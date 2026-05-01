Hamburg, May 1, 1945. Phot of my mother, days before the war reached its end.

On May 1, 1945, Hamburg, Germany, was the last major city held by the Nazis. My mother, along with other teenagers in Hamburg, was ordered to dig trenches. The city was to become a fortress against the advancing British army as it approached the gates.

My mother knew the war was not only lost but almost over, as did most Germans. She was a headstrong teenager who hungered for peace. So, instead of digging trenches, she, along with some friends, refused the order. My mother wasn’t going to die for fascism.

A geriatric Volkssturm officer, who began his military service in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870, threatened them. But my mother and her friends laughed and walked away from the work detail.

Hamburg basked under a hot sun that made spring feel more like midsummer. Mum went to Hamburg’s Planten un Blomen Park and drank wine nicked from my grandmother’s apartment, celebrating that peace was near. For the young women, the day was so momentous. They had brought a camera to immortalise the moment—this May Day that straddled the time between war and peace. The nether reaches when one is allowed to hope for a better future. The picture taken that day of my mother shows a young woman, happy, as the confidence of youth returned to her and her generation.

Above, an American fighter pilot flew reconnaissance over the city. The pilot swung low over the botanical garden.

Below him was my mother and her friends, slightly drunk from the wine. They heard the fighter plane before they saw it. When they did look up, the plane was descending, about to strafe them.

First, they were afraid; then sadness overcame my mother. “I won’t live to see peace.”

But once the pilot recognised they were young women, he tipped his wings. Then he did a victory roll before disappearing over the horizon.

On May 4, Hamburg was declared an open city, which allowed Allied troops to occupy it without bloodshed.

During her 71 years, my mother was a citizen of three nations: Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada. She lived under fascism, social democracy, and neoliberalism. My mother distrusted patriotism, religious faith, and much of the middle class in the 1970s and 1980s because they mythologised their good fortune as an exclusive product of hard work.

My mother died in 1999, a year when neoliberalism’s bloom began to wane. The decade had begun in triumphant optimism. The Soviet Union collapsed, the Berlin Wall fell, and Eastern Europe became America’s sphere of influence. During that era, Reagan, Thatcher, Mulroney, Chrétien, Clinton, and Blair clawed back many of the gains the working class earned on the battlefields of Europe in the fight against Hitler.

The year before her death, Mum spoke about that May Day in 1945.

“You could breathe again without looking over your shoulder, frightened of being denounced. The weight of totalitarianism was lifted, which had imprisoned my generation.”

With prescience, my mother said, “Fascists aren’t done yet with Germany, Europe, or North America. It always waits in the wings, ready to strike.”

The political shape of the 21st century proved her correct. Our age is the age of fascism, just like it was in the 1930s. It makes all these anniversaries and celebrations about the defeat of Nazism 81 years ago on May 8, empty, cynical gestures.

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