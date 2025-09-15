Chapter 3 – Life On The Never, Never

Neoliberalism has undone so much since my father’s generation was young in 1948. Today, it is often easier to identify with the hopelessness of the 1930s or the struggles of the war than with the post-war battle to build a new society from the ashes of the old. Yet there is immense value in my father’s observations of Empire Britain in decline, and in the birth of a socialist Britain emerging from its corpse.

Before you is another chapter from The Green & Pleasant Land, which Harry Leslie Smith was working on at the time of his death. In his absence, I have worked to complete this part of his Last Stand Project that we had worked on together.

Winter of 1948. Britain was rebuilding, yet life at RAF Ringway was far from the rosy vision painted in the newsreels. In this chapter, my father shares the struggle of navigating military rules, harsh weather, and his desperate desire to reunite with his new wife, Friede, who as a German had not yet been given permission to emigrate to England when he was posted to Manchester.

Throughout his writings, whether stated explicitly or woven with subtle nuance, the politics of socialism and the human dignity it provides were his guiding force — the drive that carried him forward through hardship, injustice, and cold winter mornings.

Tip Jar

Get 20% off for 1 year

Frozen Mornings at RAF Ringway

Coal was still in short supply during the winter of 1948, even for the RAF. Upon waking at Ringway, I could see my breath because the fires in the stove didn’t have enough fuel to keep my hut warm.

Everywhere I turned there was talk of the Welfare State being built. The railways were nationalised in January, and Labour convinced the trade unions to take a pay freeze to allow the country’s economy to heal from the war. The newsreels told us the National Health Service would be up and running by July. It was encouraging, but up close, it was a different matter.

At Ringway, I felt abandoned, and I wanted out of the RAF. I had done my time and even re-enlisted after the war, but my love affair with the service was over.

The Bureaucracy of Love

My immediate concern was reuniting with Friede and bringing her to England, and that was proving more difficult than I had promised my new wife.

Any time I complained about being separated from her, I received no sympathy. My personal happiness was not their concern.

“The RAF is not interested in your private life, L.A.C. Smith. If you want to be reunited with your wife, fill out the proper forms and go through the correct channels.”

“But there are none, sir. I don’t think such a form exists — I’m the first man here married to a German,” I pleaded.

“Right you are, then,” said the sergeant-major. “Looks like you’ll just have to wait till the RAF catches up with a bit of common sense.”

There seemed to be only one way to get my wife repatriated, and that was through sheer bloody-mindedness. Many times after tea, I tried to collar a sergeant-major to seek his help with my problem. But I was always brushed off with:

“Why did you go and marry a ruddy foreigner — and a bloody Jerry to boot?”

I grew so desperate I followed one of my NCOs to the bog and tried to get his attention after he had done his business. I begged him to get the base commander to sign the travel order that allowed my wife to enter the country. He was having none of it.

“You didn’t need to go and marry a bit of skirt from across the water. You’ve only made life miserable for yourself. And now you’re driving me barking mad with your long face and constant yapping about the missus.”

At last, after weeks of hectoring, Friede was permitted to leave the British-occupied zone in Northern Germany.

“Mind you, Smith, don’t get any ideas about living off base as you did in Krautland,” said my sergeant-major. “When your missus comes, you’ll have to find her digs for herself and drop by for tea when I say so.”

What he didn’t know was that I was already planning to buy my way out of the service with the £50 they’d given me in 1947 to re-enlist — though not until Friede was safe in England.

A little later on, the adjutant officer reluctantly agreed that Friede could be flown out of Germany on a military shuttle into London. When the sergeant-major passed on the news, I said, “I shall need leave and a travel warrant into London.”

“Sunshine, next you’ll be asking me for a bloody staff car, eh?” he sneered.

I shuffled uneasily on the balls of my feet and thought, You are a proper tosspot. I kept my voice level and replied, “Sir, the quicker this is done, the faster you will have me out of your hair.”

He mulled it over and said:

“I’ll arrange it with the duty officer. He’ll sort your pass and travel warrant, but you’ll get no more than twelve hours’ leave to do your dealings. So what do you have to say to me now, sunshine?”

“Sir?”

“Smith, you ought to kiss my arse for this turn of mine. And don’t think I’ve forgotten — I expect a little favour in return, especially after you’ve dragged your Jerry missus back to the Midlands.”

He made an obscene gesture with his fingers and cackled through a smoker’s rasp.

The Arctic Blast

The week before Friede arrived, an arctic blast swept out of the north and barrelled through Europe. The North Sea couldn’t blunt its force; it struck Scotland with frozen fury, rolled down the lowlands, and crossed Hadrian’s Wall like a barbarian horde out of a Norse saga. By the time it reached RAF Ringway, the base was a frozen wasteland, every hut a block of ice.

No one was prepared. After a mild start to winter, the ferocious wind tore through Yorkshire, ate up the Midlands, and ripped into the southern Home Counties. Across Britain, coal fires were lit in a million grates “to stop the bloody draught from breaking down the doors.”

It was hard to keep warm in the terraced houses. People did what they had done for generations: stayed inside, pulled on double jumpers, and if possible kept under the bedclothes. Otherwise, they huddled round glowing hearths in their parlours, grumbling about the cold and drinking endless cups of tea. If they had a bit of spare cash, they dosed themselves with brandy, gin, or whatever spirit was to hand. Grandmothers swore by it —

“It takes the chill from thy bones, that bit of whisky before bed.”

Each morning the island lay locked in deep freeze and the dawn crept in grudgingly. On the parade square at Ringway, we faced the cold with ill humour. Many an enlisted man muttered “Bugger you” under his breath when ordered to stand to attention in the icy wind.

After sundown, our huts were as comfortable as Scott’s base camp in Antarctica. One night the mercury fell so low it froze exposed water, burst the pipes, and glazed every window with ice. Guards stamping their feet on the frozen ground cursed their bad luck at not being stationed in Hong Kong.

Birthday Alone, but Hopeful

By the time my twenty-fifth birthday rolled around on the twenty-fifth, the weather remained as unforgiving as ever.

I groaned at getting out of bed; even under my rough wool RAF blankets, I was frozen from tip to toe.

I braved the icy floor, dressed, and left the Nissen hut to shave. The water was tepid, the razor blade blunt, and I nicked myself several times. Afterwards, with clotted drops of blood on my face, I ate a porridge breakfast alone.

After my shift, I marked my twenty-fifth year with a whisky, drinking alone at a nearby pub. I didn’t mind that nobody there knew or cared it was my birthday. Soon, Friede would arrive, and I could start living again — properly, as a civilian. I spent the evening re-reading a letter she had sent me for the occasion. “No longer months or days separated us, only hours…”

Thanks for reading and supporting my Sub stack. Your subscriptions keep me housed and allow me to continue preserving Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy. Thanks to you, I made September’s rent — though only just. The cost-of-living crisis has worsened, and it’s understandable that many have had to cancel paid subscriptions. Times are hard.

Still, I need to extend my push for tips or new subscribers, because I’ve got to eat and pay for medicine. August and September are always the leanest months for me, but everything should stabilise by next week.

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format. It will go to a publisher this month, and I’m confident it will find a home in print. My father’s story, like that of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, let me know.

If you can, please consider supporting with a paid subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted into your currency). I’ve reduced the yearly price by 20% to make it easier, and a yearly subscription alone covers much of my essential expenses. There’s also a tip jar for anyone who feels inclined.

Take care,

John

Tip Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off for 1 year