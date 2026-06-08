Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Caroline Milne's avatar
Caroline Milne
11h

I admire your dedication to preserving and promoting your father's experiences and insights, which have been an education for me. What I have come to appreciate most, however, is your personal insight into our present condition. Being of an age with you these resonate with me strongly. This article in particular. I read Leon Uris as a teenager and believed in and admired the Israeli project. Since October 2023, however, I have felt compelled to research the history of Palestine. It has beem a massive wake-up call.

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1 reply by JM Smith
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hw
6h

A few thoughts:

A book recommendation re the Gaza genocide: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/777485/one-day-everyone-will-have-always-been-against-this-by-omar-el-akkad/

The latest Pew Research survey showed a 60-97% world disapproval of Israel. Massive swings in public opinion across the globe.

GenZ, irrespective of political affiliation, sees clearly through the multi-billion dollar propaganda campaigns. What they've seen in their phones will inform their opinions on Israel for the remainder of their lives...and they will not pass on the propaganda and mythology of Israel to their descendants.

None of this horror detracts from the Jewish religion, or the millions of souls annihilated in the Holocaust, but the latter will never serve as an excuse for the hell unleashed by Netanyahu.

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