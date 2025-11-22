In the last 10 years of Harry Leslie Smith’s life, five books were published, hundreds of essays penned, and a podcast produced. Harry made hundreds of speeches whilst he traversed tens of thousands of miles on a quest to warn us not to make his past our future.

Come next Friday, Harry will have been dead for 7 years, and the world we live in is the most broken it’s been in since the 1930s. It’s why Harry Leslie Smith’s message that the working class in 1945 was a tide that raised all boats because it created the Welfare State is more important than ever. However, the job of the generations alive today is more difficult and perilous than what even the generations who faced Hitler or lived under the yoke of unmitigated capitalism encountered. Humanity now lives under the heavy hand of authoritarianism in a post-truth world. Slaying that dragon will require our blood, sweat and tears for more than 5 years.

Harry Leslie Smith life’s journey was a voyage most of his working-class generation endured: poverty, war and then renewal with the creation of the Welfare State. He used his last few remaining years of life to describe it to us, hoping this age would have the gumption to break the shackles of their oppression.

Harry’s final work, The Green and Pleasant Land was unfinished at the time of his death. But I pieced it together from all the written notes, typescript & index cards my father left behind, and it is now complete.

A small publishing house is interested in bringing it to print, but both they and I agree it would best serve Harry’s legacy if a larger house undertook the project. Still, it means the book has a safe berth from which to launch. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

Below is a small excerpt from The Green And Pleasant Land. Despite the chapter being about events in the 1930s, it sadly reflects the despair of poverty in present-day Britain as well as everywhere in the Western World.

Chapter Five: Poor Relief

After the hardships of our move to Bradford and Dad’s unemployment, the next struggle awaited us: signing on to poor relief. Once it was done. We were downtrodden rather than working class. It was a miserable pittance that trapped us between starvation and malnutrition. The last hope Mum and Dad had to escape our family’s spiral towards destitution was to vote Labour in the May 1929 General Election.

Much of the country also felt a Labour government was the only chance workers had to protect them from economic storms brewing on the horizon.

It was Mum’s first time voting. Before 1918, women weren’t permitted to vote, and working-class women weren’t allowed until the age of 30. Mum quickly regretted her vote. The 1929 Labour government was a catastrophe for Britain—out of the Tory frying pan and into the fire of a national government with conservative sensibilities.

Ramsay MacDonald, vain and easily flattered, made selfish alliances with conservatives in Parliament to retain his premiership, leaving Britain’s unemployed with no chance to ride out the Great Depression.

In America, workers got the New Deal during Roosevelt’s first presidential term. Britain, however, got Ramsay MacDonald, who loved being PM more than enacting radical change to help the people.

By 1930, Labour Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald sacrificed the well-being of millions of workers to the harshness of the Great Depression by implementing austerity measures that were as cruel as any Tory government before them. The government abandoned the working class to a dole so minuscule that it guaranteed famine for the recipient.

When the mines closed and the factories shuttered, millions of people had no income. Like us, the newly unemployed lived off paltry government benefits that ensured a belly of hunger.

In 1930, poverty in Yorkshire was as ubiquitous as oxygen. It created despair that suffocated hope for a future better than the present.

We were abandoned by Ramsay MacDonald’s government and left to wither and rot like fruit that had fallen to the ground in autumn. At the start of 1930, fuel and food were scarce for us and everyone else who was unemployed.

On bleak winter mornings, Mum reheated the porridge we ate for our tea the night before. While she dolloped it out into our bowls, I’d sing:

“Old Mother Hubbard went to the cupboard

to give the poor dog a bone.

But when she got there,

the cupboard was bare.

So the poor doggie got none.”

After the Great Crash of 1929, food prices rose — as did lodging costs. My parents chose to feed their children instead of buying coal to heat our one-room hovel. But it still didn’t prevent us from being in rent arrears.

So, one night before a bailiff came, we slipped from our doss house lodgings and onto unfriendly streets under cold Yorkshire skies.

That night, we took refuge in a poor house. Upon entry, an administrator separated us. My sister went with my mother to a female dormitory to sleep, and I went with Dad to one for the men. I didn’t let go of his hand until morning.

My father and I shared a flock mattress on a stone floor. Around us were others like us — broken remnants, rubbish, and the factory floor sweepings from the unforgiving machine of capitalism that extracted wealth from workers and handed it to the wealthier classes.

We stayed two nights, and then my mother found us another doss to call home. Mum convinced the landlord to take us in before paying the week’s rent.

Once we were sorted in our new room, Mum went out to get the money for our lodgings by pawning her wedding ring.

On her return from the pawn shop, she walked along Manningham Lane. There, she spied a leather bag with a chain clasp around it. Mum hurriedly picked it up and noticed that it had the name of a department store stencilled across it.

Curious and hungry, she proceeded to open it and discovered fifty pounds in notes and silver in the purse.

It was a store’s bank purse, and an accounting clerk must have dropped it in the street while on his way to make their daily deposit.

It crossed Mum’s mind to pocket the money and not say a word to anyone because fifty pounds was a King’s ransom to a family living on less than a pound a week. However, my mother’s conscience and the knowledge that she was many things but not a thief wore her down.

My mother walked over to the store, whose clientele were the well-heeled residents of Bradford who had escaped the misery of the Great Depression.

Inside, she spoke with the manager. He was officious and thanked her coldly for her honesty. The manager rewarded my Mum’s good turn with a tin of stale, broken biscuits.

Mum fled the store, ashamed and furious that her honesty had been treated so unjustly. Her good deed was valued by the store’s manager as worth no more than a tin of broken biscuits in a city where children were dying from hunger.

My mother spent that night in bitter silence, locked in a hateful glare towards the tin of broken biscuits.

This month marks the seventh anniversary of my dad’s death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. During those four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

There is no paywall here. Every piece I publish not only speaks to the present moment but also works to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class legacy alive. That’s only been possible because of your paid subscriptions and tips. Your support has kept the wheels on the bus, the lights on, and me housed.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Take care,

John

