain and anguish came because people didn’t have the money to pay for either medical services or pharmaceutical drugs.

