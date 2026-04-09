I feel I am racing against time—but don’t we all, feel this, in 2026? It’s hard not to think that neoliberalism is racing towards a catastrophic denouement that most of won’t survive. So, we rush on. For me, I hope to have finished editing my father’s final works before neoliberalism reaches its epilogue. I plod on as quickly as I can.

The first volume of The Green and Pleasant Land is done. But I’m still waiting for a comrade of my dad’s to sign off on the foreword before I send it to the publishers. That said, two small publishers will print it if none of the big houses take it.

This chapter is drawn from Life on the Never, Never, the final and third volume in my father, Harry Leslie Smith’s, memoir of working-class life in Britain. Life on the Never, Never. The book traces his return from war to a country still shaped by austerity, class division, and the fragile promise of social change.

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Chapter Eight:

Cashiered to Halifax

I walked back to Ringway because I couldn’t afford the bus fare because I’d given all my spare change for the gas meter in Friede’s room. Along the way, a few stray lorries crept up behind me, blasted their horns, and disappeared into the darkness.

When I finally reached base, the sentry on guard duty let me pass without a word. The base from the runways to the hangars were silent.

The next morning, I popped in to see the adjutant officer clerk following breakfast.

I wanted to set up a meeting with our commanding officer about my demob, but his clerk set me straight when he pointed to his superior’s schedule book. There were so many dates booked with meetings. I asked the clerk sarcastically, “Are you trying to tell me that the adjutant is engaged for the next decade?”

“What good do you think is going to come your way by talking to me like that, sunshine? I can make your wait to see the adjutant seem a lot longer than ten years.”

After several more minutes of me arguing, the clerk relented. Alright, alright, You are a pushy beggar. I’ll slot you in for next Tuesday.”

When the time came I returned and was ushered into my COs office. He sat behind a desk that had on it a file folder, and two telephones and on it.

The thin folder contained my service record, which listed enlistment date, training and postings during and after the war.

I saluted and then a warrant officer, also present, instructed me to be seated. My commanding officer started to make notes on a sheaf of paper. For a second, I thought they had forgotten that I was present.

On the wall behind the CO’s desk hung a large portrait of George VI.

I thought:

“Well, Your Highness, you’d best not have any complaints about me — I’ve done enough for you and your family.”

The warrant officer cleared his throat and said:

“Didn’t you, in September of last year, sign on with the RAF for three more years of service? Now you want to leave?”

Yes.

“You don’t know whether you are coming or going, Smith.” I got married and the RAF is no life for a married man, sir.

Your record,” he said, touching the file on his desk, “rates you as a superior Air Crew man. There are no stains in your copy book. Are you sure you want out?

Yes.

Right then, I am not going to object.

“Thank you,” I responded with a grin.

“I’d hold off on that grin because I think you shall remember us fondly once you get back onto Civvy Street.”

“Might I ask when that will happen?”

“We should be able to clear you out of here on the day of your six-month anniversary, March sixteenth.”

The officer looked at the NCO, then to me.

“Is there a problem in sorting this out in forty-eight hours? Is L.A.C. Smith doing anything especially important for the nation while in your care,?”

“No, nothing important, sir,” said the warrant officer.

“Well then, let’s get this done and on the double. We don’t want to waste a farthing with excess personnel.”

The officer looked at me and continued.

“This new government, the one that your lot voted in…” he said with a sneer.

“You mean Prime Minister Attlee?” I asked.

“Yes. The Labour government is hell bent on bankrupting and destroying the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy, and the Army. So fly the coop, L.A.C. Smith, and good luck to you because you shall need it in this New Britain your people created.”

At this point, a gloomy silence settled over the room, like the moment when a coffin is lowered into a freshly dug grave. With a final, measured salute, I pushed back my chair and stood, bracing myself for the mundane tasks that awaited outside the office.

I left his office and made my way back to the parade square to gather my squad and dismantle radio equipment for one final day.

It is all over now.

So much had happened to the world, to Britain, and to me since I enlisted in the RAF in 1941. I had grown up and matured in both body and mind while civilisation clashed on battlefields strewn across the world.

It occurred to me that, since my induction into the RAF, I had saluted hundreds of NCOs and officers from sunrise to sunset. I had saluted sergeants during squad bashing, at the end of forced marches, and after live ammunition training exercises. I had saluted officers both on parade and after a tongue-lashing for misbehaviour. After seven years of service to the King, I had saluted superiors across the British Isles, through Belgium and Holland, and finally in occupied Germany.

During my RAF stint, I had brought my right hand to the brim of my cap and down to the side of my trousers over ten thousand times. Most of those salutes were made with a flourish, but with little belief or conviction. They were much like the motions I employed during communion as a small boy: the sign of the cross or the salute was done as a ritual to demonstrate obedience to an unseen, cruel god or government and evade the wrath of priests or sergeants.

Yet, unlike the church, the RAF had been an honourable tribe to belong to. I was proud to have been a respected member and done my duty.

In many ways, I felt better prepared for this uncertain peace because of my apprenticeship with the RAF. I entered the Air Force as a callow and naïve individual, but I left with a destiny to finally pursue. I didn’t crave fame or wealth. I just wanted what had been denied my kith and kin in Yorkshire for generations: love, financial stability, and purpose. With a Labour government and a promise of socialism in our time, I was prepared to fight and defend my right to live in a world fit for the working class.

On my final day, I didn’t take long to pack up my belongings. I was asked to report to the paymaster to receive any money owed to me by the RAF. I was handed a couple of pounds and coppers and placed them in my wallet. My finances sorted, I was then ordered to the supply hut to begin my transformation into a civilian again.

In the cold supply hut, a clerk ordered me to strip to my underpants. I stood shivering while a pimply lad noted in a ledger each item of returned clothing.

“You look about the normal fit, so you can have your choice of suit. We have either brown or brown.”

“I guess I’ll take the brown one then,” I said.

He handed me a thin, single-breasted suit that felt as though it had been woven from horsehair.

Clutching the stiff fabric of my new suit, I stepped out of the supply hut and trudged toward the adjutant’s office, the final stage of my demobilisation awaiting.

The clerk signed a piece of paper that said all that had been loaned to me by the state had been returned in good order. I was dispatched from there to the adjutant’s office. A sergeant whom I was not familiar with took my papers to the officer on duty. My papers were signed, and I was discharged from the RAF. Everything was done with as little emotion as if they were shipping a lorry-load of beans back to the factory, rather than discharging a human being from their service.

Contemptuously, the sergeant gave me a once-over while I stood cocksure in my brown suit, which hung loosely on my shoulders. This sergeant gave me my final order:

“Well, that’s sorted. Off you go.”

My last day at Ringway was much like my first day in the RAF at Padgate: I was alone, with only strangers for company. I had one last cigarette inside the compound at Ringway. As I walked to the entrance, the sun was breaking through the clouds.

The crisp morning air reminded me I was truly leaving, not just the RAF, but a world I had known for seven years.

At the camp gates, I showed my discharge papers and felt cold in my new kit. The guard smiled at me as he would to a lorry driver delivering milk.

“Tara,” he said, handing me back my papers.

I walked out of the enclosure with long, proud strides. Far off in the distance, I thought I heard the bark of a sergeant on the parade ground. Perhaps it was just my imagination, but I could have sworn the NCOs were ordering his squad to “eyes right.”

As I made my way down the road, the bellows of all the sergeants who had ever ordered me followed me on the wind. The further away I walked from the camp, the fainter the voices grew, until all I heard was the sound of my own breathing.

The road ahead was deserted, but I was not disappointed. I was on my way to gather Friede. My eyes were fixed, my orders clear; I was on the right path, even if it meant returning to my past, to my mother, and to her terraced house in Halifax.

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