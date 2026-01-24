The cup of tea at lunch grew lukewarm. My attention was on the news unfolding on television. It drew me in like a burning lightbulb attracts a moth. Another American was executed by ICE in Minneapolis. Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Canada for its China deal, while well-paid political pundits on weekend news programmes proclaim Canada is unsinkable in the same confident voice history once used for the Titanic. Good luck with that.

For many of us, the glass will never be half full again. Neoliberalism is a ship sinking fast by the bow, and there aren’t enough lifeboats left for its ordinary passengers. The wealthy? They are like sewage — they always float to the top. Money buys everything except integrity.

I still have ambitions and hope for the summers to come and to see the end of this winter everlasting. But who knows, because there is an unpredictability to these times. It’s a moment when fascism and genocide are winning, and humanity is on the back foot.

It would take an army of politicians like Zach Polanski, and a proportional-representation electoral system in Britain, to stop the country’s coming collapse. The UK is, like Europe and Canada, a 21st-century variant of France’s Third Republic — too corrupt to defeat Hitler, but a bag of hot air until it capitulates and becomes a digital Vichy France.

At 62 — because I am white and from the West — this is my first truly fascist rodeo. It’s all new to me, but the ending seems foretold, at least for people like us. The price to survive all of this is going to be enormous, and maybe, like the saying goes, the living will envy the dead when this is all done.

My mother and German grandmother understood what it costs the human spirit to endure a totalitarian regime.

In the spring of 1930, my grandmother was a thirty-five-year-old resident of Hamburg. She was a single mother and, since the Crash of 1929, the mistress of an importer of tobacco products.

Politically, my grandmother leaned toward socialism. It agreed with her feminist, working-class, and bohemian lifestyle. However, being a young mother without means, my grandmother’s true ideology was the politics of personal survival. She lived by the mantra “needs must.”

My grandmother was a manager of a hotel in Hamburg’s Reeperbahn. It was a district known for being a haven for socialists, drunken sailors on leave, trade unionists, communists, prostitutes, and gays. It was a place of refuge for people the Nazis considered degenerates — the people the Nazis promised to rid Germany of once they formed a government.

When Hitler became Chancellor in 1933, the Gestapo approached my grandmother. They wanted her to inform on the guests who lived in the hotel where she was manager. If she refused, it would have placed a target on her back as a political agitator.

Instead, my grandmother quit her job and became the mistress to a married man in the business of making opportunities from unsettled times. At least she reasoned she wouldn’t have to become a grass for the Nazis.

The Nazis moved fast to disrupt society and dismantle all democratic institutions. Trade unions were banned, newspapers shut down, and political parties outlawed. The writing was on the wall — Hitler meant business. Yes, people protested, and editorials of outrage were written just like they are now against Trump’s government. However, for the most part, citizens knuckled down to the new order because most people weren’t political. It’s the same now. Whether it’s our digital world or our ancestors’ analogue one, people want to get by, raise their kids, and save for some new consumer gadget or dream of a summer holiday. They don’t want to invite problems to their doorstep.

We can’t deny that our society, like Germany’s in the 1930s, has an enormous number of people who are racist and opportunistic. We have an abundance of citizens who want revenge on those they see as different from themselves.

In 1933, some Germans fought back against Hitler. But there were consequences for opposing fascism. Resisters were impoverished, derided, beaten, or imprisoned. Many were also murdered. The lucky dissenters with cash or connections fled into exile.

It sounds like today in Trump’s America, except with a modern soundtrack playing in the background.

Living through any age of authoritarianism fucks with your head. It certainly did my mother. Her world was upended by the Nazis and my grandmother’s need to seek protection from a man of dubious morals. My grandmother’s lover didn’t want my mum living with them. It posed too many questions for nosy neighbours and the secret police. Instead, Mum was placed with a foster family who were paid by my grandmother’s lover.

On weekdays, Mum lived with a working-class family. But on weekends she visited her “kept” mother’s apartment because her lover had decamped to his real family in an upper-class district of Lübeck.

My mother’s foster family had left-wing sensibilities. Her foster father, when a soldier during the First World War, was taken prisoner on the Eastern Front. At its conclusion, he fought on the side of the Reds in the Russian Civil War.

However, after Hitler became Chancellor, he stopped expressing political opinions and refrained from criticising the new order. After all, he was middle-aged and had a family to provide for. People learned to ignore the cruel insanity before them because sticking your neck out for someone else got it chopped off.

My mother, at the time, was still a child. She didn’t understand that empathy for others, whilst living under a totalitarian regime, is signing your own death warrant. Near her foster family’s apartment was an allotment. It’s where my mother played, and several Roma families had set up a migrant camp. One day, the police came and deported the Roma living there into Germany’s growing concentration-camp system.

My mother asked about their whereabouts. Her foster mother said:

“Little girls should never ask questions about things that don’t concern them, as they can vanish, forever from Hamburg too.”

Today, there are fewer means to resist fascism than in the 1930s because neoliberalism castrated working-class solidarity. It convinced citizens that there was no class system, only consumers with different degrees of purchasing power. But more importantly, we are now surveilled both passively and aggressively from womb to tomb by the state and corporations, who I am never sure whether they are an extension of the state or the puppet masters behind it.

Eighty-one years ago, the Western world and the Soviet Union defeated fascism and Nazism in May 1945. Come spring 2026, the Western world — instead of killing fascism and Nazism — will have embraced it as if it were an old friend long missed. There will be blood, and it will be ours for the moment. But not forever, because tides always turn. The question for each of us is how far we resist — or whether we even resist at all.

