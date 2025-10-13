On this day in 1943, my grandfather, Albert Smith, died.

When he was twelve, he began working in a coal mine dug beneath the village of Barley Hole. He had a hard life. My father remembered him as a gentle soul with a keen curiosity for history, who could play the piano and loved his children.

Despite the grind of the mines, Albert found quiet joy in music and learning. He was a socialist who fought for the rights of workers by joining the 1926 General Strike.

My grandfather’s life was marked by hardship. After a mining accident left him unemployable, my grandmother, unable to feed the family, left him during the Great Depression. In those years, if you didn’t work, you didn’t eat. For the poor, survival often meant harsh and cruel choices. The Great Depression like a shipwreck and my father’s family were clinging to the wreckage still afloat. My dad because of that had more than his fair share of survivor’s guilt.

In Standing With Harry, I wrote about the moment my dad learned of his father’s death, and how it forced him to confront the shame and sorrow he’d carried since boyhood.

Excerpt from Standing With Harry

You didn’t find out until Christmas 1943 that your dad was dead. Your sister wrote, “Our dad died. His heart gave out.”

“He died and was dumped in a pauper’s pit, forgotten by everyone—even by me.”

You hadn’t seen your dad since 1931, when you were eight years old. “I couldn’t remember his face or how he smiled or laughed. All I remembered from the last time I saw him was that he was bald, stooped, and his gut bulging from a fat hernia.”

That letter — the news your dad had died — picked away at the scab you had let grow over the memories of your boyhood. Since childhood, you buried deep inside your prepared facade so much anger, shame, resentment, and despair from those years of hunger.

Your dad’s death occurred over 75 years ago, but it visibly upset you, and you wept as if it had happened yesterday. It stuck out in your mind like glass jutting through torn skin.

During the war, when you were in the RAF, you hid your early poverty. You memorised poets and Shakespeare’s plays, and comedy routines from the radio to conceal your lack of schooling. Not learning cursive was covered by writing quickly in print. But the letter about your dad’s death brought home how tough your early life had been.

That evening, you got a pass to go into town. You went alone to a pub and drank beer until you were so drunk you could forget all the trauma from your childhood.

No one knew — or would know — your dad had died because they thought he was already dead. You had made up a lie about your dad so no one would question your past. You said your father had died in the pits. There was an element of truth in that, because the moment he injured himself, he was a goner.

You told them your mother had married Bill Moxon, which was a lie because she had never divorced your dad. She even collected a widow’s pension after your father died. She refused to marry her lover, Bill, until he was old enough to collect a pension.

“I had to think about my old age because no one else would.”

Your dad’s death was the halfway point in your first book. When that chapter was finished, you said to me, “You understand my whole life is based upon bullshit. I am always trying to recreate myself and make myself forget. In concealing my past, I was trying to make myself worthy of love.”

Working on that first book with you helped me understand how poverty destroyed your potential as well as the potential of millions from your generation whose only fault was to be born skint.

A week before Harry’s Last Stand was published, we were in Bradford. I arranged for us to visit the unmarked spot where your dad was buried at the cemetery.

When we arrived at Scholemoor Cemetery, dark clouds hung heavy over a damp spring afternoon. We walked to a field where, in times past, pits were dug to bury the indigent of Bradford. Over the years, thousands of paupers were buried there.

You whispered, “I got out, Dad.”

After that, you said no more. We stood silent, separated by memories you alone experienced.

It began to spit rain that fell as hard as pellets.

“Let’s go and get a beer. I am tired of remembering.”

I understood. Memory had been your burden and your gift. By writing, Harry’s Last Stand, you had finally laid some of it to rest.

