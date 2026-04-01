It’s intemperate and unsettled, but the first of April is hopeful because birdsong comes in both the morning and the night. Spring has begun to cancel out winter. Despite not making my rent before its due date last night, I slept well—too tired to worry. This morning, I made an excuse to the building’s manager and bought myself a day, maybe two. Hopefully, I will raise the remaining $150 CAD. It is what it is.

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Trump addresses his nation and the world tonight. This can’t be good and another is what it is scenario. Boots on the ground in Iran or a pullout of the USA from NATO are what the pundits are betting on. I have no clue what it will be, and probably nobody close to Trump does either, because the danger lies in the whimsy of his authoritarianism. All we can be assured of is that the killing of the innocent is far from over, and so too is the economic unravelling of the world and its ordinary residents. Recession instead of being denied as has been for so long will now be acknowledged. There is no carpet big enough to sweep this mess under.

Eighty-one years ago, April was different; chaos was being put back into its bottle as the Second World War came to an end. Now, and not just because of Trump, it is the MO of neoliberalism that war now rages everywhere. The conflict in Ukraine continues as the West tries to bankrupt Russia into capitulation. The genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank intensifies because the West enables it and agrees with it.

Western society in the 21st century, like Macbeth’s hands, is drenched in blood. The stain of our sins against the innocent will not be washed clean. There’s no going back, and no going forward for the West. Evil leaves us fixed in a purgatory that won’t release us until, as a society, we meet our reckoning.

As I grow older, I understand how my dad longed for the coming of spring and rejoiced in its arrival. I now understand it is because I am aware of the brevity of my remaining time—whether it be a scattering of years or a decade, it’s not enough to satisfy.

However, my father had another attachment to the coming of spring; it was a reminder of a new world being born out of one that had experienced a world war.

In his last years, my father was drawn to the memories of 1945 as a 22-year-old serving in the RAF. After enduring so much hardship during the Great Depression and then the war against Hitler, the spring of 1945 gave my dad hope that peace was near and a socialist future was possible.

Even at 90, he could not shake the joy and melancholy that the spring of 1945 instilled in him as a young man. Below are his thoughts as an old man looking back on himself in 1945.

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It rained today, as it does in April. The rain was not bitterly cold. It was an unpleasant drizzle that made my morning walk uncomfortable. The dog, who dawdled beside me, seemed despondent in the spray that kept his fur moist and my raincoat damp. I sloshed across pavement puddles on my way home to a warm cup of tea, lost in my thoughts and memories.

When I reached the school near my residence, I rested, breathless from my ninety years of life. I looked onto the pitch and saw boys with knees caked in turf and dirt practising rugby. I marvelled at their youth and passionate pursuit of this moment in time. My glasses were smeared with rain as the dog panted beside me, and I asked myself: how many Aprils remained for me?

I know not as many as I did as a boy and a young man. I no longer have an abundance of time. It is all behind me now.

I watched those boys at their sport and remembered a spring from my youth in 1945.

The war against Hitler was spiralling to its end in a brutal dance of death. The young, old, vulnerable, and unlucky died in those last months of the war with the same indifference given to the flame of a match gutted by the wave of a wrist. During those last gasps of that terrible war, lives were lost and others spared by fickle fate. In April 1945, I was twenty-two and in the RAF. I had experienced enough rough scrapes and near misses to last a lifetime. But somehow, I believed I would come out of this war OK because birdsong was in the air, and the scent of lilac blooms told me this was a time for living, not dying.

During that final week of the war, when the month straddled the rain of April and the sun of May, Europe slowly rebirthed.

I wasn’t the only one who felt this. An American fighter pilot flying reconnaissance over Hamburg also felt it on the morning of May 1. On that day, he flew over the city. The pilot swung low over its botanical garden to destroy Nazi defensive positions erected across the metropolis by the Wehrmacht to turn Hamburg into a death trap for Allied soldiers slated to invade in the coming hours.

Below him were three young women who had come to the park to enjoy the early spring and avoid being rounded up to dig trenches in the city centre by Nazis who refused to accept the war was lost.

The young women heard the American fighter plane above, looked up, and saw it descending as if to strafe them.

They had no place to run as the plane came down too fast. First, they were afraid, then sadness overcame one of them when she thought, “I won’t live to see peace come.”

But then the pilot realised they were young, non-combatants, that the war was nearing its end, and that even animosity toward one’s enemy has an expiration date, and he soared over them. As he left, the pilot tipped his wings to either indicate victory or perhaps peace, then disappeared into the horizon.

Fate is so cruel, so random, and sometimes so kind. You see, the woman who feared she would not live to see peace became my wife in 1947. I do not know what happened to the pilot. I hope his life after the war was pleasant and loving, and that, as an old man, he still struggles through the rain of April with the same gallantry he carried in his youth.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep.

It’s the first of the month, and I have yet to meet my rent obligations. I am about $150 CAD down.

If you can take out a paid subscription (currently 40% off) or leave a tip, it would mean a great deal.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM.

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