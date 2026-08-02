My grandmother, Maria Theresa Edelmann, born 131 years ago today, survived the worst of the 19th and 20th centuries by the skin of her teeth. She was the illegitimate daughter of a rope maker who wanted nothing to do with the family he created in Paderborn, Germany. He abandoned them, but Maria’s mother found another man willing to marry her, making their life of poverty respectable to Germany’s morally pedantic working-class society.

My grandmother’s stepfather was a hard-working paper hanger who liked to drink and be vicious to the vulnerable under his roof.

My grandmother endured her stepfather’s abuse until, at the age of 12, she fled to Hamburg. There, Maria Theresa Edelmann found work as a kitchen maid at a hotel located in a rough section of Hamburg, whose clientele were sailors, pimps and prostitutes.

In time, she fell in love with a waiter. They planned to marry, but in 1914 her fiancé went to war for the Kaiser and fought on the Western Front. Not long after the Great War began in August 1914, Maria Edelmann’s fiancé died in some forgotten sideshow of the Great War, shot by a sniper’s bullet for lighting a cigarette at the wrong moment.

When the First World War ended, Maria Theresa was only 23 but already carried the burdens of someone who had lived into old age.

Hardship didn’t sour her, perhaps because the new German republic brought her love again, this time with a soldier who had survived the catastrophe of Passchendaele. It too didn’t last long because her lover, who dodged bombs and bullets in trenches from English and French troops, succumbed to the Spanish Flu, which proved more lethal than the war.

In 1920, my grandmother became a hotel manager in the Reeperbahn district of Hamburg during the Weimar Republic.

In 1928, she had a love affair with a socialist trade union organiser from Berlin named Fritz.

Their relationship left my grandmother pregnant with the child who, years later, became my mother.

The socialist trade union organiser, Fritz, was a gadfly who believed more in revolution than in personal responsibility.

He abandoned my grandmother and Mum, just as she and her own mother had once been abandoned.

1928 wasn’t a good year to be born working class in Germany, as ordinary citizens were still paying heavily in reparations to the Allies for losing the First World War a decade earlier. It also wasn’t a good year to be an unmarried mother.

Yet it would prove to be the best year that mother and daughter would know until after the Second World War. Each year that followed 1928 was more unsettling than the last. In 1929, Wall Street crashed. In 1930, millions of Germans were unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. In 1931, the banking crisis and recession plunged Germany, like an elevator shorn of its cables, into the Great Depression. In 1932, the Nazis became the largest party in Germany’s Reichstag. In 1933, Hitler became Chancellor, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Germany’s economic collapse destroyed the security my grandmother had built for herself managing a dodgy hotel frequented by sailors and shady businessmen. Wages were cut, and inflation was crippling even the middle class.

It was a needs-must epoch. So my grandmother became the mistress of a man who could provide both physical and monetary safety during an era of extremism. As my mother said in later life about my grandmother’s lover and provider, “He wasn’t the best sort, but there were worse out there.”

Uncle Henry, as he was known to my mother, was an overweight opportunistic importer of tobacco products. On weekdays, Henry deserted his wife and lived with my grandmother in an apartment he rented for her, located in a leafy suburb of Hamburg near its airport. On weekends, he returned to his wife and five children, who lived in a small town north of the city.

To Henry, this division of affection and time was a perfect arrangement except for one inconvenience: my mother. It’s not that he disliked my mum, just her presence in his life. “I was a talkative, inquisitive child, always clinging to my mother’s apron strings. I disturbed his lovemaking and business scheming alike.”

Henry was good at schemes because he had convinced an importer of games, who also happened to be a communist, to sell a controlling interest in his company to him as protection against the Nazis. That same cunning had Henry arrange for my mother to become a foster child to a working-class family in the Altona district who were short of cash. My mother was parcelled off to her new family and returned on weekends to visit her mother.

In 1944, Henry died of a heart attack after consuming a rich meal cooked for him by my grandmother.

After the Second World War, my grandmother’s stepfather showed up at her doorstep because he was homeless and widowed. My grandmother took him in.

It was an act of charity he did not reciprocate, as he was often belligerent and ungrateful under her roof.

In 1946, on my mum’s birthday, he went to the basement of my grandmother’s apartment and hanged himself from a rope lashed to a beam. My grandmother said it was the kindest act he had ever done for others in his life.

In 1948, my mother left Germany to begin a new life with my father. At first, my mother’s marriage and life in England were not very happy. Mum wrote to her mother about her loneliness and despair over a marriage foundering fast.

My grandmother replied.

My dear Elfriede, I received your lovely letter and was so happy to hear from you. You write to me so often, and that brings me great joy. I always carry you in my thoughts. Don’t lose heart, my dear — that wouldn’t be like you at all. Your strength and determination are a comfort to me. I know I can always rely on you, so please, never give up hope.

Dearest Elfriede, remember what we talked about. I hold on to those memories. I hope, dear Elfriede, that you’re keeping strong. I still think about that last day in March, when we had to say goodbye near the train station, when the trains to Altona were departing. With all my love, Mum.

During the 1950s, my grandmother continued to work in hotel kitchens until a motorcycle accident in the 1960s made her unable to stand for long periods.

After the death of her half-sister, who had taken care of her, my grandmother moved into a spartan long-term care facility with hallways that reeked of stale urine. My grandmother’s room consisted of a sturdy bed, a bedside table with a fresh newspaper on it and a vase of flowers.

In 1973, Mum flew to Germany because she feared it would be the last time she saw her mother. When they said goodbye before Mum flew back to Canada, she wept.

“Why are you crying? You are going home to your family who loves you, and you love them. I have had my time, child.”

My grandmother died in 1975 without any family in attendance in the long-term care infirmary. The director of her care home stated in her letter to my mother that my grandmother raged against the dying of the light until a photo of my mother was put into her hand. Maria Theresa Edelmann, brilliant, beautiful, angry, sarcastic, difficult and misunderstood by most, including me, remained unfailingly loyal to her daughter until her last breath.

Tip Jar

Thank you for reading and supporting my Substack.

Your support helps keep me housed and allows me to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy alive.

Living with cancer and lung disease makes life more challenging, especially during this cost-of-living crisis. Every bit of support goes a long way. Below, I’ve included a tip jar. It helps pay the rent and keeps a candle burning for The Harry’s Last Stand Project.

📚 A Legacy Nearly Complete

Over the last 18 months, I’ve worked to complete my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, the unfinished history of his generation’s youth that Harry left behind.

The manuscript is now complete, apart from a few minor edits. It traces his life from his birth in the Barnsley slums in 1923 to Labour’s landslide victory in the general election of July 1945, and the birth of Britain’s Welfare State.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription