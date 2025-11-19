Seven years ago today, my dad, ill with a fever and exhausted from age, stood from his bed and then fell to the floor, banging his head against a dresser drawer on his way down. Before he fell, he lifted his walker above his head as if he were a ship sinking into the water.

The blood stains from that fall still mark the carpet in the master bedroom of my apartment.

I’ve never been able to scrub it clean. It’s my own Macbethian “damned spot.” Time has faded it, much the way my memory of the days before, during, and after my dad’s death has dimmed.

Only the phantom pains of grief remain now. It’s an ache like osteoarthritis on a rainy day.

Still, a sliver of memory pricked my heart today because this was the moment in 2018 when my dad began his dying in earnest. Thinking about it brings a longing for the company of the dead — not as they were at the end, but as they were when they were hale and hearty.

It was all so very long ago. Before Covid. Before millions were taken by a modern plague. Before the dead of Ukraine. Before the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians murdered by Israel and by us in a genocide that still hasn’t reached its best-before date.

I don’t feel bad anymore that my dad didn’t live to see a hundred. If he had not died, my stage-two rectal cancer — already present in my body — would probably have turned terminal. Caregiving demands immense self-sacrifice. For the last two years of my father’s life, I ignored most of my own health warnings to ensure his wellbeing. Many of you will know what that is like.

He wouldn’t have done well during the pandemic either. He hated being penned in. Our apartment was small, but it worked if we treated it like a space station, where everyone had assigned tasks. That’s why we accomplished so much between Peter’s death in 2009 and my father’s in 2018. We worked well together and non-stop until he became too ill to continue. But we also found joy and friendship in each other’s company.

I also recall that in his final days, there was still a widespread belief that mainstream politics could be transformed for the better. Theresa May’s minority government was struggling. There was talk of Corbyn forming a coalition government. Hope seemed possible. And now, in 2025, hope is the rarest of emotions, despite Britain’s Green Party and New York Mayor elect claiming differently.

So much has happened to me and to the world since those eight days of dying transpired. Indulge me whilst I revisit them. It is an effort to understand both the politics of today and the person I became.

When he became mortally ill, it felt right to document the moments of his passing. Sharing my grief helped me stay sane. Keeping it private, as if we still lived in the Victorian age, felt wrong.

Many approved. Some didn’t. The cruellest messages came from those who opposed my father’s politics — and Corbyn’s. But they needed to discredit, deride and dismiss my father’s generations life story of adversity that was ended through the construction of a Welfare State.

Below are some of the tweets from those days during Harry Leslie Smith’s dying.

It wasn’t X then. And socialists were welcome to post and spread messages of economic fairness and inclusion. Algorithms were used to suppress our voices.

Tweets From Harry Leslie Smith’s Final Week

8:31 AM · Nov 20, 2018

This is Harry Leslie Smith’s son, John. Harry is in A&E and not in a good way. He asked me to inform you in case things don’t work out. I will keep you posted.

11:26 AM · Nov 20, 2018

Just an update: Harry is hypotensive and on fluids and drifts in and out of consciousness, but is breathing well with oxygen. Waiting for the cardiologist to report.

1:09 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I told Harry before he fell into a deep sleep about the concern rippling across Twitter for him, and he said to me, “Tell them, I love each of them so much.”

1:50 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Blood pressure will not rise and sits at 77/37. Harry woke for a moment and said, “Tell them I’ve kept my pledge.” And then he falls asleep again.

2:32 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Now, a drug Legvo, something or other, to raise his BP. Nil by mouth. So I wet his lips with a small sponge soaked in water.

2:46 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He sleeps deeply, his legs jerking like he’s riding a bike. I wonder if, in his dreams, he’s seven again and riding on his uncle’s bike from his grandparents’ house to the moors, where he felt free from the sting of his poverty.

(I later learned the jerking movements were caused by steroids in the nebuliser.)

2:59 PM · Nov 20, 2018

The cardiologist walks by his observation room and says he will be with me shortly. But I already know that Harry’s heart has been taking a beating since his pneumonia in January, as well as a persistent UTI since September. So I wait — knowing his body is very tired.

3:12 PM · Nov 20, 2018

The cardiologist says it might be another pneumonia or bladder infection causing low BP. But his tone errs on the side of pessimism.

3:34 PM · Nov 20, 2018

They’ve put him on an adrenaline IV to raise his blood pressure. Poor sod — all he wants is a cup of tea.

3:40 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Since my brother Pete’s death nine years ago, I have been at Harry’s side and never absent more than a day. We laughed, we argued, we learned from each other. I became his friend while still letting him remain my dad.

3:44 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry’s BP is 99/53 through adrenaline treatment. He’s serious but I believe stable. The cardiologist thinks he has an infection somewhere. Antibiotics begun. ICU possible.

4:30 PM – Nov 20, 2018

Several months ago, I asked Harry what I should do if he became incapacitated by illness, and he said, “Tweet about it, regardless of whether the end is happy or sad.”

5:00 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry is in a hospital in Ontario, Canada, where, like the NHS, healthcare is free at the point of use but under threat of privatisation from right-wing forces.

5:03 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I need to do this because it keeps my thoughts from racing as I am alone with Harry in a darkened room with illuminated monitors streaming information I don’t understand.

There is a loneliness to standing vigil.

5:17 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I get the feeling that in this hospital room tonight, I am watching history die: my own, Britain’s, even Canada’s.

5:22 PM · Nov 20, 2018

A portable X-ray machine arrives.

5:24 PM · Nov 20, 2018

A fire alarm drowns out all of Harry’s monitors. Through the cutting clang, he sleeps, his mouth expelling air like a man doing lengths in a pool.

5:42 PM · Nov 20, 2018

My mum liked to read me the poems of Goethe, and the words from the Erlkönig are stuck in my head right now.

5:47 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I haven’t given up, but I know Harry’s taken a bashing this past year, and at 95 he has few reserves left.

5:53 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Playing softly to him the Audible edition of Love Among the Ruins while he sleeps.

6:04 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Looks like pneumonia from aspiration. Massive mucus build-up for six weeks now.

6:11 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Waiting for ICU transfer. Could be hours. The health system is stretched to the limit. I shudder to think what four years of Doug Ford will do to public healthcare.

6:44 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I am so pleased Harry got to be loved by others. After Pete died, I feared he’d feel forgotten or think his life had been worthless.

6:47 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Thank you all for keeping vigil over Harry with me. It is less lonely this way.

6:52 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I watch him like someone on shore who sees a ship — with loved ones aboard — being battered by waves. There is nothing I can do.

7:29 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He wakes and asks for a cuppa. Nil by mouth. I wet his lips. “I am afraid to sleep,” he says, “because I don’t want them to forget my lunch.” He hasn’t eaten in 24 hours.

7:33 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He coughs up mucus; I suction his mouth.

I made a pact with my brother Pete before he died in 2009 that Harry’s end would never be like his beginning in the slums of Barnsley.

8:09 PM · Nov 20, 2018

After examination, Harry says: “I can assure you, I am not ready to die because I have too much work to do.”

8:56 PM · Nov 20, 2018

ICU update: moving in the right direction. Still critical.

9:01 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry orders a DNR.

9:03 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Feeling slightly more optimistic he will survive the night.

9:19 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Last month he asked: “These last years, I did something that mattered, didn’t I?” My heart broke.

9:27 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Kidneys struggling, creatinine at 200, but holding.

9:30 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I’ve been at his bedside since 6:30 am — sixteen hours. I stepped outside to feel the cold air coming off the Bay of Quinte and revel in the silence.

9:54 PM · Nov 20, 2018

All is quiet. Harry sleeps.

11:13 PM · Nov 20, 2018

It is after midnight here, but I think he will see the morning, and then we will go from there.

Looking back at these tweets, I can see how much the world has changed since those nights I stood vigil. Then, I thought I was documenting one man’s final struggle — but something else was dying too: hope. I didn’t realise that the world my father knew, one where progressive social democracy was still possible within a capitalist society, was already in its death throes.

Now, even the most basic radical change — to end the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, or the entrenchment of fascism within society — seems unlikely to be achieved through elections. The 1% are far too powerful to allow legislatures to pass laws that threaten the grotesquely unequal power structures of Western societies.

I am afraid it’s to the barricades.

This month marks the seventh anniversary of my dad’s death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. In those four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now done and ready to find its audience. A small publishing house is interested in bringing it to print, but both they and I agree it would best serve Harry’s legacy if a larger house undertook the project. Still, it means the book has a safe berth from which to launch. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

There is no paywall here. Every piece I publish not only speaks to the present moment but also works to keep Harry Leslie Smith's working-class legacy alive.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Take care,

John

