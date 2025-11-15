Today, November rain fell across the city, making my walk unpleasant.

Downtown, Christmas lights shaped like snowflakes festoon the lamp posts to announce that the holiday season has arrived again. Beneath them, the homeless congregate, smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee from Styrofoam cups. On the other side of the street, I catch sight of an unhoused couple in their late fifties.

A young man on a ten-speed bike pulls up and reminds them, in a threatening tone, that they owe him money, which they don’t have.

“Accidents happen,” he shouts, before speeding off towards the distant sound of Christmas carols drifting from a café loud speaker.

Neoliberalism is an ideology that economically and spiritually pulverised everyone of us if we weren’t from the top income earner class. Influencers and the corporate news media conditioned us to accept that society was always where you were a winner or a loser based on your merits. It isn’t true, but you would run out of breath trying to convince people differently. Few want to believe that, within living memory, things were once done differently. Compassion for the poor, homeless or those displayed by war was considered the normal response to these catastrophes, a few decades ago.

Tip Jar

Now misery is everywhere in open view. But the only sympathy the downtrodden get — whether refugees or those destroyed by unfettered capitalism — resembles the hollow empathy shown by Human Resources officers just after they’ve terminated someone.

Starmer’s Labour Government has proven that point by its reaction to the refugee crisis. It has shown itself more than equal to the heartless cruelty of any Tory administration since Thatcher. Instead of confronting the racist, xenophobic myths propagated by Farage and his fascist backers, Starmer, a former human rights lawyer — essentially says: Hold my beer. I can do better.

Next week, his Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will unveil a plan designed to make all refugees unwelcome. New laws and regulations will be imposed denying them any hope of permanent status. Currently, when someone is granted refugee status in Britain, their visa is for five years. If their homeland remains unsafe after that period, they can apply for permanent residence.

But Starmer’s Labour Government plans will diminish and eliminate many rights and security refugees now possess. The government propose that refugee visas be renewed annually as well as, stripping refugees of their existing route to UK citizenship or permanent stay after five years of residency.

Holding refugees in perpetual residency limbo is cruel, mean-spirited, and racist.

It will create a climate of fear in communities already traumatised by the persecution they fled. It’s authoritarian because forcing refugees to renew their visa every year will make them fearful of expressing their politics, their faith, or even their opinions, lest they offend the anti-democratic policies of this Labour Government and face deportation.

All of this is connected to neoliberalism being the portal for Western nations to become fascist societies. Everything has grown as dark as November’s teatime light.

This month, seven years ago, my dad was fighting a losing battle for his life. I didn’t realise it then, but society was too. At the time, I had a false impression that my dad would recover; then I also had the same illusion that democracy could be recovered and renewed. within neoliberalism.

Theresa May’s minority government was teetering, sparking hope that Corbyn’s Labour opposition was on the verge of power — socialism at last. I remember mentioning to my father, who was dying by inches in his ICU hospital bed, that Corbyn might be PM by Christmas.

He laughed and said, with sardonic clarity:

“I am a goner, but so is Labour.”

My father has been dead since 28 November 2018. That’s a long time gone. Yet if he could return, he would recognise 2025 instantly. He predicted much of it. Harry Leslie Smith understood that the desperate struggle to survive for the vulnerable and the working classes would only grow worse, under neoliberalism.

What terrifies me is that Western society has still not reached crush depth. Whether it comes next year or the one after, it’s coming and I don’t have the imagination to picture what that hellscape will resemble. Although the saying the living will envy the dead comes to mind.

Outro:

This month marks the seventh anniversary of my dad’s death, and the fourth anniversary of my Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. In these past four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary citizens achieved when they united as one to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now finished and ready to find its audience. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

There’s no paywall here. Every piece not only speaks to the present moment but also keeps Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class legacy alive. That’s only been possible because of your paid subscriptions and tips. Your support has kept the wheels on the bus, the lights on, and me housed.

Tip Jar

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency). The price has remained the same for all four years and will continue to do so.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Take care,

John

Tip Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off forever