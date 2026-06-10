Chapter Thirty: Square Bashing

From Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green And Pleasant Land

It was standing room only on the overbooked train to Padgate. A fug of damp clothing, sweat, tobacco, and beer hung in the air.

Sheets of winter rain fell against the third-class carriage windows. Underneath, the wheels clacked against the rails and screeched to a halt at station stops, where more young men, on their way to join the war, boarded and squeezed into the compartment.

The further the train travelled through Yorkshire onto Lancashire on this bleak January day, the more my civilian self receded. Tara Barnsley, Bradford and Halifax.

With eyes fixed forward, dark thoughts curled around me like a cat twisting around my trouser cuffs. I couldn’t shoo away the stories told to me by Great War soldiers who shared digs with my family during our doss-house years. Their tales of abandonment by governments and society once the guns went silent warned me of what might lie ahead for my generation.

I wanted to believe this time it would be different. After all, politics was on the side of workers because the government in this war was a coalition where the Labour Party controlled the domestic agenda. But I lived in the sharp-elbowed working-class world and knew politicians were born to disappoint those who needed them most.

At Padgate Rail Station, I put away memory and expectation. All I wanted was to survive and muddle through the present tense. I followed other bleary-eyed teenagers towards a road that led to our RAF base.

At the base, a warrant officer barked,

“Have your enlistment papers ready. Stand in a neat single file. No talking.”

In small groups, we proceeded into a prefabricated building. Inside, I was overcome by the noisy clatter of typewriters and ringing telephones. It wasn’t the noise but the modernity of it that was jarring. A military clerk assessed my papers and then looked up at me.

“When you volunteered, you indicated you wanted to be a wireless operator. Is that what you still want to do?”

I thought for a moment and agreed it was my preferred choice. The notion of becoming a wireless operator seemed cutting-edge. In truth, I didn’t know much about it, but anything that sounded modern and technical felt a world away from Halifax’s mills, the arcade where I worked, and my Mum’s house on gritty Booth Town Road.

The clerk signed my enlistment paper with a thick fountain pen that made a sound of cutting, as if I signed a contract with a pawnbroker for my soul. From there, I was dispatched to another section of the building where a medical doctor ordered me to strip. The room smelt of carbolic soap and was lit with harsh overhead lighting that hummed with the menace of a nest of hornets.

I was prodded from all directions. My pulse and blood pressure were taken. I was measured and weighed like livestock. Finally, I was inoculated against diseases with injections that made the muscles in my right arm ache.

It was a strange sensation to be examined by a doctor because, up until joining the RAF, I had never been looked at by one owing to its expense—even when I had boils under my armpits at the age of twelve. There was no doctor to lance them, just a straight-edge razor soaked in gin and my Ma’s steady hand.

Pushed out of the medical exam room, I tumbled down a hallway marked with arrows pointing toward the next station: the barbershop where our hair was shorn as if we were sheep on a farm.

Afterward, a sergeant spat orders to get kitted out.

In a room that smelt of wool and mothballs, I was measured. A clerk yelled the measures to another clerk who fetched my uniform.

Two shirts, two pairs of trousers, braces, a greatcoat, shoes, a hairbrush, a boot brush, a cap, and a bag to carry them in. Loss or malicious damage to this uniform was a breach of regulations, which would result in forfeiture of one’s pay.

I was also given my service number and presented with my paybook. I stammered a very civilian, “Ta.” The clerk ignored me, clearly wanting to get on with the next fitting for the chap waiting patiently behind me.

I was sent to another room to strip off my civilian clothes, and then I put on my RAF blue serge uniform. It was rough on my skin, but no coarser than my civilian kit.

Once on, I became the property of the British state.

When I left the building, I didn’t know what to do next. I turned in all directions, wondering where I was to go. I was not alone in my disorientation; other newly uniformed teenagers performed the same movements. We looked like nest-fallen chicks, blinking and waiting for orders.

My disorientation ended when a sergeant charged at us, bellowing,

“Get a move on, you lazy lot, on the double and follow me.”

We were led to a pile of dry straw heaped underneath a raised tarpaulin to keep it safe from the rain. There, we each grabbed an empty palliasse and stuffed it with straw, as this was our mattress during our time at Padgate.

Afterwards, we were marched to our sleeping quarters—a Nissen hut.

Inside, I hastily found a cot with thin wire springs and dropped my palliasse onto it.

Another recruit took possession of the cot beside mine and introduced himself. His name was Robbie, and he was from Wigan. He was missing many of his teeth from poor nutrition, poverty, and street brawling.

The sergeant returned and told us to stand at attention in front of our beds. He passed across the room like an ominous battleship until he was whisper-close to me. For a few intimidating seconds, he loomed silently, then ordered Robbie to fetch coal to heat our hut, which had two stoves at each end.

On the way to the coal shed, Robbie confided,

“I’ll be buggered if the RAF is going to get me killed. I’m getting out of this war in one piece.”

“How?”

“I am not going to volunteer for bloody anything.”

“Mate, you volunteered to get here. So, I’d say you’re right buggered like everyone else.”

We returned to the hut with the coal and received cheers from the other recruits.

Later, the sergeant returned, and we were marched to the mess for our first meal courtesy of the RAF.

After eating, we were herded back to our sleeping quarters and given a bollocking by the sergeant.

“Get your shut eye, you love birds because before the sun sticks her head up and out of her arse, you’ll be on the parade ground.”

I fell asleep with a full belly to the sound of farting strangers in nearby cots. It somehow felt peaceful and reassuring. However, harm’s way rushed towards me like Edinburgh looming ahead of passengers on the Flying Scotsman.

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