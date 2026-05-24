Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw
3h

The Glass Menagerie is an apt reference.

I've been warning people for 10 years, and either they haven't yet been significantly impacted or they believe salvation is a few months away.

Are people are oblivious to the repeating cycles of history? Or, are humans genetically wired to forget the lessons after each cycle passes?

Your father's memoir is essential reading for future generations, because it is a certainty that however this cycle ends, the pattern will repeat.

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