The Green And Pleasant Land, my father’s last manuscript is done from beginning to end, but I am still not satisfied. So, I tinker with it and think how he would have wanted it presented.

I don’t have much optimism for the times we live in. It doesn’t seem possible for it not to end with a world war or something worse.

Still, we press on, doing what we can to keep the lights on for kindness and civilisation.

Below is another chapter from Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green and Pleasant Land—a memoir of political awakening during the Great Depression and the Second World War.

(Sowerby Bridge near the out building where Harry and his family lived in 1931)

Chapter Eighteen: Coal Sacks of a Hundredweight

In Bradford, Bill liked his drink, but he became a drunk in Sowerby Bridge. He was in over his head, responsible for a woman who wasn’t his wife and her three children. Bill began to talk loudly to himself—mostly rebukes or sardonic laughter. Living in that outbuilding with no distractions except to count the ways he was skint. His solace was a pub down the road.

There, he drank and nursed his resentments. Bill hadn’t gotten far in school, but he wasn’t a fool. He knew one wrong move and everyone, including himself, would be tipped into the gutter. Moxon didn’t like that one bit. So, he escaped his responsibilities by drinking.

To his credit, he never missed a day of work at the rendering plant due to a hangover. But he spent too much of what little he made down at the pub.

Mum knew it wasn’t prudent for Bill to waste their meagre money on drink. Yet she chose not to complain, fearing he’d get angry and leave. She understood she had no alternative but to ride the rapids of the Great Depression with Bill after leaving my father. No one else from our working-class world was willing to take on the burden of raising and feeding another man’s children.

Instead, Mum tried to placate Bill’s growing unease by finding what amounted to full-time work for my sister and me, rather than worrying about our schooling.

She found Alberta a position in the kitchen of a more prosperous farmer than our landlord. Sometimes, my sister would smuggle food or pudding that the farmer’s family hadn’t eaten to add to our meagre diet, which still too often consisted of boiled, mashed, or fried potatoes, despite Bill’s promises of butchered meat.

For me, Mum convinced a local coal delivery company to take me on.

“He may look scrawny, but my lad’s as tough as nails.”

At first, the owner was unimpressed. Eventually, he was won over by a combination of Mum’s hectoring and his own thrift. A nine-year-old shifting coal sacks of a hundredweight to village homes was cheaper than paying an adult’s wage.

The owner delivered coal with a horse and wagon that I loaded at the start of my shift and unloaded throughout our route. The coal sacks were heavy to lift and balance on my child’s shoulders. The owner didn’t notice or care that I struggled to haul them from the road to the doorstep. His only complaint was the time it took.

“What took you so long? I can’t keep you on if you’re tardy delivering coal to my customers.”

Only the horse seemed to mind. After each delivery, he’d whinny and clomp a hoof, as if to show solidarity with my struggle. After each shift, I walked from the village up the long hill to the outbuilding.

The road home was dark, sparsely lit by starlight or the swinging lantern of a horse-drawn cart. If Alberta returned before me, she’d burn a candle stub by the window that faced the lane, guiding me home like a lighthouse beacon. But that flickering light never promised safety, only upset or hunger.

I always came through the door exhausted. Each time I walked beneath the steel beam where the farm labourer had once hung himself, I understood more clearly why he had done it. I was a boy, but I recognised hopelessness.

In the kitchen, I scrubbed my hands in a bucket of cold water, because only Bill was given warm water after work. But Mum made sure there was soap, and I scoured the black coal dust from my hands, which were no longer boyish but rough and worn like a miner’s.

After a truant officer hectored Mum, she enrolled me in the village school, where one teacher taught all grades. He was a petty, middle-aged man with flakes of dandruff down his jacket. He spent more time thrashing students than teaching them. His broad Yorkshire accent rolled out lessons and homilies about King and Country to children too hungry to learn from a good teacher, let alone a mediocre one like him. He humiliated pupils with sarcasm and the strap.

Because I had to attend school, the coal delivery owner decided I wasn’t worth the few shillings he paid.

“Times are tough, all around,” he said.

Bill Moxon took my loss of work as a sign of sloth.

“Lad just doesn’t want to work.”

He insisted I should get less food for breakfast and tea since I wasn’t earning it.

“If you want to eat more, get another job.”

The hunger hurt more than his lack of compassion. Thankfully, Alberta began bringing food from her employer’s larder to make up for it.

But I knew I needed to find work fast. It wasn’t difficult. By my tenth year, I had already spent nearly a third of my childhood as a labourer. I was streetwise enough to know someone would exploit me for little pay.

Jubb’s Grocers fit the bill. They needed a boy to do their dirty work since their last child labourer had moved on to greener pastures. I was hired for my strength and silence.

I worked after school until late and for twelve hours on Saturdays. I stocked shelves, swept floors, and ran deliveries. During my labour, I hatched plans to run away from my mother, from Bill, and from Sowerby Bridge.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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