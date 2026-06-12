David Hockney died today.

There is an exuberant joy in his work. When I was younger and less experienced in the brevity of life, I dismissed it as being shallow.

In truth, I lacked the maturity needed to understand the transience of existence or the beauty in capturing its fleetingness whether mundane or intimate.

My father always appreciated Hockney’s work, but as my mother put it long ago, “They were both Yorkshire men, bred in Bradford and starved of colourful things when young.” To look at Hockney’s canvases of luxurious California sun, swimming pools, or the English countryside at midsummer gave pleasure to my father’s eye.

When my father was quite old and macular degeneration had smudged his eyesight, I’d take him to a nearby park by the water, and he looked at everything as if it were a painter’s canvas. The trees were in their summer glory, throwing shade against the path while children waded in the nearby water.

“It’s so beautiful, I will miss it.”

Hockney, like my father, came out of a harsh Yorkshire environment, both kind and hopeful. I think the Welfare State had much to do with that.

It is a pity it didn’t do that for John Healey, who was Starmer’s defence secretary until he resigned yesterday. Healey quit the cabinet because he believes Starmer is weak on defence spending. Starmer is weak on many things like truth-telling, protecting refugees, making life affordable for the ordinary citizen or stopping Israel’s genocide.

Starmer is a coward when it comes to caring. However, when it comes to appeasing the dogs of war, he has an open wallet. Starmer is the most hawkish Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher, making Healey’s accusations self-serving.

Perhaps Healey wants to be a leadership contender in the race to replace Starmer.

Cometh the hour, cometh the technocrat.

More likely, Healey seeks a plum position on civvy street as a lobbyist for the military-industrial state. Healey’s time in government has been a pursuit of war and an enablement of genocide in Gaza.

Healey’s palette for how he wants society to live is militaristic monochrome. He’s a human not only starved of colour but also of empathy.

None of that, paucity of spirit can be found in my father’s book Green And Pleasant Land. Below is an excerpt about a time when militarism was necessary but so was the hope of socialism.

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We’re Here Because We’re Here

“Wakey, wakey,” barked a warrant officer on my first morning at Padgate. It startled some but not me. That warrant officer didn’t have a patch on my mother, who, in impatience, threw saucers of water on her sleeping children.

We dressed hastily and then were marched to a wash hut. Inside, grey light cast shadows against rows of metal basins and their copper taps. There was no hot water, and the soap produced a dull lather that made the razor scrape my face with the abrasiveness of stone.

Robbie laughed at my nicked and bloody face.

“You haven’t even met the Hun yet, and you’re already wounded.”

At breakfast, I ate a greasy fry-up of spam and eggs, with unlimited mugs of strongly brewed tea. The abundance of food surprised me; in civilian life, we were used to spare portions because of rationing.

After the meal, I said to Robbie, “They’re fattening us up like a goose to be served at Christmas.”

Robbie didn’t even have a chance to laugh before we were marched off to test our problem-solving aptitude.

A man holding a stopwatch at the front of a room had each of us rapidly assemble jigsaw puzzle pieces. I found it easy, but others didn’t and were like a cat trying to thread a needle.

Everywhere we went that day, there was a man with a stopwatch measuring the time it took us to do one new task after another.

After a while, the tests seemed to jumble together, like the lumps of discarded toffee Bill got at Macintosh’s to feed the pigs when I was a boy. But one stood out as unique. Over a loudspeaker, I listened to a series of beeps and blips.

“That, lads, is a dash. The short blip is a dot. Simple, isn’t it? One long sound, one short sound, and we are making words. Now I’ll replay it, and I want you to count the dashes and dots.”

At first, everything came at an indecipherable speed; my mind grasped nothing. Then, suddenly, each signal rang out clear, and I could tell the difference between the dashes and dots.

When the quiz ended, we were commanded to “Wait outside.”

After ten minutes of shuffling and nervous banter, the warrant officer appeared and called out the names of those who had passed. I was one of them, which meant I would be trained to become a wireless op. But first, the RAF needed to finish turning me into a soldier.

Each morning at Padgate mirrored the first: cold floors, uniformed bodies, breakfast, and inspection on the parade ground, while above us Spitfires or Blenheim bombers practised manoeuvres across an eggshell-coloured sky.

“Left, right, left, right. Eyes front, you dozy bastards.”

Whistles blew to commence cross-country runs that left us winded. Afterwards, we were drenched in sweat that stung our skin as the temperature hovered around freezing. In the afternoons, we marched, about-faced, stood to attention, or climbed ropes affixed to wooden scaffolds.

To improve our marching skills, we were issued wooden guns because the real ones were at the front in North Africa.

We marched, and then we ran wearing gas masks as if they were preparing us for the Somme rather than Blitzkrieg. A warrant officer barked, “You can’t trust the Hun to fight fair,” then pushed us into a windowless concrete shed and tossed in a smoke flare. It filled the room with imagined mustard gas whilst outside I heard the NCO scream, “Gas, gas, gas.”

Then the door opened, and I, along with the other men, stumbled out, weak-kneed and giddy. We tore off our masks and drew the brittle winter air deep into our lungs.

None of it, not the yelling, the marching, the exhaustion, or the threat that if we didn’t learn how to be good soldiers, we’d end up dead, made me regret being in the RAF. It was still a novelty being ordered about. I was eighteen years old and, like everyone else at Padgate, had failed to read the fine print in our contract with the King. He could do with us what he pleased until we were dead.

So, I accepted the creed of everyone who had put on a uniform in wartime.

We were here because we were here.

In the evenings, we were encouraged to write letters to those we loved. I resisted for most of my stay at Padgate, never sure what to say or who to address them to. I sent a postcard to my mother, scribbling a few clichés about it all being a lark. But I did it not for my mum but so that my other hutmates wouldn’t know how much I loathed the world I had escaped by volunteering for the RAF.

Too much had happened.

I wanted to believe my best memories of home were the ones I saw while walking away from it—as if I were watching it recede through the rear window of a bus speeding away.

Towards the end, I gave in and wrote to my sister, uncertain what to say.

Alberta, in her own right, was being square-bashed far more cruelly than me. She was a new mother and short of money. Charlie was now listed as a deserter, leaving her without his army pay.

In a letter from my mother, I was informed:

“If that stupid sod had died or been taken prisoner at Dunkirk, your sister would have been a damn sight better off.”

During one parade inspection, there was a call-out for volunteers to join Bomber Command.

Some of the men stepped forward.

Robbie whispered, “Don’t move forward.”

I didn’t need his prompting.

I wasn’t going up in the air unless specifically ordered. I wasn’t like Roy, already in the desert fighting Rommel. I figured the war would come soon enough to me, and I didn’t need to rush head-first into it.

It seemed like I had always been at Padgate and always would be.

But my time there ended as abruptly as it had begun.

After four weeks of training, the RAF considered me and my hut mates proper soldiers, or soldiers enough to move to another posting and more specialised training.

At the end of January 1942, my unit was issued travel warrants for St Athan in Wales. We were warned that on our travels, we’d probably encounter American troops newly stationed in Britain.

“Be on your best behaviour; they’re bloody allies.”

On the way to the station, the men talked less about our destination and more about bumping into an American GI.

Someone asked, “Are they going to be like John Wayne?”

I hoped they weren’t.

I wanted them to be like Henry Fonda as Tom Joad in The Grapes of Wrath, an Okie farmer, marginalised like my family was in Yorkshire, but not going down without a fight.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it was the 1930s.

I am off to Toronto to visit my oncologist for a CT scan next week which is to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year there were lesions growing on my liver that they want to further investigate this year.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching for the other shoe to drop or not. But the trip always throws my tight budget out of whack.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s when the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of summer.

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