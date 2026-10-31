Make It So

Actor Patrick Stewart died this week at the age of 86. He was revered for his talent on stage and screen but will be remembered mostly as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the long-running Star Trek franchise. Stewart was born in Huddersfield in 1940 to working-class parents, and his early years were a grim go of poverty and witnessing domestic violence meted out by his dad to his mum.

Stewart found respite from his hardscrabble life at the cinema, where he could escape into the make-believe world playing out on the screen before him. At school, a teacher spotted his natural acting talents and encouraged and mentored him towards a career in the theatre. The rest is history, as they say. But it wouldn’t have been without one other piece of history. It was the Welfare State, created by Attlee’s Labour government, that saved Patrick Stewart from the bleak grind of unmitigated capitalism that yoked Britain’s working class to lives of unfulfilled promise.

What a difference a generation makes, because my Dad, who was born into Yorkshire poverty 17 years before Stewart, took the full brunt of the Great Depression without the protective embrace of the Welfare State. Bairns of my father’s time were denied the right to lives of purpose, depth and joy. What upset my father in later life wasn’t what he missed out on, but what today’s youth were missing out on because neoliberal politicians and billionaires stole their birthright of a social safety net that protected citizens from want, ignorance and illness.

I’d like to think that when Clement Attlee and his government Cabinet met for the first time to discuss the nationalisation of key industries, the building of millions of affordable homes, and the creation of the NHS, he looked around the room and said, “Make it so.”

Below is an excerpt from my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, where he finds temporary respite from his harsh world at the cinema. The manuscript is now being shopped around to publishers and will hopefully be available for sale in 2027.

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Chapter Eleven

Raw Malice and the Angry Humiliation of a Barrow Boy

I was seven years old when the yoke of child labour was fastened on me.

“The lad needs to find work because his father can’t,” I overheard my mother say to another resident in the doss house.

“Nowt to be done,” Mum said matter-of-factly.

“I was put into service when young, and your Dad saw work down at the pit when he was your age. It’s not that bad. You will get used to it.”

“They’re looking for a boy to work at the off-licence down the road.”

So, I did as I was told and went alone to meet the owner. I told him I’d work harder and longer than anyone else he was thinking of hiring.

The owner gave me a smoker’s laugh and a disdainful glare because even for my age, I was small.

I blurted out, “My Dad’s out of work. He got hurt down in the pits and we are hungry.”

“Everyone’s hungry and everyone’s thirsty.”

“Start tomorrow and no mucking about with me lad or I’ll thrash thee.”

It was a business decision rather than sympathy for me or my family. Children were cheaper to employ than adults in the 1930s. They were also easier to exploit.

I worked for him every day after school, until late into the night, as well as Saturdays. I scrubbed floors and stacked shelves on an empty stomach after doing a full day at school. In no time, I was promoted to barrow boy and tasked with delivering beer to local customers.

I pushed a steel-wheeled handcart, wide enough to fit five crates of beer containing nine half-pint bottles each. It was arduous work, and I was threatened with lost wages for broken or stolen bottles.

My tiny legs and arms ached after pushing the barrow along the narrow industrial streets of our neighbourhood. At night, Dad would look at me and weakly say, “Sorry, old chap.”

For my family’s survival, work at the off-licence mattered more than school. I fell behind in my lessons and dreaded the teasing I got for failing to keep up. Shame kept me from class. I hadn’t done my homework, and I hated the bullying from children who came from more stable homes. Alberta noticed my absences and warned me to watch out for the truancy officer.

During those days of loitering, I wondered about the High Street and once encountered my Dad, similarly adrift. We were happy to see each other without the nearby hectoring voice of my mother. “You should be at school and I should be looking for work. But let’s make today a busman’s holiday.” With that, my father, dressed in a decrepit coat and me similarly dishevelled, went to Manningham Park where I tried to jump over the bollards and he sat silently on a nearby bench.

Then, as suddenly as our busman’s holiday had begun, our unplanned day together ended. My dad called me over to him and said, “Be on your way, lad. Make sure your Mum is none the wiser that we’d met.” Then I went my way and my father his, each ambling across a city overcome by economic collapse.

One of the customers from the off-licence tipped me for delivering their beer and when he put the filthy copper coins in my hand, said, “Keep this for yourself.” And I did. I hoarded it underneath a loose floorboard near my mattress. I used it for a Saturday visit to the thruppenny rush at the local cinema. We watched Laurel and Hardy, Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd. For a few pence I vanished into a celluloid comedic dream that made me laugh so loud I briefly escaped the anguish that inhabited our doss house.

The interlude was brief. Once I returned to St Andrew’s Villas, I was confronted again by my powerlessness against poverty’s maliciousness.

I came into the common room bursting to tell my parents about what I had just seen at the cinema.

Dad sat in the corner, pipe in mouth, staring forlornly at a wall. In another corner, Mum breastfed my brother Matt.

I ran up to tell Mum about the comedians I had seen on the screen. But I had interrupted her speaking to another resident. Anger flashed across her face and then she pulled Matt from her breast and pumped milk right into my face. It ran down my face, which made her and the other residents laugh. Then, with raw malice, Mum said, “My lad is always complaining there’s never enough to eat for him. Well, I just fed him lunch.” Dad called out in rebuke, “Lillian, for God’s sake.”

I stood for a while, with my mother’s breast milk dribbling down my chin, and then I dashed upstairs in angry humiliation.

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Last day before the 1st. So this is an SOS to make the last bit of rent. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door.

My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off to hopefully raise the remaining $185 Canadian.

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After almost two years, my father’s The Green and Pleasant Land is finished and sitting with publishers for their consideration. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he so fiercely believed in.

Like so many others, my survival is tough going, made harder by cancer, lung disease and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Your support keeps the lights on and ensures the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith endures.

PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me this month to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star also wants a selection from The Green and Pleasant Land to run in one of its editions next month. It’s a slow and methodical process to keep Harry’s legacy alive.

Take care,

John

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