Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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hw's avatar
hw
2h

A remarkably vivid and brutal depiction of a day in the life of extreme poverty, as only your father could have described.

Sir Patrick will be greatly missed. 2026 seems determined to be relentlessly bitter through to its last day.

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Don Moffatt 🇨🇦's avatar
Don Moffatt 🇨🇦
1hEdited

Somewhere in one of your dad’s books he mentions how working class Brits were shocked at how common indoor plumbing was on the continent when they went over for war, when it was something they lacked at home even in the 1940s. George Harrison and Ringo Starr didn’t have it growing up, and neither did Sir Patrick, nor did they have central heating. It is outrageous how they lived, in retrospect.

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