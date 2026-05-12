Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD's avatar
JD
10h

Well said JM. As always slicing to the truth of the matter like a moral surgeon. And it is morals here, the utter lack of them, not this weird party-obsessed concept of "politics".

Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
hw's avatar
hw
8h

While Reform is likely to continue to ascend, the Green Party performed better than expected.

What are your thoughts about how they can reach those who feel betrayed by Labour?

There is no question that the disastrous Brexit decision created conditions that will take time and bold steps to rectify.

I may be mistaken, but I don't believe that there is an Evangelical base in the UK, comparable to that in the US, that overlooks genocide, economic implosion, blatant corruption, massive government mismanagement, xenophobia, etc, in exchange for abortion bans and White Christian Nationalism.

Wouldn't the Green Party have a greater chance for success in the UK than the US?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture