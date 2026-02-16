At the Munich Security Conference this weekend, Hillary Clinton disclosed, in a tone that sounded like she was talking regretfully about a second slice of cheesecake for dessert, that America went too far on migration. Clinton implied that the US and the West were simply too indulgent, too generous, and lax when it came to immigration. She also boasted that under President Obama and Biden, more people seeking sanctuary in the US were deported than under Trump.

Self-awareness is the most absent quality for powerful neoliberals. Anyone with a sense of history or real experience knows that it was never too much migration that led to the West’s downfall, but too much capitalism and wealth concentrated in too few hands.

In February 2019, I took a ferry to Calais, from Dover.

I was retracing the steps I took with my dad on his tour of refugee camps in Europe, which he undertook before he died.

When you take a ferry from England to France and look out from the observation window onto the deep water around your vessel, it is bitterly indifferent to your passage upon it. Seeing it, you realise it is utter desperation that drives refugees to come to Britain in overcrowded rubber dinghies.

It’s too lonely out there, too dangerous, and the body of water is too enormous for one to take this risk unless it is one’s last hope of finding sanctuary.

You won’t take a perilous journey like this if you are safe and have a life worth living in the country of your birth. You would only wager your life and the lives of your children, your spouse, or anyone else you may love, if this is one of the last options left to stave off a miserable death from a bullet, torture, starvation, or a life whittled away by eternal poverty.

When I went to Calais in February 2019, I visited a refugee held in an immigration detention centre awaiting deportation to Italy.

At the entrance to the immigration detention centre, located near a shopping mall on the outskirts of Calais, a guard checked my passport.

The guard let me pass through the gates, and inside I was physically searched. Afterwards, I was ushered into the detention centre’s basement, where a meeting room was located.

There, a 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan country waited for my visit. He greeted me like an old friend, even though we had never met. I handed over some cigarettes that a refugee organisation had purchased for him.

The young man then told his story.

“I walked all the way from my prison in Africa to this prison in France.”

The previous year, he journeyed from his home country to Libya because he was young, his life was shit, and his country’s government was corrupt.

In Libya, he was arrested for illegal entry because the EU pays a bounty to that country’s kleptocratic rulers for every refugee they catch and detain to prevent their arrival on European shores.

At a concentration camp in Libya, he was raped and beaten by his guards. The young man escaped his captors and found passage on a raft to Lampedusa.

In Italy, he learned that European hospitality for black refugees meant racism and physical violence.

“Dogs are treated better than refugees like me.”

With other refugees from Africa, he upped sticks and walked to France. From there, he hoped to get to England, where a family member of his lived legally.

Life had other plans for him because, before he could make his journey to English shores on a raft, French police raided an encampment in the woods outside Dunkirk, where he and other refugees subsisted on the kindness of strangers.

There, he was arrested and put before an immigration judge who ordered the man deported back to Italy, the first EU country he arrived in during his odyssey for refugee status.

After the young man finished, a guard who stood watch outside our interview room told me our time was up. I wished the refugee luck, and we hugged.

I don’t know what happened to him, but I suspect there was no happy ending.

In the six years since I met that young man, held in a French immigration detention centre, the EU has become more draconian and cruel towards refugees and migrants, as has Britain.

In Britain, refugees find themselves living on the pavements, as protests against migrants and refugees have been normalised by the corporate news media and neoliberal politicians. Their lives have been put in jeopardy by mobs inflamed by the racism of the corporate news media and neoliberal political parties, who have tried to set fire to hotels that accommodate refugees.

Today, the UK and France work in tandem to intercept and deter small boats from crossing the Channel, treating human desperation as a border violation rather than a humanitarian emergency.

On the continent, Denmark deports failed refugee claimants to offshore refugee concentration camps. It denies refugees the right to permanent residence in Denmark, and its government has expressed a desire to eliminate sanctuary laws altogether. France’s refugee system routinely denies benefits to refugees and forces them into squatter camps, where they are harassed by the police. Romania and Bulgaria are notorious for torturing refugees from Africa and the Middle East who attempt to cross their borders.

In the States, ICE works like a Black Shirt militia that terrifies migrant populations and naturalised passport holders. Migrants captured by ICE face uncertain futures, housed in concentration camps in the US or in El Salvador that are infamous for torture and abuse.

Canada is no better and has tightened its border controls, making it more difficult for refugees from Haiti who landed in the USA to make their way across the border. Those who do cross into Canada are now met with imprisonment, swift deportation back into the arms of ICE, or homelessness.

Today, fascism isn’t waiting to strike society from around the corner, but is sitting down to share a cup of tea with us.

Refugees and anyone living in precarious circumstances are aware of this, while the well-fed among us like Nelson “see no ships.” Instead they embrace the nihilism and narcissism of Hillary Clinton, who wants people to believe that Western generosity delivered us into this authoritarian dystopia rather than the avarice and cynicism of the powerful.

As individuals, we must never surrender to the nihilism of neoliberalism, which treats ordinary people as disposable once they no longer turn a profit for the wealthy.

In the West, voting our way back to democracy is as naïve as a 15th-century person who believed that buying indulgences from the Church of Rome was a lock for a seat in heaven. Only sustained direct action — general strikes, disruption to how the 1% accumulate wealth and sustained mass protest — can halt our march towards absolute totalitarianism. Otherwise, conditions will worsen for the marginalised first, and then it will come for the rest of us. The more we swallow, the more they will force down our gullets, like ducks being tortured to make foie gras.

Darkness at noon isn’t coming in a decade, but this year.

