It is unnerving to live through a time when ordinary citizens face economic collapse while the better-paid indulge in gilded-age fantasies. Civil society has been deliberately unmade by the 1%, along with the political parties and news media that serve their interests. It’s as if we get to experience the 1930s in a digital format, except where left-wing politics has been neutered by neoliberalism.

Everyone I speak with is either scared shitless or carrying on as if nothing is wrong—detached from reality, like a character wandering through The Glass Menagerie, clinging to illusion while the world outside lurches toward fascism.

My father’s last book, The Green and Pleasant Land, explores feelings of economic dislocation, the terror of homelessness. But it’s also about the human need to resist brutality through comradeship. It’s about becoming politically aware and fighting for a common purpose: the construction of a better society through a Welfare State.

Below is another chapter from it.

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Chapter Twenty-Four: The Mechanics Institute

I don’t know what made Bill come back to King Cross, and no one ever asked him. One day, he just showed up, walked through our front door, and acted as if he’d never been gone.

After all those months, it was a shock for me to see him at home after I finished my deliveries for Jubbs on a bone-damp day.

I did a double take when I walked into the parlour and saw him standing by the tiny coal fire, warming his backside.

Bill sang a song he’d learned in the Royal Marines, warning sailors to beware of the deep, dark sea.

My heart sank at the sight of him. For a moment, I thought, Why couldn’t it have been my dad standing there instead of him—the drunk who beat my mother?

I remained silent and emotionless at his return. I wasn’t happy about it, but I was powerless. Bill came and went as he pleased, not as I did.

His return meant our house was once again held hostage to Bill’s drinking, yelling, and violent temper.

Alberta and I agreed that unless we had to care for Matt or to kip down, we’d avoid being home.

When I wasn’t at work, school, or reading books from the library, I began attending meetings at the local Mechanics’ Institute.

There, journalists, writers, and advocates gave lectures about workers’ rights, domestic politics, and the disintegration of democracy across Europe.

I didn’t feel out of place at these lectures, even though I was the youngest there.

I was hungry to learn, and the speakers were eager to feed me their knowledge about the causes and remedies for working-class poverty.

The conclusion of each lecture was always the same, but it made sense to me.

Poverty could only be eliminated through socialism and strong trade unions to protect workers.

These talks were unlike what I was taught at school, where every student was indoctrinated into believing the lie that the British Empire was benevolent and that imperialist capitalism was best for the colonies, the workers, and the world.

Much of the time, I kept what I learned at the Mechanics’ Institute to myself. I knew my employer at Jubb’s would likely sack me if I talked about socialism in his shop. So, I didn’t.

After those discussions, cups of tea were offered along with comradeship in meeting rooms that were thick with tobacco smoke and talk.

The air at those meetings was electric with optimism and solidarity, which was something new to me.

I’d spent too much of my short life living in doss houses where the inhabitants were beaten, defeated, and unable to assert their rights.

So it was inspiring to see working-class folk, with dirt under their fingernails, who talked passionately and intelligently about creating societies where everyone had enough to eat, a roof over their heads, healthcare, and free education.

Some of the lectures I attended warned of a coming war in Europe, fomented by Hitler and Mussolini.

Left-wing journalists who had visited Hitler’s Germany held information nights and shared first-hand accounts of the Nazis’ repression against their political opposition.

They insisted on telling as many people as they could during speeches at our Mechanics’ Institute and others across England that Hitler was committing a pogrom against Germany’s Jewish citizens.

The speakers always conveyed a sense of urgency, insisting this information be shared with as many people as possible to raise awareness.

One talk that seemed fantastical to me warned that another World War was imminent and would be far worse than the 1914–1918 conflict.

However, outside the Mechanics’ Institute, few wanted to hear these warnings.

The middle class certainly didn’t want to hear anything negative about Hitler because they were too busy enjoying their creature comforts.

Besides, their conservative politics made them see Hitler as nothing more than a politician focused on good governance and fighting the communists.

As for the working class and the people I knew, they were too busy trying to stay alive in an unforgiving economic environment to spare time worrying about people in Germany being beaten, imprisoned, or murdered for their political beliefs.

I once naively told Alberta where I spent my free time outside of work.

She was appalled and thought I was as careless with my future as a gambler.

“Coppers have grasses that go to those meetings, you know. Don’t be a bloody fool.”

But I kept going, sitting quietly at the back of those meetings. Each time, I learned a bit more about how the elite of my society manipulated and exploited workers.

Spending an hour at one of those meetings was more educational than a year at Bolton Brow. The speakers introduced me to modern-day authors who weren’t interested in preserving Britain’s inequalities.

In 1935, signs were everywhere that the fragile peace in Europe, hammered out in the Treaty of Versailles of 1919, was crumbling. Hitler was preparing for war by rearming and strengthening Germany’s military.

Italy tested the waters for war in the autumn of 1935, when, drunk on conquest and dreams of empire, it invaded Ethiopia.

There, Mussolini launched a genocidal war against the Ethiopian people, openly showing the world what he was doing. The brutal takeover of Ethiopia, which included the use of poison gas, whose use was outlawed by the Geneva Convention following the Great War, was recorded by the newsreel companies.

The war was covered in the Daily Mirror, which I read through copies given to me by a customer I delivered groceries to. She was a kind woman who struck up a conversation with me and gave me her husband’s day-old newspapers.

Mussolini’s invasion of Ethiopia showed how toothless the League of Nations, created after the First World War to prevent wars, was in actually stopping them. Britain imposed meaningless sanctions on Italy for their invasion but accepted the territorial takeover as a fait accompli.

Signs everywhere warned that war was coming to snatch and drag the young and innocent into the underworld of death.

It was only a matter of time, despite newspapers like the Daily Mail poisoning the minds of British readers with overt antisemitism and support of Hitler’s fascism.

Even Bill understood.

“That Hitler is going to put us in the shit,” he’d say every time he came back from the outdoor bog with a half-smoked cigarette tucked behind his right ear.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I honestly don’t know where I’d be. You’ve helped keep both my father’s legacy alive and the wolf from my door.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost three annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

Next week, I hope, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy—and for the book itself—it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month, so I’m offering annual subscriptions at 20% off. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year.

Take care,



John

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