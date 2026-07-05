Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Al Ronzoni's avatar
Al Ronzoni
2h

Was just in one of those arguments about whether or not there has ever been a successful socialist country. While Labour didn’t take control of the entire economy, Britain did become a socialist country for a while and it worked. The working class never had it so good as it did in this period of Labour ascendancy.

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