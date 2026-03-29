Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

The only way I can describe this tiredness over the last three months is the moment before anaesthesia takes hold, when your arms and legs feel weighed down. I think it’s a response to living in a constant state of fight or flight. It wears you down. Hopefully, it will pass. I’m finding it harder to tread water.

I have another excerpt from The Green & Pleasant Land, my father’s history of 1923–1945, which he was working on at the time of his death. I prepared it for publication to ensure my father’s working-class legacy is remembered. Two small publishers have shown interest in it. I’m waiting for a close comrade of my dad’s to agree to write the foreword. That would make it more appealing to a larger publisher. Ideally, it would go to Icon, who published Harry’s Last Stand and Love Among the Ruins.

My father believed the Welfare State was a tide that raised all boats. When neoliberalism hollowed out and monetised it, he believed it could be rebuilt. But only if younger generations dared to break capitalism’s wheel of exploitation. “If we did it once before, we can do it again.”

I don’t know anymore. But like Tennyson wrote, “To seek, to strive and never to yield,” it’s not a bad epitaph for a life—or a class.

Harry’s Last Stand became my life in 2009 after my brother Pete died. It helped my father overcome the grief of losing his son—and his wife a few years before. After Pete died, Harry wanted to die and was guilt-ridden. He felt like he had let Pete down because he couldn’t save him from Pulmonary Fibrosis as he had done with schizophrenia. I helped him pull together the strands of his life and see that he and his working-class generation built something unique—a democratic social revolution made without bloodshed.

I helped return his history to him. I want to finish what we set out to do after Peter died, so as not to make my father’s past our future.

To do that, I need to remain housed.

If you can tip or subscribe, it’s currently 40% off. And if you can’t, that’s all good too. If I had my way, I wouldn’t charge for this—but the world we live in doesn’t reward the life lessons of my father or his generation.

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Chapter Seventeen: The Outbuilding

We left Bradford for Sowerby Bridge in daylight, with little more than the shirts on our backs. Leaving a doss in the daytime was a new experience. Every other time my family moved, it was under cover of night—one step ahead of a bailiff chasing us for rent arrears.

When Mum talked to the other residents about our impending move, she made out that it was a step up to a proper house rather than another slum in another town. She talked glowingly about her “husband” Bill’s new job at the rendering plant, as if he were becoming a bank manager instead of slaughtering animals. She even tried to convince my sister and me that Sowerby Bridge was a chance for new and brighter beginnings than we’d ever had in our lives.

Neither Alberta nor I were fooled. We knew what awaited us in Sowerby Bridge was the same poverty and hopelessness with a different postal address.

On the day of our departure, Alberta argued with Mum on the front steps of the doss house. My sister wanted to say farewell to Dad, who now resided in a room in a doss house across the street from us. Mum said there was no time. The truth was, she hadn’t bothered to inform Dad we were leaving the city.

When we left the street for the last time, I knew we were abandoning Dad. I knew it was wrong, but I didn’t have Alberta’s strength to fight Mum. We weren’t ever going to return for him. There was a part of me that was relieved by that, because I was starting to believe my mother’s propaganda—that Dad was the author of his misfortune, not us who deserted him. It made it easier to believe Dad was now a stranger to us.

When we arrived at Sowerby Bridge, Mum told us we’d have to walk up a steep and winding road. “At the top, our new home.” It felt like a march because my mother barked at us to get a move on.

The few possessions Alberta and I owned, we carried in sacks slung on our backs, while my mother held onto Matt, who was only two years old. The further we moved up the steep hill, the more the houses on each side of the road began to resemble the slum dwellings built near the coal mines surrounding Barnsley.

Atop the hill was a farmhouse, which I thought was our new lodging. It wasn’t. Instead, it was the house of our landlord. He was a farmer who, at first glance, looked as harsh as any biblical patriarch. He crooked his arm out straight as he might to a dog to direct us to an outbuilding located off to the side of the farmhouse.

The outbuilding had once housed farm labourers. Later, I learnt one of them had hung himself on an exposed beam that jutted like a railway trestle across the kitchen ceiling.

The structure had no gas, so candles were our only light. Water was drawn from an outdoor well for our bathing and drinking needs. The only heat came from a coal oven where my mother cooked porridge and fried bread in lard.

The walls were damp, and the cement floor was as cold as outdoors. Narrow stone stairs led upward to a room that my sister and I shared for sleeping.

The room was empty except for a canvas bag stuffed with straw. It was to be my bed, and beside it a crate to rest a candlestick shoved into a glass bottle. A perpetual draft meant the candle guiding me to bed always blew out before I reached the top of the stairs.

The view from the narrow upstairs bedroom window was of a barren field that contained a few craggy trees bent against a grey sky that dripped cold, wet rain. At night, without a moon, it was pitch dark, and the sounds of farm animals and barking dogs travelled across the lonely miles of farmland, waking me in terror.

The slums that my family had lived in before this were dismal places. But at least they were in urban settings, where I could find comfort in the company of other children who were just as poor as my family. Living here, in this outbuilding on a hill above Sowerby Bridge, I was isolated.

My mother was also alone and totally dependent on Bill for food and support. She soon learnt Bill withdrew affection and support with the capriciousness of a dictator.

I understood how to survive in the city slums of Bradford, but Sowerby Bridge was a different story. There wasn’t enough food, warmth, or love to make me believe everything would be all right.

Cinemas and libraries were a fair distance from our farming neighbourhood. And the wireless, in 1931, was for folk better paid than Bill.

I only had my imagination to believe something better might come than the day-in and day-out of existing on the margins. Sometimes I told myself stories where my dad came and rescued my sister and me after he was awarded a legacy from a wealthy, deceased relative. They were idle daydreams, as fragile as soap bubbles that burst each time I remembered my father lived hand to mouth in a Bradford doss house.

I viewed my new surroundings and people with distrust and uncertainty—including the farmer who rented us the outbuilding. He was gruff, with a long, shaggy white beard that made him someone to keep well away from. But one day, while he worked his field, he spied Alberta and me dragging our feet in the dirt. He told us to go into his barn and jump from the rafters onto his haystacks.

“It’s like landing on a featherbed.”

And we did. For an afternoon, my sister and I felt like children again. We forgot Bradford, Dad, the scrambling through rubbish bins to feed ourselves when the poor relief ran out. We forgot about Bill’s sudden fits of anger and Mum’s growing emotional instability. We played until the day wore out and returned to the outbuilding to eat a stew made from the offal Bill nicked from the rendering plant.

Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be or the Harry’s Last Stand Project.

The last two months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May and June look more optimistic—but I have to get there first.

So, this is an SOS with 4 days left until rent day. Hence the 40% off for a yearly subscription.

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I began this Substack to illuminate my father’s life, activism, his politics, and my own lived experience alongside them. It’s a fresco of lived experienced, heartbreak, joy and wonder that argues for a return of socialism-so that society can function for humanity rather than the wealthy.

If this work matters to you, your subscriptions and support keep it alive — and keep me housed.

2026 has been difficult for many of us. With your help, the project continues. And whatever April brings, I can face it still writing.

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Harry at 75 in 1999 one month after his wife’s death, visiting the farm in Sowerby Bridge where his family lived in its outbuilding.

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