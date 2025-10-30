After almost four months of drought, the rains came during the night and won’t let up until tomorrow. There will be flooding because the ground is hard. My window is open, and I can hear the white noise of car wheels on the nearby rain-slicked roads. It feels cleansing after months of parched silence.

The drought in my county is now over. But the drought of engagement I experience on X, because its algorithms favour fascist content, persists. Most likely, it will continue until I abandon my staked claim and move on like a bankrupt prospector with his underfed mule trudging away into the sunset.

Only this week, X sent me a reminder that it was my account’s 15th anniversary. But after so long on the site, my marriage to it is loveless and mutually loathsome.

No question, long ago, Twitter made my father’s Last Stand message possible. But X is intent on erasing it. Those are the rules of neoliberalism because wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of the few.

My father and I began our Twitter journey in October 2010. For the first few years, the platform was a unique space where those with no voice could attract huge numbers of followers and be heard by thousands.

Without it, my dad’s reach as the World’s Oldest Rebel would not have been as wide. The same goes for thousands of others who, because they tweeted interesting observations, built followings.

At the time of my dad’s death, in November 2018, the Twitter account had over 250k followers, and as of today, it stands at 134k. I am losing about 10k followers a year. My engagement reach since Musk took over Twitter is as successful as trying to light a fire in a rainstorm. Followers disengage, drop off, and disappear in their hundreds—sometimes thousands.

Most days, my posts sit as listless as a clipper ship stuck in the doldrums. It’s disheartening to watch the gates close on accessible free expression. It’s enraging that voices like mine or yours, and many other worthy advocates for a better society, are silenced by shadow bans. We have been replaced by well-paid fascists and neoliberals who create political tempests that capsize democracy and normalise genocide, extrajudicial killings by state actors, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Capitalism produces nothing but profit and waste. We should have known better at the start of Twitter to ever believe it would be an agora of ideas—an Algonquin Round Table for thoughtful people not connected to power.

Twitter was a bear cub playfully learning to grow into a dangerous capitalistic carnivore. The content users created for Twitter during those early years was free meat to sustain it. It needed time to understand how to monetise itself for the benefit of its wealthy owners. Capitalism isn’t a meritocracy. Eat or be eaten is the motto of all Robber Barons.

By the time Musk arrived, the platform was already diseased with greed. He bought Twitter and turned it into X because he is a megalomaniac. By purchasing the world’s soapbox. He radically altered its mission statement because its only intent is to misinform and create a manufactured consent for fascism, white supremacy, and eugenics. He’s William Randolph Hearst, but there is no Orson Welles in Hollywood prepared to satirise him.

He is not alone in his pursuit of autocracy amongst the very rich. The internet is controlled by billionaire behemoths who will never have democracy, society, or simple common decency in their life plans. Peter Thiel is going to make Heinrich Himmler look like a genocide amateur after he gets done with society.

We’ve lived in a dystopia for so long now that we pretend the “before times” were the “good old days” on social media. But that is much like a mouse lamenting that it was once easier to steal cheese from a trap because the mechanism’s lethal spring wasn’t as efficient.

It’s our curse to live in a time where endless possibility is matched by infinite stupidity, greed, and narcissism. Neoliberalism did this to us. It poisoned everything and reduced humanity to ledger items in the account books of the 1%. We are nothing more than a number that represents profits or losses. There is a cruel indifference to the lives of ordinary people during this era, reminiscent of France or Russia before their cataclysmic revolutions.

The Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis, our genocide of Palestinians, Trump’s dictatorship of the Western World, the coming invasion of Venezuela, and America’s intent to annex Canada are not events that will be defeated at the ballot box. Those days are over. And so we must return to, “Arise ye Workers from your slumbers..The earth shall rise on new foundations.”

If I had wealth, I’d probably flee social media and spend the rest of my days living off the grid in a cabin in the woods. I’d read from physical books with spines that cracked when newly opened. I’d listen to albums on a turntable powered by solar panels. But I am not rich and don’t have the luxury to say, “I am out of here, you bunch of fascist bastards.”

Social media is how I must define myself and attempt to preserve what I toiled on with my dad.

Those five books—The now complete Green and Pleasant Land, my memoir, my book about Portugal, the essays, my brother’s working-class art, the speeches, the podcasts, the trips to refugee camps, and the over 200k tweets—must be preserved. They are part of a working-class canon of literature that dared to be heard, counted, and remembered.

It is better to have Musk extinguish the light that glows from my tweets rather than surrender to the despair fascism wants us to accept as our lot in life.

At 62, I won’t live to see the end of this autocracy, this tyranny of wealth, this dictatorship run by the 1%. If it took forty years to unravel the Welfare State, it will take at least a hundred years to unseat authoritarianism. But even in this darkness, we can take comfort in knowing that our actions, our words, our compassion are the lit tapers that keep civilisation’s flame alive.

Like the rain that ends drought, each of us comprises the drops that make for revolution.

💧 Thanks for reading and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith. There’s 36 hours left until rent day. I have a shortfall of $265 (cad) which I hope can be made up in new subscribers or tips, before November 1st.

Your support keeps the lights on, me housed and ensures the working-class history my dad and I documented will endure. If the winds in my favour in the next little while The Green and Pleasant Land will be picked up by a publisher and some of my burdens will be eased.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat — rowing through hard times together.

Take care,

John

