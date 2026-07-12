Dad was haunted for much of his adult life by the story of Sam described in this chapter from The Green & Pleasant Land. I know this because he told me the story of Sam when I was a small boy. I think he felt he had no one else to tell, so he confessed it to me. Looking back, it wasn’t appropriate to burden me with this story when I was seven because it terrified me. Yet adults do things unwittingly, driven by urges formed in the recesses of long-ago trauma that lodge deep within us. That’s how emotional scars travel across generations, as if they were conversations flowing through telephone wires strung across poles connecting vast distances between cities and countries.

The Green & Pleasant Land was my father’s attempt to revisit the traumatic past of his family, himself and his generation to illustrate how ordinary people can become a tide that raises all boats through the pragmatic compassion of socialism.

Tip Jar

Chapter Thirty-Eight: Lacking Moral Fibre

In spring, we drove all across the Home Counties and never stopped for long in one place. The inside of the truck smelled of sweat, tobacco and petrol. “Training for deployment in the field” was what we were told was the purpose of our mission.

None of us cared because on the road we were far from the bark of warrant officers. Instead, my mates in the mobile communications truck got me as their leader, as I had been promoted to temporary NCO.

I didn’t know what to think of it, and neither did Robby, who mocked my new stripe on my uniform with a, “Yes sir, no sir, three bags full of shite, sir, salute each morning.”

Every day we were diverted by American MPs to allow Sherman tanks and columns of marching soldiers to pass. We knew, like everyone else, the invasion of Europe was afoot. Clementine, looking at a column of young American GIs, said, “They look like farm animals that don’t know market day is nigh.”

The Yanks were everywhere. In the pubs, at the cinema, in the parks and always in pursuit of English women. Many of our own soldiers didn’t like them. I wasn’t one of them. I admired their brash, working-class swagger. Much of that enmity was envy. The Americans were better paid, better equipped and better fed than we were. They looked as fresh as the new season. The same could be said for England and many of its serving men and women.

A new man joined our unit that month. A sergeant sarcastically introduced him as LMF—”Lacking Moral Fibre,” the RAF’s label for airmen who refused to fly. It was a mark of disgrace, used to shame those broken by combat.

His name was Sam, and he didn’t talk much. However, the state of his uniform told us everything about him. Patches for his rank and squadron were missing from his uniform’s sleeves. Only the shadow of their former location remained.

It was like looking at a bruise that had lost its ripe colour of injury on the skin. When there was a brew-up, Sam’s hands trembled as he held onto his mug and sipped his tea. Sam didn’t like loud noises and preferred to keep to himself. We let him be.

By the third night, it was clear Sam had been broken by the war.

A few miles away, anti-aircraft fire exploded into the sky from a battery attacking a Luftwaffe bombing run. Between the harsh sound of thuds coming from the anti-aircraft battery, Sam started screaming inside his tent.

I went with Robbie to see if he was alright. Covered in sweat with a mad look in his eyes, he apologised and said he was fine. “Just leave me in peace. It was a bad dream, that’s all.” So we did.

Near the end of our field manoeuvres, Sam began to confide in me about what led him to our unit. I don’t know why he told me about his time before us in the RAF or what I was supposed to do with the knowledge he imparted, except keep it to myself, which I did.

Sam’s good fortune in the 1930s was bountiful. There was no child labour, hunger or slum living for him. His people were from the tribe of British labourers, who occupied the space between the working and middle classes. Sam won a scholarship to a grammar school and was taught to believe in the British Empire as a moral force for good.

The school indoctrinated Sam, like the character Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front, into the notion that it is sweet and pleasing to die for one’s country.

On his eighteenth birthday, Sam volunteered to join Bomber Command. He was enthusiastically accepted because casualty rates for crews neared 50% after less than a dozen missions.

Sam trained as a navigator and was quickly rotated into combat missions bombing oil fields in Bulgaria and Romania. Within a short while, Sam’s squadron began nighttime raids against German cities. The carnage he witnessed was enormous, and on every mission, someone was always killed whom he knew as a mate or acquaintance.

On one return from Germany, his plane was mortally wounded by flak and fighter fire, which caused it to ditch into the English Channel. On another bombing run over Berlin, their Lancaster was hit by incendiary flak. It was so intense that fire broke out in the rear, and the gunner asked for assistance putting out the flames before he became engulfed in them.

Sam tried to extinguish the blaze, but it was too intense, and the gunner was burned alive before a steep dive by the pilot doused the flames. On another mission, the bombardier lost his mind and repeatedly asked over the intercom, “Skipper, who should we kill tonight, children in their beds or the old who can’t run fast enough to the shelters?”

Sam became unhinged by the terror he experienced on every mission. The anxiety and fear overwhelmed him, and Sam suffered a nervous breakdown and began to refuse his missions. But there is no room for compassion in war.

Bomber Command was afraid Sam might set a precedent for other squadron members. Sam was broken for the good of the war effort. He was marched onto a parade ground, where his patches were ripped from his uniform. Sam was imprisoned for a few months and then banished to our RAF squadron.

But that didn’t even last because one afternoon, Sam tried to kill himself by slashing his wrists with a knife. Robbie and I dressed his wounds and drove him to an army base with a medical unit, and that was the last we ever heard of him.

Sam was gone from our unit, but his experiences in Bomber Command haunted the rest of the men and me until the end of the war. In many ways, he made the cost of war real to my kind.

The week before the D-Day invasion, my unit joined an RAF communications centre on the coast. I worked 12-hour shifts in a team of wireless operators, who transmitted and received messages about bombing targets as well as supply drops to the underground in France.

On the sixth of June, as I began my shift, the stillness of the early morning was broken over the airbase and much of England’s southern coast by the drone of the propellers of over 2,000 transport aircraft on their way to Normandy, laden with paratroopers and supplies. “It’s on,” we whispered in our communication room.

When I finished my day’s work and emerged into the bright sun, I heard, distantly, the crack of artillery guns on battleships stationed in the English Channel, and it sounded like faraway thunder signalling storms.

From the comfort of England, I was subdued and humbled by the reports of fierce fighting to secure the landing sites at Sword, Juno, Omaha and Utah on the coast of Normandy.

After D-Day, England was attacked by a new weapon, the V1 flying bomb, which terrorised the inhabitants of London. Fired from bases in northern France, the V1 killed 6,000 civilians during the summer and autumn of 1944.

The RAF was so overwhelmed by the V1 attacks and unsure how to lessen their lethal blows against civilians, my signals unit was deployed to roam the countryside outside London. We became a tracking unit to seek, identify and signal where the RAF should scramble Spitfires to attack them.

On patrol, I scanned the horizon with binoculars for V1 flying bombs in the sky. When spotted, we’d radio in the rocket’s coordinates and then fire a starburst shell from a mortar. The shell exploded with a loud pop and then burst into an array of brilliant colours, which allowed Spitfire pilots to mark its trajectory and shoot it down before it did any harm to the capital.

However, prosperous farmers were not amused when their prized herds of cattle and sheep were felled by spent mortar canisters crashing into their fields. One farmer approached us, outraged at our role in the death of his beloved bull. He said he would have the local constabulary lock us up for the wilful murder of his animal.

Some afternoons, when there were no V1 attacks, we parked our Leyland lorry in a meadow beside a brook. There, we picnicked on tinned corned beef and drank beer bought from an off-licence. Clementine had brought from base a wind-up gramophone. On it we listened to jazz tunes as if it were a summer holiday. Butterflies floated across wildflowers. It could have been peacetime. Except it wasn’t, and across the Channel, young men my age battled to the death for the liberation of Europe.

During one of those picnics, I brought out a record that Claire had given me as a parting gift. “I know you will love it as much as I do.”

It was a recording of Marian Anderson singing “Softly Awakes My Heart” from the opera Samson and Delilah.

Listening with my eyes closed, my head resting on a kitbag, I had an epiphany stronger than the one I experienced as a boy in York, marvelling at the cathedral built by anonymous artisans.

Marian Anderson’s voice conveyed all the elements of human existence: desire, love, longing, sacrifice, empathy and loneliness. Listening to her sing and being moved by the power of her voice was proof that everyone, regardless of their social class, deserved a life worth living.

I knew that was only possible with a socialist economy. Britain needed good wages and leisure time for workers to connect with nature, music, art and sport.

As the record finished, the needle scratched the last grooves of the disc. The static sound echoed from the gramophone’s speaker and disappeared into the cloudless sky above us. Even Robbie didn’t say a word. Each one of us was afraid to break the thin strand of distance that separated us from that moment of beauty.

Our silence didn’t last for long. The radio in our truck began frantically broadcasting a V1 alert in our vicinity. We gathered up the gramophone, our picnic rubbish and scrambled to do our duty and find the rockets before they hit civilian targets in London.

Tip Jar

Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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