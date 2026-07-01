Today, the Heat Dome is in full force over my city. It’s only 10 a.m., and the temperature is already 30°C, but because of the humidity, it feels more like 40°C. I have a small air conditioner that keeps my living room, if not cool, at least survivable. The bedroom, not so much, because last night I felt like a rasher of bacon frying over a medium heat. Still, the air has yet to be poisoned by the smoke from the wildfires in the North. I’m sure that will come next week.

It’s the new normal that our entitled exploiters like to tell us has always existed. Don’t believe them, because it was never as bad as this. But it will get worse.

I have to work at that temporary gig this afternoon, and by Saturday I will have clocked 100 hours doing it. It requires going out into the midday sun, so I’m not looking forward to it. Still, the extra money it provides will come in handy. I don’t know how much work I have left with them, but I hope I can put in at least another 100 hours.

Sadly, with today being the first of the month, I find myself $60 short of my rent. So your continued help and assistance is greatly appreciated as I try to get both me and Harry’s The Green and Pleasant Land, past the finish line.

Below is another chapter excerpt from Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green and Pleasant Land, which I hope you’ll enjoy reading.

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Chapter Thirty-Six: “It’s a Nightmare I Can’t Wake From”

In 1943, I was not sure whether I was moving closer to the war or further from it. My unit convoyed around southern England, perfecting our mobile communications skills, waiting for a promised deployment that never seemed to arrive.

Then orders came to proceed to RAF Chigwell. When we arrived, officers had us erect tents near the base on the property of a nearby private estate.

During setup, a cold spring rain fell, turning the ground beneath our boots into a milk-soaked porridge. Soaked to the bone, we cursed the RAF for being unfeeling bastards. At lights out, the inside of my tent was as damp as the doss house room in St Andrew’s Villa, Bradford.

I didn’t complain. I knew there were worse places to be: fighting in Burma, Tunisia, or the Battle of the Atlantic.

The estate was owned by Sir Felix Cassel, ennobled for his work as a barrister and politician — a champion of empire and class. During our stay, the only time we marched was when we were presented to the Baronet, who stood at the doorway of his opulent manor and took our salutes like we were his feudal lieges.

We rarely visited RAF Chigwell itself. Mostly, we remained on the estate grounds, given no orders except to make ourselves scarce from officers and NCOs. Our only mandatory task was to attend weekly piano concerts performed by Sir Felix’s eccentric son, Francis.

Francis was born with money, not talent. At his London club, he boasted that he’d taught his horses to count backwards from ten in French and German. The concerts were held in the manor’s ballroom, and some in the unit felt intimidated by the classical music and palatial surroundings. We were meant to be awed by the majesty of our betters.

I only felt anger because Britain’s wealth was held in so few hands. The music dredged up memories of my dad, who, with far more feeling, used to bang out Christmas carols on an upright, slightly out-of-tune piano in our Barnsley slum. That piano was hocked for food after he injured himself at the coal seam in 1928.

The sound of piano music triggered a longing for my father I hadn’t felt in years. I even vowed to find his address and write to him, to say that once the war was over, I’d come visit. But I never did. I was afraid of what I’d find, and ashamed of what I hadn’t done.

At Chigwell, discipline was so lax that when a pay officer came to settle our weekly wages, he found us still sleeping off a night of drinking beer.

“Get up, you lazy bastards,” he screamed.

There was so little going on at Chigwell that I requested leave to visit London, which was approved.

I didn’t have much money or many plans. It wasn’t a pilgrimage like York had been, when I rode my bike at thirteen from Halifax to the Minster. Unlike Paris, London held no mythical appeal for me. It was a city of commerce and money, not poets and revolution. I went mainly to boast to those up North that I’d visited the capital that turned its back on us during the Great Depression.

When I arrived, London smelt of stale smoke from a recent air attack. The city was shaded in weary defiance, like a bankrupt aristocratic dowager winding down her days in a Bristol bedsit. Its inhabitants were irritable from sleepless nights caused by klaxons announcing death from above.

They weren’t the Londoners portrayed in newsreels, cheerfully defiant in the face of bombs and deprivation. The capital was bleak as winter, its buildings reduced to burnt-out skeletons. A few weeks before my arrival, 170 Londoners had been crushed to death in a panic at an air-raid shelter, mistakenly believing the Luftwaffe was overhead.

I found lodgings in a flophouse that rented beds where strangers slept side by side. It was cheap, but certainly not cheerful. Bedding with a stranger was how the working class had always travelled, since Chaucer’s time, if they had no family nearby.

My bedmate that night was a wounded airman on medical leave. The landlady told me he had nowhere else to recuperate and asked me to lend a hand if there was an air raid, as he had a broken leg. She didn’t mention that, beyond the fractured limbs, his face was badly burned. His Wellington had crashed on return from a raid over Germany, and he’d been caught in the fire when the fuel tanks exploded.

In the morning, I fetched him a cup of tea from the scullery. He thanked me. I asked, naïvely, what it was like on bombing missions over enemy territory.

“It’s a fucking nightmare, and I can’t wake up from it.”

His words stayed with me. I’d joined the RAF to escape the past, not to face the future. But in that moment, the war stopped being a rumour or a drill. It became a nightmare I hadn’t yet earned the right to wake from.

I didn’t stay another night in that doss house.

In April, my unit was ordered back to White Waltham to complete our orientation exercises. We were told that when the invasion of Europe came, we’d be part of it. This time, our convoy left at night. They wanted us used to front-line conditions. Our lorries manoeuvred the roads in the blackout like old men fumbling in a darkened bedroom searching for a chamber pot to take a piss at midnight.

Within a week, my truck became separated from the convoy. Dejected, we set up camp in a farmer’s field. I strung a makeshift transmission cable across the roof of the lorry, and we spent the morning sending out distress messages to base. We were adrift in England, not knowing which direction to turn.

For the next few months, the RAF divided our time between White Waltham and Chigwell. In the former, we trained as a mobile transmitter signal unit. In the latter, we were schooled in indolence, sloth, and high culture, courtesy of Francis’s imperfect recitals.

Despite being told Sicily was our destination, we weren’t deployed when the Allies invaded the island in the summer of 1943. Nor were we sent to the liberated south of Italy that autumn. An officer told us our time to leave for Europe was nigh, but no one knew when zero hour would come.

By October, British troops, including my friend Roy in the Coldstream Guards, had fought their way into Naples. Corsica was liberated by the Free French. The RAF made bombing sorties over Hannover, Stuttgart, and Berlin. But I remained in Berkshire, still grounded, still training, still waiting.

By then, Bomber Command had lost over five thousand aircraft to enemy fire. Only one in six airmen survived a thirty-mission tour.

Death was everywhere: on land, at sea, and in the skies. Our generation was being bled dry to fight Nazism, and we came to realise our sacrifices must be worth more than a return to the pre-war poverty that had crushed us.

In December, a letter arrived from Alberta:

“Our Dad died in October. His lungs packed in. Happy Christmas. Love, Alberta.”

I read her note several times before it sank in. This time, Dad was truly dead, not just banished from our family and never spoken of again. I hadn’t seen him since 1931, when I was eight. Mum had thrown him out, believing Bill would be the better provider.

Her news shamed me. I’d let him down, never fought for him, never searched for him once I was old enough. I was afraid of what I’d find, and ashamed of what I hadn’t done.

I tore the letter up, went alone to the pub, and drank until I wept. The innkeeper thought I was mourning someone lost in the war, and he stood me a whiskey.

“To the memory of the dead and gone.”

In many ways, I guess I was mourning a victim of war.

Except my dad was mortally wounded in the class war waged against ordinary workers by capitalism.

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The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost four annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

Rent day is today and I am short $60. So I battle towards that goal.

The Green and Pleasant Land is ready to be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. But I am stuck on the pitch, proposal and hook needed to get it from the slush pile to an editor’s eye. So, I hesitate. Moreover, I still go through and edit the book because it is so important to get this right for my Dad and his legacy.

A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy, and for the book itself, it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

Annual subscriptions are 40% off. Nine new subscribers should put me over the top for July. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year.

Thank you, as always, for reading, sharing and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

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