In the summer of 2018, it was more difficult to find a positive newspaper opinion piece on Jeremy Corbyn than an empty sun chair poolside in Corfu. During his last months of life, my dad still pitched pieces to the newspapers, especially the Guardian warning that neoliberalism ensured his past would become our future. But his political loyalty to Corbyn and, more specifically, socialism froze him out of essay commissions. Below is one of his rejected pieces from that year.

Tip Jar

My politics were forged in boyhood, when I lived first in a Barnsley slum and then in one in Bradford during the 1920s and 1930s. I became a socialist from that rough-and-ready living. I have been a socialist ever since, even when the modern world rejected socialism by discrediting it and destroying the good it brought to western society through neoliberalism.

The first General Election I voted in at the age of 22 was my most important one because my generation was truly voting for its future on July 5, 1945. The choice before us was a Churchill Tory government that despised the working classes and our demands for a life worth living and an Attlee Labour Government that pledged to build a Welfare State that provided all citizens with a dignified existence by sharing the wealth of the nation equally.

Then, I was a member of the RAF stationed in Hamburg, a city left ruined and derelict by a world war that ended in Europe when spring returned, and the lilacs bloomed.

My unit, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, was seconded to the occupation army charged with rebuilding a German society gutted by Hitler and our bombs.

It was in the palm of that fire-bombed and ravaged city that I voted in Britain’s first general election since the war began in 1939.

As I stood to cast my ballot in the summer heat, I joked with my mates, smoked Players cigarettes, and stopped to look out towards a shattered German skyline.

Waiting my turn, I felt seasoned with sorrow, not just from the carnage Britain had endured during the Second World War, but also from the grim decade before when the Great Depression had ravaged Britain with the brutality of a medieval pestilence.

So it was only natural and right that I voted for a political party that saw health care, housing and education as human rights for all its citizens, not just the well-to-do.

When I marked my X on the ballot paper, I voted for all those who had died like my sister in the workhouse, and for men like my father who had been broken beyond repair by the Great Depression and for women like my mum who begged, borrowed, stole and were beaten by cruel men to keep their children fed. And I voted for myself and my right to a fair and decent life.

I voted for Labour and the creation of the welfare state and the NHS, free at the point of use for all its patients.

Now, nearly 73 years later, I fear for the younger generation’s future because the social welfare state is being dismantled brick by brick by neoliberal governments that heed corporate interests before human interests.

I’d be lying to you if I said I know what will happen next to our society. But I don’t feel hopeful. We must pause, reflect and direct our outrage at those with wealth unfettered by taxation. We must organise and become militant with empathy for the vulnerable. We must never forget: our lives are worth more than being a line item in the ledger books of billionaires. It’s time we put the shoulder to the wheel of socialism and seize our day again as we did on July 5, 1945. I hope that Labour under Jeremy Corbyn will be the political movement to return Britain to the Welfare State. Yet, I am pessimistic that this will happen. The entitled in the party and outside of it are dead set against a return to the Spirit of 45. So, if there is no political party that stands for the people through socialism, then the young must remake politics and own their rightful future.

Tip Jar

Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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