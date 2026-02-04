Probably, forever, I will be tied to those first months when the world tried to survive the Covid plague.

I can’t shake the memory of that time. So many people died and were sacrificed by neoliberal governments to preserve the wealth of the 1%.

I feel it more acutely because, during those terrible pandemic months, I underwent treatment and surgery for cancer. All those other deaths and severe illnesses became personal to me as I struggled to remain alive and overcome my own illness.

The mass casualties from the early days of Covid — the chaos, the grief, the terror, and the poverty that have befallen millions since 2020 — as well as the re-emergence of fascism, are the fault of neoliberalism’s entitled class. With them, it is always greed before country, which is why figures drawn from that class have also featured prominently in the Epstein files. For those in the Epstein circle, evil was never banal behind closed doors.

Outside, however, they are presented to us by neoliberal society as people of merit and wisdom. When one of their copy books is irretrievably blotted, the corporate news media — owned by the 1% — present it as an aberration, when it is in fact a mask-off moment.

Peter Mandelson acknowledged a close social relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and publicly described him as a friend. He was also a guiding force within New Labour from Tony Blair’s first government onward. Mandelson repeatedly survived scandals of financial impropriety because of his proximity to power and his usefulness to influential figures in politics and business.

Whenever I recall Mandelson’s 2017 pledge to work every day to bring down Jeremy Corbyn, fury still boils in my stomach. His manoeuvring was central to the destruction of the Corbyn-led Labour Party and its monumental defeat in the December 2019 General Election. What followed was a Boris Johnson Tory government whose indifference, corruption, and Herculean ineptitude contributed to the needless deaths of tens of thousands of Britons during the Covid pandemic.

People in Britain did not have to die in the numbers they did during the worst of Covid.

It was a Greek tragedy whose first act began when Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party. Politically, Corbyn was a dead man walking. Yet we failed to understand what the chorus was really signalling when Blairite careerists, the corporate political news media, the 1%, and Israel’s apartheid state reacted with such fury to his leadership. Its third act plays out today as neoliberalism unspools like an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction.

Neoliberalism, at home and abroad, was threatened by what Corbyn represented. In 2017, Justin Trudeau’s Principal Secretary asked my father whether what was being written in the papers about Corbyn was true. That moment revealed how even those in powerful political positions took their cues from a media ecosystem that, in turn, took its cues from figures like Mandelson and Tony Blair.

In 2015, the corporate news media began one of the most, if not the most sustained character-assassination campaigns in modern British political history against a domestic political leader. Corbyn was portrayed as a revolutionary, a friend of terrorists, a communist, and an antisemite — a man who could not even be trusted to wear a tie at official functions.

The establishment and neoliberal status quo were terrified that a successful Corbyn government would make socialist politics palatable to millions of working- and middle-class voters. Had Labour come to power under Corbyn, there was a chance that the absolute economic and social dominance of the 1% could have ended peacefully. That option no longer exists, because fascism does not end at the ballot box — it ends on the battlefield.

Jeremy Corbyn often assisted those plotting his removal by refusing to act ruthlessly enough. He too frequently accepted the framing of malicious slander that he and others in Labour were antisemitic.

I do not know whether that was naivety or hubris. Corbyn’s downfall — and the vilification of the politics he represented — destroyed any remaining belief that a more equal society could be achieved within a neoliberal system.

In February 2019, I returned to London for my father’s public memorial, held to commemorate his activism. Corbyn was scheduled to be one of the principal speakers.

The day before the event, I had a beer with acquaintances from the publishing world. They told me they were outraged that Corbyn would be speaking at my father’s memorial because “Jeremy was a man of such hate.” The accusation was absurd and infuriating. In so many ways, Corbyn embodied what my father had wanted for 21st-century Britain: the chance for ordinary people to live decent, enjoyable lives through a functioning welfare state.

Their reaction made me sad rather than angry. It was an epiphany of sorts to realise the “well educated” are led by peer pressure just as much as the mobs who last summer tried to burn refugees out of their sanctuary hotels.

At a pub after the memorial, journalists from left-wing publications attacked Corbyn again. I said they were wrong, but my defence was tepid. Why bother, I thought. They had already drunk the Kool-Aid.

Six years later, things are worse. There is now an endless supply of Kool-Aid for those who want to drink it. This was never only about destroying Corbyn. It was always about ensuring that the wealth of the planet remains in the hands of plutocrats, billionaires, and the political lackeys who strangle any attempt at a better way of governing.

Peter Mandelson is one of neoliberalism’s many bad pennies.

But he is not the disease — only a limb grown from the trunk of a rotting economic ideology. You can hack at the branches all you like; unless the tree itself is felled and burned, it will continue to ruin us, if it has not already done so.

