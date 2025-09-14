The past few days felt fateful, as if a cataclysmic history was being written for us. Political and economic waves batter us like a coast line during a hurricane.

An assassination of a major fascist agitator in the USA, a prominent Fox news presenter advocating for homeless people to be euthanised, a hundred thousand racists in London demanding the expulsion of migrants, and the eternal grinding genocide by Israel, along with the West, against Palestinians. It’s a Holocaust that never sleeps. These events may seem scattered — one in America, one in Britain, another in Gaza — yet together they reveal the same truth: different faces of the same neoliberal decay.

The cords holding our societies above the abyss are fraying. Time will tell when they snap and society drops into a dead fall. Sometimes, I think it’s already happened. I thought it this week when someone told me about a film they watched about Depression-era Chicago and how wretched the homeless from 90 years ago looked. I hardly needed the reminder, because I see that same degradation in 2025. It makes me wonder how that person can’t see what I have seen?

I see it every day on my walks. It's appalling how skint of empathy humanity has become. Just the other day, like a road accident across a highway median, I rubbernecked trying to discern what was happening on the periphery of my vision. In the bushes, the vulnerable face of an unhoused woman peeked out. At first, I thought she was hiding. Then the wheels turned in my mind. It was another aha moment to society's unfathomable cruelty to the vulnerable, and it all made sense. The old woman was relieving herself because most toilets in the city are denied her, along with the rest of the homeless population. I turned away from the woman, guilty of stealing her right to privacy, even though she had no fixed address.

That brief glimpse into one woman’s struggle was not an isolated tragedy but a symptom of the larger blaze. The cruelty that leaves her without a toilet is the same cruelty fanning flames of neoliberalism across the globe. We have already collapsed into the chasm, but are in such a state of collective denial that we refuse to recognise the inferno that engulfs us. There is no fire brigade on its way to douse the flames of fascism that torched the American empire. It now burns both inwards and outwards to adjoining allied nations. It’s like a rowhouse fire that spreads from one dwelling to the next through its connecting attic. But instead of a shared enclosed space between houses it is a shared corporate news media and neoliberal politicians who do the bidding fascist billionaires.

And nothing illustrates how this fire spreads faster than the way our leaders respond to political violence. This week, the assassination of Charlie Kirk became less a warning sign than an opportunity for the powerful to sanctify him. Instead of treating his death as a moment to reckon with the consequences of a politics built on fear, on anti science, on xenophobia, islamophobia and transphobia, the corporate press and neoliberal politicians transformed him into a martyr for “free speech” and “democracy.”

You wouldn’t know it from Keir Starmer’s online post, but Charlie Kirk was a pied piper for fascism to the American empire's youth.

“My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk. It is heart breaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband. We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear — there can be no justification for political violence.”

A similar response from:

Mark Carney

On X (formerly Twitter): “I am appalled by the murder of Charlie Kirk. There is no justification for political violence and every act of it threatens democracy.”

Notice what is missing from all these statements. Not Starmer, not Mark Carney, not any leader in the West — none of them dared acknowledge Kirk’s record of homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, xenophobia, and authoritarian rhetoric. Their silence was not accidental but strategic: a performance of deference to Trump’s fascist movement. Kirk, during his years leading the crusade under Turning Point USA, deployed a well-funded project that crafted a syntax of “reasonable debate” to legitimise intolerance against those whom an authoritarian society has deemed “the other.” Charlie Kirk helped put Trump in the White House. So to condemn Kirk is to condemn Trump and none of them have balls to do that.

Wake up before it’s too late, because fascism is winning and civilisation is on the back foot.

Thanks for reading and supporting my Sub stack. Your subscriptions keep me housed and allow me to continue preserving Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy. Thanks to you, I made September’s rent — though only just. The cost-of-living crisis has worsened, and it’s understandable that many have had to cancel paid subscriptions. Times are hard.

Still, I need to extend my push for tips or new subscribers, because I’ve got to eat and pay for prescription medicine. August and September are always the leanest months for me, but everything should stabilise by next week.

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format. It will go to a publisher this month, and I’m confident it will find a home in print. My father’s story, like that of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, let me know.

If you can, please consider supporting with a paid subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted into your currency). I’ve reduced the yearly price by 20% to make it easier, and a yearly subscription alone covers much of my essential expenses. There’s also a tip jar for anyone who feels inclined.

Take care,

John

Tip Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Get 20% off for 1 year

Give a gift subscription