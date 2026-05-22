Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
1h

Your comment about Canada being next should be taken very seriously by Canadians. Canadian governments of all stripes have, since it was clear England was no longer the empire, strived to make us a vassal state of the USA. The gang that is in charge now in the USA is going to take that one step further and integrate us completely. Trump is but a figurehead. The real rulers will dump him when he no longer serves the purpose (I predict soon, but surely before the November 2028 election) and it is their goals that are important, not Trump's.

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murphyduggan@yahoo.com's avatar
murphyduggan@yahoo.com
1h

Great read! I was in Cuba for a few short weeks in 2018. Saw much of the same but made some fast friends. I feel bad for them. Thank you, Jim.

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