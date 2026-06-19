Everyone does it when they take a ferry from England to France; they look out of the observation window.

The sea is indifferent to how we voyage across it, whether in large vessels or small boats; it is all the same to the surrounding water: ride on me at your peril.

Any time I’ve looked out upon the English Channel while sailing on it, I’ve sensed the danger it presents but also the hope it invites when you land on shore.

You don’t need much imagination to understand that it’s desperation and courage that put refugees onto unseaworthy craft. The Channel is too dangerous, lonely and enormous for one to go on an overcrowded dinghy, unless you feel that your only option for a better life is in Britain. No one who is lazy or feckless becomes a refugee.

You won’t take a perilous journey like this if you are safe and have a life worth living in the country of your birth. You would only wager your life and the lives of your children, your spouse, or anyone else you may love if this is one of the last options left to stave off a miserable death from a bullet, torture, starvation or a life whittled away by endless poverty.

When I went to Calais in February 2019, I visited a refugee held in an immigration detention centre awaiting deportation to Italy.

At the entrance to the immigration detention centre, located near a shopping mall on the outskirts of Calais, a guard checked my passport.

The guard let me pass through the gates, and inside, I was physically searched. Afterwards, I was ushered into the detention centre’s basement and told to wait in a room used for interrogations and meetings between refugees and their lawyers.

There, a 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan country waited. He greeted me like an old friend even though we had never met. I handed over some cigarettes that a refugee organisation had purchased for him.

The young man then told me his story about being detained by French immigration authorities.

“I walked all the way from my prison in Africa to this prison in France.”

The previous year, he journeyed from his home country to Libya because he was young, his life was shit, and his country’s government was corrupt.

In Libya, he was arrested for illegal entry because the EU pays a bounty to that country’s kleptocratic rulers for every refugee they catch and detain to prevent their arrival on European shores.

At a concentration camp in Libya, he was raped and beaten by his guards. The young man escaped his captors and found passage on a raft to Lampedusa.

In Italy, he learned that European hospitality for black refugees is racism and physical violence.

“Dogs are treated better than refugees like me.”

With other refugees from Africa, he upped sticks and walked to France, hoping to get to England, where a family member lived legally.

Life had other plans for him because before he could make his journey to English shores on a raft, French police raided an encampment in the woods outside Dunkirk, where he and other refugees subsisted on the kindness of strangers.

Perhaps the young man pissed off the police, or they needed to fulfil their quota of “illegals”. But he was arrested on the spot and put before an immigration judge who ordered the man deported back to Italy, the first EU country he arrived at during his odyssey for refugee status.

After this young man finished his story, a guard who stood watch outside our interview room told me our time was up. I wished the refugee luck, and we hugged.

That is the last I saw of him.

In the seven years since I met that young man, held in a French immigration detention centre, the EU has become more draconian and cruel towards refugees and migrants, as has Britain.

It’s not hard to believe how racism and xenophobia have grown worse since 2019.

We have lived through a pandemic and an orchestrated cost-of-living crisis that affects the lifestyles of ordinary citizens in Europe, Britain, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. We have been primed for intolerance like an engine waiting for the ignition to turn over.

It costs the wealthy less to pay politicians and own the news media to keep the rest of us hating the vulnerable rather than paying their fair share to live in society with us.

And it has worked. Overworked and underpaid, critical thinking, much like love during times of poverty, went out the window.

Now, most take Trump’s ICE-run migrant concentration camps like water off a duck’s back. It’s no different in Canada. The indifference of citizens to the Carney government’s mass deportation of “rejected” refugee claimants, over 20,000 last year, is jaw-dropping.

The EU now has concentration camps for refugees, which EU officials like to call detention camps. But if they are guarded and surrounded by barbed wire, it’s a rose by any other name.

Don’t be under any illusions: if Andy “new path” Burnham replaces Starmer as PM, the plight of refugees, migrants, or the vulnerable born and bred in Britain won’t be treated with compassion. He, too, wants transit camps, like Farage, for tired, hungry, and desperate refugees who deserve sanctuary, not animosity.

Neoliberalism can change its leaders, just not its spots. It’s an ideology that detaches democracy and wealth from average citizens and places them in the hands of the few. Andy Burnham was always at his truest self when he abstained rather than vote against David Cameron’s Tories on cuts to welfare benefits. Burnham will always abide by neoliberalism’s whip.

The refugees of 2026 are as ill-fated as the refugees of the 1930s. They just aren’t white. So, to the West, they are less than human.

However, the refugee crisis is at a crescendo. Sudan’s civil war has displaced 12 million people. Close to 2 million have been displaced by Israel’s genocide against Palestinians and its war against Lebanon. Trump’s preparations for war against Cuba could create five million more refugees.

When you factor in the millions of environmental migrants on the move across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, this is a watershed year for humanity.

If we don’t act compassionately now, we never will. Then it’s only a question of when our luck turns from bad to lethal.

Tip Jar

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

This week I went to Toronto for a CT scan to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further this year. But, I think this will turn out to be much a do about nothing. My main concern will be to find out whether the disease in my lungs has worsened or stayed the same.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

If you can leave a tip or take out a paid subscription, it is greatly appreciated. Subscriptions are £3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year. There is also a 20% discount on annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share

Leave a comment

Message JM Smith

Give a gift subscription