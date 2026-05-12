Britain’s recent local elections tell a story less about the rise of the Green Party than about fascism becoming England’s factory default setting in the 21st century.

Neoliberalism does that to a people because its ideology diminishes the state in order to enrich its most privileged citizens. It leaves people desperate when hope is off the table revenge on others takes its place. Reform offers that to people who feel cheated or fear losing what they already have.

Around 20% of Britain’s population now lives in some form of poverty, from extreme deprivation to relative penury. Much of the rest live with the sense that their money no longer stretches far enough. Anxiety and panic are daily occurrences. There is a legitimate fear among many that assets such as their homes may not retain the value needed to fund retirement if the economy continues to deteriorate.

The English voter gravitates towards the political intolerance embodied by Nigel Farage because he offers, like Trump, simple and racist remedies for financial anxiety: concentration camps for migrants or the homeless, the noose for criminals, and the eradication of “woke.”

Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have proved less susceptible to this digital form of Nazism because their voters can still indulge national aspirations, pinning their economic desperation on escape from Westminster’s yoke.

However, the fundamental problem for all the Kingdoms is that, so long as they cling to neoliberalism—whether as a union or as independent nations—they remain on a very short plank leading to authoritarianism.

Keir Starmer’s refusal to resign in the wake of Labour’s historic defeat in the local elections has quickened Britain’s ETA towards fascism.

Since he became Prime Minister two years ago, Starmer has done profound harm to Britain’s democracy and society.

He doubled down on Britain’s support for Israel’s genocide against Palestinians. He weaponised and delegitimised antisemitism by equating criticism of Israel or support for a free Palestine with it.

That no one in cabinet has spoken out against this has cemented the Labour Party as a political party without a moral compass, cynically compromised by a rogue Israel and a dying American empire.

Starmer has given and committed billions to Britain’s support for Ukraine in its proxy war with Russia. This is money that could have been used to shore up the NHS or rebuild a social safety net. It could have ended the housing crisis but no it went to corrupt oligarchs instead.

Starmer and his caucus have emulated Nigel Farage’s Reform Party’s xenophobia and have normalised the demonising of refugees as the cause of the housing crisis or the threat of knife crime.

Not since Ramsay MacDonald has there been a Labour Prime Minister so lethal to the aspirations of ordinary workers.

Then the left saw MacDonald for what he was: a class traitor, and the right—well, Churchill called him a boneless wonder.

Starmer, unlike MacDonald, isn’t a traitor to his class because he’s a technocrat. His allegiance, like Albert Speer’s, is to whatever politics serves his personal ambitions.

Yet Starmer has betrayed things that matter.

He is a traitor to the truth, his manifesto, human rights, common decency, and preserving the Labour Party for future generations.

Personally, I don’t think it matters if the Labour Party continues to exist; once they purged Corbyn and any hint of social democracy, the party wasn’t fit for purpose.

It’s a shell that no longer represents the ideals of democracy, workers, or a Britain for the many and not the few.

Starmer is not long for his downfall. It’s only a matter of time.

For a hollow man, he is a uniquely unpleasant person and seems to have no friends, only lackeys who owe their power to him. Even those have their long knives out, like Wes Streeting.

Should he come to power, his premiership could prove as brief and destructive as Liz Truss’s 49 days.

Streeting’s embrace of the AI Frankenstein, Palantir, to lessen NHS wait times, along with his acceptance of personal political financial support from tech giants, suggests his government would be under the thumb of oligarchs and privatising mavens. Streeting is respected by many in the PLP because he like them lack morality or have a political vision outside of a status quo that sees their class getting wealthier and everyone else poorer.

There is no left wing that remains in the current PLP, just 403 variants of beige neoliberalism.

What is to be done?

There is much that can and must be done.

Whoever replaces Starmer must be pressured to change the voting system to proportional representation before the next election.

Trade unions must be purged of their neoliberal leadership.

General strikes must be organised.

As for Parliament, voters in England who lean to the left must be convinced to abandon Labour for the Greens.

And when all else fails, put your dinner tray up and assume the crash position.

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