It was the food prices, combined with the harsh brightness of the shop’s lights, that gave me a sense of déjà vu—a memory of price gouging at airport stores in the before times when I could afford to travel. Except this was just a neighbourhood grocery shop, and the prices for chocolate, bread, cheese, jam, and eggs were what consumers are now expected to pay during the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Great Depression. Price gouging seems too polite a term to describe what consumers face each day to remain alive, housed, and clothed. You’ve been the victim of a Snatch and grab is how you feel once you’ve paid for a loaf of bread, eggs, veg, and perhaps some meat for an evening meal.

Each time you shop, pay your rent, internet and phone bill, or see how your wage no longer affords moments of leisure free of financial angst, you feel it in your gut. It’s the feeling of drowning when you are not even submerged in water. There’s also, in between the unseen thrashing and fighting to emerge at the surface where you can gulp in oxygen, anger over being lied to—and that there’s nothing you can bloody do about it. It’s remorseless theft and extortion that benefits the few rather than the many. It’s larceny that funds their decadent lifestyles. Their lives now resemble the caricatures these well-rewarded servants of capitalism once used to describe Politburo elites—built on exploitation and enforced drudgery for ordinary Soviets.

Mo question, the most privileged under communism had perks denied to the many, such as foreign trips and access to hard-currency shops. In those stores, the Soviet hoi polloi could buy luxury consumer goods from the West. Today, walking past a Max Mara or Burberry store in a major city like Toronto or New York, you get a taste of how it felt to be one of those ordinary Russians denied access to luxury because of your status in society. Capitalism—especially neoliberal capitalism—tells us hard work eventually pays off. Experience tells us it doesn’t. Wage increases since the 1980s have trailed far behind the cost of living.

That is why the debt economy was born. It gave middle-class workers the sense of prosperity when, in reality, life became a never-ending, overextended instalment plan.

Under neoliberal capitalism, wealth disparity has pushed our age toward a stark choice: revolution or totalitarianism. There is no centrist politics capable of fixing this, because there is no centre when, in Canada, 20 percent of earners hold 68 percent of the net worth while the bottom 40 percent hold just 2.7 percent. Globally, the top 10 percent own roughly 75 percent of the world’s wealth.

This disparity deepens because many are encouraged to see it as a natural disaster rather than something engineered. Ignorance isn’t bliss; it’s control. Confusion about who is responsible is deliberate, cultivated through politicians and corporate journalists who profit personally from inequality. Neoliberalism is corrupt, and like absolute power, it corrupts absolutely. Finding an honest politician or journalist today is like finding a few healthy cells in an organ already consumed by cancer—not a sign of hope, but evidence of how far decay has advanced.

This system does not reinvent itself. It entrenches austerity, and the cost-of-living crisis worsens. Yet leaders insist our hardships are shared equally. We know they are not. Walk past the windows of an upscale restaurant: they are full of people who spend their days telling the rest of us that belt-tightening is necessary—whether to fund wars, absorb tariffs, or brace for geopolitical threats. We get rationed portions. They enjoy the decadence.

The cost-of-living crisis touches only the average wage earner, the poor, the vulnerable, and younger generations—unless they happen to have wealthy parents. It is not an economic crisis in the neutral sense of supply and demand. It is a rigged market, and like Vegas, the house always wins.

On the same night I stood in that shop—reminded of overpriced goods sold in airport stores—a friend from my university days phoned. During our conversation, he asked, Did you ever think, back then, that we’d be living in the world we now inhabit?

No, I said. But then again, at the time, I thought the fall of the Berlin Wall was a good thing.

Now, I’m not so sure.

Tip Jar

Thank you for reading and for supporting Harry’s Last Stand. I use this Substack to preserve and promote the legacy of my father, Harry Leslie Smith, who spent the final decade of his life warning that we must not allow his past to become our future. Sadly, we have already crossed that territory. But resistance comes from remembering our working class history and using it to overcome today’s fascism.

If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription — £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted to your currency). I’ve reduced the annual price by 20% to make it more accessible, also I have some prescriptions to pay for this month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

There is also a tip jar for anyone who feels inclined.

Tip Jar

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land is now complete in beta form and with publishers. It will be published this year, and everyone who helped make it possible will be acknowledged in the book.

My father’s story — and that of his working-class generation — must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, just let me know.

Take care,

John

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription