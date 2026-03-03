The essay below was written three years ago. The housing and cost-of-living crisis remains as fresh as brewed coffee. If anything, society is worse now — which is hard to believe. Yet the struggle for housing, food, and work that pays a living wage remains beyond the grasp of many, especially among an ageing population who did not profit from neoliberalism and free trade. Those with skills not suited to an amoral age of technocracy.

This piece is my way of remembering someone who was once part of my past.

I stepped out last night for a walk in a lingering winter light. A gentle rain fell and puddled on the ground, still partially frozen from winter. In the somnolent, leafless trees of my neighbourhood, birds chattered to one another.

It gladdened me to hear their eternal tunes of regeneration break the silence of a long winter. I needed that reminder that all living things renew in their season. I was feeling down because I’d just gotten off the phone with an absent friend from long ago who informed me in a by-the-way tone that a university acquaintance had died this past January.

I wasn’t close to him at university or after. But our lives intersected for three years because he tagged along in the circle of people I was friendly with. At university, I avoided being alone in his company. There was something about him that I detected that told me he was more of a broken soul than was good for me. Something or someone had rent asunder his sense of self-worth. It stained his personality like perspiration on a hot day on a white shirt. He was a pleasant enough person, but if scratched hard enough, anger bled from him.

Drink was his unrequited love at university, and like all indifferent love interests, it treated him with contempt. Many then labelled him an alcoholic. But I don’t think he drank any more than the rest of us. It was how he drank that gave the impression he had a thirst to forget.

In my dealings with him, I was pleasant but aloof. I didn’t want to be his friend, and I don’t think I pretended otherwise. In youth, we are searching for our promised lands and judging who will be good to join us on that journey. This person was not that for me.

When my time at university was done, it was not hard to lose touch with him. I never asked for his phone number or address. He was to me like half a pack of gum you leave on the bedside table in a hotel room for house cleaning to put in the bin. I suspect I was not much more than that to him either.

In the intervening years, I heard about his ups and downs. He had some career success after university. Then things, for one reason or another, fell apart. At first, he was able to put his pieces back together. But he got older, and life had other plans that did not include success, love, or making peace with the lot he had. He wasn’t lazy, bereft of intelligence, or a bad person. He just ran out of luck and couldn’t rebuild himself from the shattered parts of his life.

At the beginning of 2023, he was found dead at 57 in a flophouse in a large city far from where I live. It was a down-and-out end because his health was in decline, his employment precarious, and neoliberalism doesn’t give a shit for single men short of the ready in their 50s. He had siblings, but people grow apart, and brothers and sisters can also be overwhelmed by the grind of their own poorly paid existence.

In recent years, men over 50 have become one of the fastest-growing groups experiencing homelessness across Britain and North America.

In the early 20th century, being found deceased in a doss house was the end for many people squeezed hard by capitalism until the birth of the Welfare State. It should not be happening again in the 21st century. But it is.

Death in a rooming house can be the fate of anyone who has the bad luck of poor health, lacks inherited wealth, or owns no real estate assets. Even affordable rooming houses are now hard to come by. Many may find themselves dying in tent encampments.

Sometimes, I fear it too could be my end because my health is not good and my income precarious. I hope not. I will fight against it for as long as I can. But the undertow of poverty is a strong and deadly current.

As for the fellow I once knew at university who is now dead, I hope that during his life, tossed and turned by bad luck, he heard birdsong. I hope it gladdened his heart. I hope he found joy when spring returned after a hard winter.

Our lives are the briefest dance to the music of time, and for many, thanks to capitalism, the tune is a harsh jig. Some measure of joy must be snatched from the ground and savoured, because being here — despite pain and sorrow — is a wondrous gift.

In the end, we are the many and they are the few. Now is the time to act.

