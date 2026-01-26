When the blizzard finished last night, Toronto received up to 60 cm of snow. Where I live there was almost 40, and that was enough for me. Schools are shut today and offices closed. The sidewalks haven’t been ploughed and probably won’t be until tomorrow. I have no idea what the walking will be like, but it should be challenging.

The endless days of Arctic temperatures, and now a snowstorm for the history books as the month ticks down, are creating a sense of panic in me. There’s so much I must finish before month’s end, including ensuring my rent is paid. It’s dire, as always, but I hope with your help to see myself into next month.

I’ve been working on submissions for The Green and Pleasant Land, and below is an excerpt from the package. I hate doing these things, which is why I am sending some of it out to you — because another pair of eyes and sensibilities is always helpful. For those who requested the beta version of The Green and Pleasant Land, the updated and final one will be sent to you in the coming days. I think my father would have approved of it. Let’s hope we shortly see it in print.

The submission letter gives a fuller perspective on why I persist in preserving, promoting, and furthering his legacy. It’s followed by an excerpt that publishers require.

Submission Excerpt

At the time of Harry Leslie Smith’s death in 2018, he was working on both a prequel and a sequel to Love Among the Ruins.

Please find attached my submission for The Green and Pleasant Land by Harry Leslie Smith, prepared for publication by John Smith, along with the completed Icon Books submission form.

The Green and Pleasant Land is a literary memoir drawn from Harry Leslie Smith’s early life, covering the years 1923–1945. It traces his childhood and youth in interwar Yorkshire — poverty, hunger, the General Strike, family fracture, and the long shadow of class — before carrying him through the Second World War and concluding with the 1945 Labour victory. In this sense, it functions as the foundation to Love Among the Ruins, which continued his story in post-war Germany from 1945–48, and complements Harry’s Last Stand by showing how that later political voice was formed.

Readers who first encountered Harry through Love Among the Ruins or Harry’s Last Stand often asked how his moral and political convictions took shape. This book answers that question by returning to their origins: lived deprivation, early loss, work at seven, and a developing class consciousness shaped by hardship, war, and empire. Together, the books form a coherent record of a working-class life across the twentieth century.

The manuscript is based on Harry’s life, memories, notebooks, and long-form drafts. I worked closely with him over many years as editor and collaborator, and after his death prepared the material for publication, shaping it into a literary memoir while preserving his voice, perspective, and political convictions.

Why This Book Now

Although rooted in the first half of the twentieth century, The Green and Pleasant Land speaks directly to the present moment. It documents a society in which food insecurity, precarious housing, child labour, and the normalisation of hardship were treated as unavoidable facts of life. As similar conditions re-emerge in the twenty-first century — alongside the resurgence of authoritarian politics and the erosion of social democracy — Harry Leslie Smith’s early life reads not as distant history, but as warning and guide to safer waters.

Chapter One: I Am Born

The rain, as hard as Yorkshire stone, tumbled down across Barnsley. It sounded like a hewer’s pick against the coalface as it struck windowpanes. It pooled on the town’s cobbled streets, and in patches formed black ice on the Sheffield Road. During that night, I struggled to be born. It was February and the year was 1923.

Not far away, on New Street, number 24, in Hoyland Common, the inhabitants — instead of being fast asleep — were wide awake. It was not the harsh sound of rainfall that disturbed their slumber. No, it was my mother and me who prevented their sleep. My birth was a painful matter — so much so that even the midwife, who smelled of shag tobacco and gin, thought it might not end well for me or Mum.

During those long hours of labour, lit yellow by sputtering gaslight burning from a fixture on a greasy wall, Mum hollered and cajoled me to be born. Finally, she cursed: “For Christ’s sake!” Her invective worked because I arrived soon after — into a grim working-class world.

I was frightened and hungry until I suckled at Mum’s breast and felt her protective love. After feeding, I rested on a flock mattress beside my exhausted mother. Nearby, the sound of Dad’s hobnailed boots clattered against the front stoop as he left for his shift as a hewer at a nearby coal mine. Outside our hovel, he joined other workers on their way to do their day’s stint at the pit.

Like everyone else on that march, Dad could not remember a time when he was not at the coalface, working for the interests of the upper classes. My family — the Smiths on Dad’s side, and the Deans on Mum’s — had dug coal for their crust since the Industrial Revolution. Before then, my ancestors mined tin. Men from my bloodline had spent centuries underground, hacking, hauling, and dynamiting coal to enrich Yorkshire’s coal barons. We were capitalism’s chattel.

My ancestors lived in want, disease, and ignorance. Britain’s ruling class, and even the middle class in the early twentieth century, expected me and my working-class generation born in the 1920s to accept a similar fate.

Were it not for the Great Depression and the Second World War, I too would have earned my keep digging coal from Yorkshire’s sunless underworld.

On the day of my birth, Dad was in his late fifties; Mum was twenty-seven years younger. Was it love or desperation that drove Mum into his arms nine years before my birth? Probably both, for Dad had the gift of the gab and an infectious optimism. Mum believed he could guarantee her a secure future. It did not happen that way for her. Until she died in 1979, Mum felt cursed by that old creed: marry in haste, repent at leisure.

In 1914, when they met, Dad seemed to have the best prospects. He was the son of a miner-innkeeper, hoping to inherit a publican’s licence upon Granddad’s death. But through cruel twists of fate, it passed instead to his uncle Larrat.

When Larrat became innkeeper, Dad left Barley Hole. All he took from the pub was a painted portrait of his father and an upright piano.

According to Mum, bad luck followed our family “like a stray dog looking for its master.”

“It was your Dad’s fault what befell us,” she’d say. “He wasn’t tough enough for this life.”

Poor Dad was the toughest of us all. He took the misfortunes that came his way with stoicism and good humour. Sadly, those who loved my father recognised his heroism too late. We were too busy trying to escape our own destruction to understand how he struggled to keep us all alive.

The years between their marriage and my birth were full of disappointments. Mum, aged twenty-eight, already had two daughters — Marion (1915) and Alberta (1920). Daily struggles stretched Dad’s miner’s wage to feed us. Mum spent her waking hours cleaning, baking, mending clothes, caring for her children, and outwitting debt collectors. “Not a moment’s peace,” she would mutter in her dotage about the past life she led. There was no lie or exaggeration to her claims made in her eighth decade.

What exhausted my mother when she was in her twenties was her ongoing row with Death — a battle she fought from the moment her first daughter was born sickly.

Poor Marion drew the shortest straw, as bairns of the poor often do. At the age of five, she developed spinal tuberculosis. Survival depended on proper nutrition, hygienic living conditions, and access to a doctor — things my family could not afford. Pulmonary TB had already claimed my uncle Eddie in 1918, so my mother knew the grim fate that awaited Marion. Yet she did everything within her means to forestall my sister’s early reservation with Death.

But it was never going to be enough.

In a society driven by capitalism, your life only had worth if you could afford the price to save it. So for the poor during my youth, early graves were as common as muck.

Chapter Two: First Memories

It was a world of want and misery for those born from the loins of workers in 1923. In those times, death was often an unwelcome but familiar guest in the tenements and slums of Britain. The nation was still haunted by the memory of the Great War, which had only concluded five years before my birth. Grief over the dead from that murderous conflict was still as sharp as broken glass.

How could it not be? Millions of soldiers — mostly workers from the nations of Europe — were slaughtered in the First World War. The conflict touched every family through death, maiming, or the dread of loss, all in battles waged by monarchs with doomed youth drawn from ordinary backgrounds.

What stung the most was that they didn’t die for democracy, freedom, or better wages. They died to preserve the wealth and privilege of monarchs, coal barons, steel merchants, bankers, and arms manufacturers.

The dying didn’t stop when the guns went dumb in 1918. Instead, Peace took up a sword of pestilence rather than a ploughshare when a plague fell across the world.

Worldwide, more than 50 million people were slain by the Great Influenza — the so-called Spanish Flu. It was a modern-day Black Death, sweeping people into their graves with medieval haste.

Then, in 1920, it petered out like a forest fire that burnt down all the trees. Unlike the war, it was rarely spoken of after it had passed. Maybe superstition stopped people talking about the plague, as though mentioning it — like calling out the name Rumpelstiltskin — would conjure its return.

So much death, disease, poverty, and despair awaited me once I emerged from the birth canal in February 1923.

It was a wonder that I lived through my first night and subsequent early days because I was born scrawny and underweight — a normal occurrence for my class in 1923.

It was only Mum’s stubborn determination to see me live into adulthood that prevented me from dying before I began to walk.

The bairns from my working-class generation often died before their time from common childhood maladies.

No matter how ill I became as a boy, Mum kept the fire of life burning inside me.

At eighteen months, I developed a prolapsed rectum from malnutrition that caused a portion of my intestines to slip out of my backside.

Later in life, when I questioned her erratic mothering skills, Mum roared:

“You wouldn’t have been alive today if I hadn’t shoved your bowels back up your arsehole as a lad. You were a sickly bairn. But I told death to bugger off and not touch thee until ripe with age.”

Mum could not say the same about Marion, my eldest sister. She didn’t survive childhood.

Marion had spinal tuberculosis, which couldn’t be fixed with home remedies.

For Marion to survive, she needed care in a sanatorium — and that was beyond my parents’ fiscal resources or anyone who earned their income from the sweat of their brow.

By 1926, the TB had crushed her spine, leaving her bedridden, twisted, and in constant pain.

To ease my parents’ burden of care, Dad’s trade union donated a wicker landau for my sister. The landau had thin rubber wheels, which allowed Marion to be taken outside to enjoy Barnsley’s infrequent days of sun.

When Mum pushed Marion down the street with me by her side, I would watch the wheels turn and hear their mournful squeak that sounded like cries of pity for its occupant.

Much of Marion’s time before death was spent — marooned in our dingy parlour — imprisoned on her landau.

Sometimes, I sat on the floor near my sister and told her nonsense stories that she responded to with groans of pain or with her hands thrashing about as if trying to escape her bed.

For eating, bathing, dressing, and going to the bathroom, Marion was now totally dependent on my mother’s care. It exhausted my mother and made her impatient with others — including me — because I was underfoot when Mum needed to give all her attention to my dying sister.

It was not a peaceful or comfortable year to be working-class and dying.

The villages, towns, and city slums where people like my family lived were angry. They had been cheated by their political leaders who promised a “Land fit for Heroes” after the Great War in 1918.

Miners’ wages were stagnant. Many had seen their pay clawed back owing to the recession in coal prices. Other workers felt a similar pinch from their employers, who wanted more hours worked for less pay.

Rent and food were unaffordable for workers. The quality of life for most was a dismal struggle.

By May 1926, the working class became militant. Britain’s trade unions called for a General Strike. It was a collective fight by organised labour to settle wage demands and working conditions for all workers.

The General Strike terrified Britain’s establishment because they feared the country was about to fall into a rabbit hole of revolution.

Winston Churchill stoked these fears. He gave speeches in Parliament depicting the strikers as communist revolutionaries out to topple democracy.

Strikers were described in newspapers as if they were insurgents or a rabble mob that wanted to storm Buckingham Palace.

Right-wing newspapers turned working-class aspirations for fair wages and affordable housing into a communist plot by Lenin to transform the United Kingdom into another Soviet Union.

The middle class accepted this propaganda as gospel. They didn’t view workers as equal to homeowners.

To them, we were an inferior species whose purpose was to serve capitalism. We were supposed to be their downstairs servants — to dig their coal or forge their steel. We were background players for their real-life silent picture extravaganza.

The General Strike began with militant optimism, and in less than a fortnight it was crushed by the government.

Only the miners’ union refused to budge or break in the face of the intimidation thrown at them by the government and the press.

While other workers returned to their employment, the miners’ union held firm with the slogan:

“Not a penny off the pay, not a minute off the day.”

It was heroic but in vain.

For their fight for better pay, the miners, their families, and the communities they lived in were destroyed and starved into submission by the coal barons, who refused to negotiate with the miners’ union.

The coal barons had time on their side because they had stockpiled coal before the strike as a contingency against industrial action. The strikers did not have the luxury of time because strike pay was not enough for rent and food.

We had so little money during the strike that Mum took my sister Alberta and me to soup kitchens for our daily meals.

During the strike, Marion’s TB grew worse because of our limited food supply. Death was coming for her. My father and mother knew she would soon be dead.

I was told, “Play near Marion because she won’t be with us for long.”

In early autumn, the miners’ determination to continue the strike began to die. The coal barons had starved them out and broken them without mercy.

Just before the strike ended, my dad took me to one of their pickets. I do not know the reason.

It might have been as simple as not having a carer for me because my mother was busy tending to Marion. Or it might have been something more profound.

Maybe Dad wanted to burn into my memory an image of working-class courage in the face of insurmountable oppression.

At the picket, Dad let me ride on his shoulders whilst he stood with his comrades to fight for fair wages and better working conditions.

On Dad’s shoulders, I felt happy and safe in the company of him and his mates, who fought a fair fight for our kind.

Not long after my triumphant ride on my father’s shoulders, the miners’ union capitulated to the coal barons.

They surrendered to the owners of the pits as if they were a defeated army and were treated with no more mercy than Germany was during the drafting of the Versailles Treaty.

Miners returned to work in the pits with cut wages and increased work hours.

The General Strike proved to the working class that Britain had sacrificed its young in the Great War for nothing more than to maintain and perpetuate the wealth of the few families who controlled our nation’s economy.

October 1926 was a month of incredible brutality: Marion was dying, my family was starving, and the miners’ general strike collapsed in humiliating surrender.

At the beginning of October, Mum knew she couldn’t care for Marion any longer. Death was coming hard and quick for my sister. There was nothing to be done for her at home.

Since my parents didn’t have middle-class wealth, Marion could not be taken into the care of a hospital that charged for health services.

There was no alternative for Marion’s end-of-life care.

She had to be committed to our local workhouse, which had a small infirmary where the working class and the indigent were provided with limited healthcare services — generally laudanum to make one’s end of life less torturous.

In early October, Dad, with the help of a neighbour, lifted Marion — who rested on her wicker bed — onto the back of a coal wagon drawn by a lone horse.

After Marion was put on the wagon, my mother climbed up to accompany her to the workhouse.

The horse and wagon forlornly pulled away from our front step and moved slowly down the street towards the workhouse.

At the end of October, Marion died in a windowless room. She was ten years old.

Her body was dumped in a pauper’s pit.

The General Strike had impoverished my father so much that he could not afford a cemetery plot for Marion.

Closing

Reading these pages again while snow buries the city outside my window, it is impossible not to feel history’s breath upon my neck. The conditions that shaped my father — hunger, insecure housing, exhaustion, and the quiet cruelty of being poor — have returned with a vengeance.

Which is why preserving and promoting his past — the past of the greatest generation — matters. It’s not nostalgia I want invoked, but rage. Rage strong enough to undo the floodwaters of history that are drowning our present in fascism, greed, and corruption.

A Note to Readers

I am grateful to everyone who reads, shares, and supports this work. Your backing allows me to keep writing, keep submitting, and keep my father’s voice alive in a time that seems determined to sentimentalise the past in order to enslave us to an unjust present.

I am grateful to everyone who reads, shares, and supports this work. Your backing allows me to keep writing, keep submitting, and keep my father's voice alive in a time that seems determined to sentimentalise the past in order to enslave us to an unjust present.

Thank you for reading, and for standing with me.

— John

