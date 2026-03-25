This morning, while editing The Green and Pleasant Land, I found myself thinking about what-ifs. It occurred to me that if the world of 1945 had had an American president like Donald Trump, Britain’s Welfare State might never have been allowed to take shape. The country could well have been treated as Cuba is today—economically strangled, politically undermined, and pushed toward regime change under Clement Attlee.

The Britain that emerged after the war promised something new—a country built for the many. But promises take time to become reality, and in that gap, people had to carry on as best they could.

For those who had already endured hunger, war, and loss, the transition was not a clean beginning. It was something messier: a life lived between what had been suffered and what had yet to arrive.

This piece forms the prologue and opening chapters of Life on the Never, Never, the third volume of The Green and Pleasant Land. It follows that uneasy space—where a marriage, like the country itself, must find a way to endure before it can begin again.

Before you begin, a brief word.

The last couple of months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May, and June look more promising—but I have to get there first.

So I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month. February was particularly tight, and my tax refund came in much lower than expected. I’m currently offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off to help steady things.

If you’re able to support—through a subscription or a tip—it genuinely makes a difference.

Take care,

John

Tip/Rent Jar

Get 40% off for 1 year

Prologue

I didn’t care much that I wasn’t in Halifax for the Christmas holidays. I preferred to be drunk, alone and fast asleep when the clock struck twelve and ushered in 1948. And that’s where I was, in my bunk at RAF Ringway. Being there was preferable to rowing with my mother. Soon enough, I’d be back living in the city of my youth—a place where thwarted hopes go to kip.

On New Year’s Day, I woke early. Hungover, I cleaned myself up and ate breakfast in a nearly deserted mess hut. Afterwards, I reported to the air traffic control tower for my shift. It was uneventful because the war was long over and there were no scheduled landings for that day.

I was there in case an emergency in the skies erupted. But it didn’t. The day remained dreary, dull, and deadly boring, as well as anxious from the hangover. The first day of 1948 felt deflated, punctured by worry. Peacetime wasn’t living up to the expectations I had for it or for much of the working class. It was better than fighting Hitler and possibly getting killed.

Still, the euphoria I felt at war’s end in 1945, two years and ten months later, had lost its fizz. I wasn’t alone. Many others were tired of the plodding on to build this new Jerusalem for the people.

There was too much of- do without and forgo simple pleasures like a new pair of trousers or a dress. It was our new reality. Peace should have been Technicolour, yet it wasn’t. Instead, there was sepia-toned grit to the days and a heavy darkness to the nights.

Happiness, for me and much of working-class Britain, was an emotion hard to obtain. Rationed like sweets, happiness came infrequently and in tiny portions. It was good to be alive and free from the daily threat of death that WW2 brought us.

However, like everyone else, Attlee’s Labour government’s austerity got into my bones. We were young, and yet our day-to-day living ached from the rheumatism of feeling our hopes weren’t being fulfilled quickly enough. For me, there was the added worry about what Civvy Street would be like once I left the Air Force. Jobs were plentiful, even for an unskilled worker like myself, but housing was scarce.

At twenty-five, I wasn’t wet behind the ears, and I considered myself a socialist. Still, I was weary from the uphill battles already under my belt. I had survived a childhood of hunger, the Great Depression, and six years of war. I was Barnsley born and bred—or so my grandmother liked to boast. “Nought time, nought brass can change thee. Thou will survive all that comes in front of thy nose.”

Maybe my nan was right. Yet I didn’t want to wait for my promised land because I knew life was the briefest of dances.

At the start of 1948, I looked older than my years, but lads from the working class were always ground down, worked to death in the pits, or put into an early grave because they couldn’t afford the doctor’s fee. Blimey, some of my teeth had already begun to loosen, and others had fallen out. I worried soon I’d be growing a moustache like my father to hide my toothlessness.

Back in July 1945, it all seemed so simple. The working class sent Churchill packing when we voted for a Labour government. We put a boot up the arses of the Tory ruling classes by voting in a socialist government with a solid parliamentary majority. On your bikes, and then we rejoiced. It felt as if an era for ordinary people had begun—a new Britain where we were promised an equal share of its prosperity. Yet at the start of 1948, even with the knowledge that by summer Britain would at long last have a National Health Service free at the point of use, it felt that we had miles to go before the working class finally got its rightful share of the nation’s prosperity.

Everything had started to go pear-shaped for me during the last few months of the previous year. After my two-year romance with a German woman ended with a wedding in Hamburg, the RAF wanted to be rid of me. So they sent me home to England.

Tip Jar

Chapter One

In November 1947, I was repatriated to Britain from Germany on a military transport plane. From the moment I touched down, I sensed this was perhaps the cruellest month to return home. It was made worse because I landed in the South and had to take a train from London to my new posting in Manchester.

The capital was washed in a grey light that seeped down from a dull, discontented sky.

It was a city hanging on out of sheer stubbornness. People shuffled about like pensioners on their last legs—unsure, afraid, worn down. London and her people looked beaten, tired of life, ready to throw in the towel. The city was as sad and sick as some I had seen in Germany.

At the station, the scene was no better. People wore battered clothing, their faces grey with worry. As I made my way to the platform, I overheard commuters grumble that parts of the East End were still rubble.

“After all this time, you’d think they could get the dustmen to clear away the mess.”

“On our street, the UXB squad had to detonate one of Hitler’s presents from ’42. Bloody shameful, that is—the war’s been done over two years now, and the Jerries are still knocking us off.”

“But you’ve got to say Princess Elizabeth’s wedding was smashing.”

“Wasn’t it? Just like a bleeding fairy tale. She’s such a beauty, and he’s a handsome devil. If my Bert were only half the man the prince is…”

As their conversation drifted around me like a sheet of newsprint in a gust of wind, I was glad to have missed the jerry-rigged splendour of the wedding, which had taken place the week before. Yet the propaganda machine was still pumping out saccharine headlines. Newspapers at the kiosks dripped adoration for the royals.

Angrily, I lit a cigarette.

Sod it, I thought, send ’em to heaven in a corned beef tin and let St Peter sort them out. As for me, I had more pressing matters than worrying about the royals, their profligacy, their abdications, and their obsolescence.

After interminable train delays, I finally arrived late at my new base: RAF Ringway. It was a large, cold, impersonal outpost, bustling with vehicles, the tramp of boots, and the roar of aircraft.

I presented my transfer papers to a clerk. The NCO looked me up and down as though I were a faulty gear in a machine. I half-expected him to shout, “Get t’ hammer out and bang on it till the racket stops.” Instead, he handed me over to a lieutenant who, with barely a glance, declared, “Everything’s in order. But we’ll have none of that slackness you got up to in Germany.”

I thought it best not to argue. No point making enemies on your first day.

That evening, I was assigned a bunk in a Nissen hut with teenage recruits. Their chatter and laughter made me feel ancient and worn out. They had spent the war under their mothers’ apron strings, while I had grown old before my time.

At dawn, I woke frozen stiff—the stove unlit. My hut-mates stretched and muttered about football, beer, and girls, while I dressed quickly and left.

Outside, the sky was black with cloud, the ground dusted with dirty snow. My breath steamed in the air, my hands raw with cold. I lit a cigarette, but it burned harshly, cutting into my chest like razor wire. I hacked and spat phlegm from my tobacco-worn lungs.

At the wash-house, I queued with other men, grumbling. When my turn came, I shaved at a cracked mirror, staring at the stranger looking back. My thinning hair, ashen skin, and lifeless eyes made me seem twenty years older. I looked beaten, and it frightened me.

They put me in charge of recruits and had us fetch sledgehammers, marching to a cinder-block shed crammed with surplus transmitters and radar sets. The command was always the same:

“Smash it to Kingdom come. Don’t ask questions. There’ll always be another room full of kit needing bashing.”

Equipment once vital to the war—paid for by Lend-Lease, war bonds, and death duties—was now smashed to scrap rather than handed to civilians or sold.

After several days of this lunacy, I wrote in despair to my sister Alberta, a mill worker in Bradford, asking about work. She replied:

The looms never stop, but are you up for it after living the life of Reilly in Germany? The pay’s alright, but the noise is like the roar over the moors when the wind battles the rain. It’ll be easy enough for you to get on, but what about your missus? The way you described her, she sounds delicate. Lovely, I’m sure, but mills aren’t for the faint-hearted. Still, you’ll manage. Didn’t Dad always say, “It’ll be right as rain” when money was tight, and Mum caterwauling it was all his fault we didn’t have a pot to piss in?

She also warned me that housing was scarce:

It’s the kip that’s the bother. There’s nowt to let across the North. You’d be lucky to find a stone privy to call home. Everything’s gone to the lads demobbed in ’46. They didn’t muck about—they stripped off their kit, married, and started bairns straight away. You wouldn’t recognise Bradford or Halifax. Looks like half of Europe’s here—Poles, DPs, Italians. The lasses go mad for Italians; they look like film stars. But that doesn’t help you find a roof or coal for your grate. Hate to say it, but the only one who can help is our mum. Like asking the devil for a fiver—you’ll end up owing a tenner.

Her words weren’t encouraging. Friends in Halifax were no better: housing was impossible, though they urged optimism. Easy for them—they had families that weren’t balmy and shamed, like mine.

I saw only two choices: write to Friede and beg her not to come, or reconcile with my unstable mother. We had been estranged for years, scarred by the rows and wounds of the Depression.

After staring long at Friede’s photo, I humbled myself and wrote to Mother, asking for shelter. Her reply came quickly:

For thee and thy wife, there’s a room in the attic. I’ll do it up proper, a lick of paint and all. But remember, you’re no wee lad now. I can’t be running after you, wiping your nose. It’s time you stood on your own two feet. It’ll cost you to live here—your mam’s skint as ever. You ought to be looking after me now, not t’other way round. So it’s ten shillings a week, plus your food. I hope your German lass knows how to clean, because we aren’t like those filthy Continentals.

I sent her a curt acceptance. There was no choice. My demob was coming soon, and no one else had offered me a room.

Tip/Rent Jar

Chapter Two — Frozen Mornings at RAF Ringway

The Winter of 1948 like the winter before was one of shortages and short tempers. Coal, even for the RAF was portioned out with a misers touch. It was always so bloody cold. Upon waking at Ringway, I could see my breath because the fires in the stove didn’t have enough fuel to keep my hut warm.

Everywhere I turned, there was talk of the Welfare State being built. The railways were nationalised in January, and Labour convinced the trade unions to take a pay freeze to allow the country’s economy to heal from the war. The newsreels told us the National Health Service would be up and running by July. It was encouraging, but up close, it was a different matter.

At Ringway, I felt abandoned, and I wanted out of the RAF. I had done my time and even re-enlisted after the war, but my love affair with the service was over.

The Bureaucracy of Love

My immediate concern was reuniting with Friede and bringing her to England, and that was proving more difficult than I had promised my new wife.

Any time I complained about being separated from her, I received no sympathy. My personal happiness was not their concern.

“The RAF is not interested in your private life, L.A.C. Smith. If you want to be reunited with your wife, fill out the proper forms and go through the correct channels.”

“But there are none, sir. I don’t think such a form exists—I’m the first man here married to a German,” I pleaded.

“Right you are, then,” said the sergeant-major. “Looks like you’ll just have to wait till the RAF catches up with a bit of common sense.”

There seemed to be only one way to get my wife repatriated, and that was through sheer bloody-mindedness. Many times after tea, I tried to collar a sergeant-major to seek his help with my problem. But I was always brushed off with:

“Why did you go and marry a ruddy foreigner—and a bloody Jerry to boot?”

I grew so desperate that I followed one of my NCOs to the bog and tried to get his attention after he had done his business. I begged him to get the base commander to sign the travel order that allowed my wife to enter the country. He was having none of it.

“You didn’t need to go and marry a bit of skirt from across the water. You’ve only made life miserable for yourself. And now you’re driving me barking mad with your long face and constant yapping about the missus.”

At last, after weeks of hectoring, Friede was permitted to leave the British-occupied zone in Northern Germany.

“Mind you, Smith, don’t get any ideas about living off base as you did in Krautland,” said my sergeant-major. “When your missus comes, you’ll have to find her digs for herself and drop by for tea when I say so.”

What he didn’t know was that I was already planning to buy my way out of the service with the £50 they’d given me in 1947 to re-enlist—though not until Friede was safe in England.

A little later, the adjutant officer reluctantly agreed that Friede could be flown out of Germany on a military shuttle to London. When the sergeant-major passed on the news, I said, “I shall need leave and a travel warrant to London.”

“Sunshine, next you’ll be asking me for a bloody staff car, eh?” he sneered.

I shuffled uneasily on the balls of my feet and thought, You are a proper tosspot. I kept my voice level and replied, “Sir, the quicker this is done, the faster you will have me out of your hair.”

He mulled it over and said:

“I’ll arrange it with the duty officer. He’ll sort your pass and travel warrant, but you’ll get no more than twelve hours’ leave to do your dealings. So what do you have to say to me now, sunshine?”

“Sir?”

“Smith, you ought to kiss my arse for this turn of mine. And don’t think I’ve forgotten—I expect a little favour in return, especially after you’ve dragged your Jerry missus back to the Midlands.”

He made an obscene gesture with his fingers and cackled through a smoker’s rasp.

It seemed that even in a rapidly evolving Britain, structures of power would be the last and hardest to fall.

Tip/Rent Jar

Get 40% off for 1 year

Share

Leave a comment

Message JM Smith

Give a gift subscription

If you’ve read this far, thank you for sticking with the story.

Life on the Never, Never continues in the weeks ahead as I work through the early chapters of the third volume of The Green and Pleasant Land.

If you’d like to support the project, you can do so through a subscription or by sharing the piece.