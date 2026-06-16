It seems like forever now that I’ve been piecing together and editing my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land. The first volume is done, aside from some tinkering. This gives me a sense of enormous relief because I am always concerned that my health will pack right in before this job is finished.

The first volume covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour winning the general election. Like my dad’s other books written during those last years of his life, The Green and Pleasant Land is an exploration of his generation during the eras before and after the creation of the Welfare State.

Harry Leslie Smith correctly predicted that without a return to socialist politics, fascism and wealth inequality would destroy not just our society but civilisation itself. 2026 is proof that we are living through the birth of a new and more permanent age of fascism. It is no longer possible to prevent his past from becoming our future. Now, we must take from his history, and from those of his generation, lessons about how to defeat fascism and a capitalist system run amok because of the greed of the 1%.

Below is an excerpt from the first volume in which Harry gets stuck into the war and isn’t certain he likes it all that much.

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Chapter Thirty-Two: “Do Your Bit And Defeat Those Fucking Nazis.”

It took us most of the day to get to St Athan’s.

In the winter and spring of 1942, my ambition was simple: outlive the war. Easier said than done because I was still wet behind the ears in this new world of total war.

At every transfer point, a sergeant ordered us off the train. With kit packs on our shoulders, we shuffled from platform to carriage, repeating the same ordeal at the next station. “It’s a bloody merry-go-round,” became the impatient lament from the men.

The civilians who shared these trains with us went out of their way to offer gratitude to anyone wearing a uniform. “My lad Jack is in the Army—ta very much for lending him a hand,” or “Be careful, I was in the last big dust-up and Jerry doesn’t forgive or forget.” Their thanks embarrassed me; I hadn’t yet done anything but wear the uniform, and that was as far as I wanted my involvement to go—don a soldier’s costume far from the action. But my desires weren’t the same as the War Office’s.

The further south we travelled, the more prosperous the towns, villages, and even farmers’ fields appeared. It told me everything I already knew about England—a land of haves and have-nots.

When we came to the outskirts of London, I craned my neck around bodies standing next to me and tried to catch a glimpse of the capital. It was impossible; all I saw from the window of our moving train was a blur of buildings.

Eighteen hours after we began at Padgate, the train rolled into Cardiff. The platform was bathed in darkness when my unit and the others from Padgate spilled out from the resting engine, which still puffed like a horse being cooled down after a race.

The air outside was fresh, and many of us wanted to foul it with the smoke from a lit Capstan. But not for long. “Put those bloody cigarettes out. There’s a blackout in effect,” barked an NCO.

From there, lorries took us to St Athan’s, forty minutes away. Few spoke on the journey, except to hope food and drink would be waiting for us at the base. Robbie bristled at being moved about like a snooker ball. “The RAF is bloody stark raving mad, moving us here, there, and everywhere. Sending us to Wales—they may as well have sent us to the moon!”

I ignored him because I liked travelling across Britain after being chained to a small patch of Yorkshire since birth. I was seeing places I’d never had the opportunity or dosh to visit, in peacetime. The furthest I’d ventured was Southport.

Now I was in the southern coalbelt of Glamorgan, with a wet Welsh wind blowing across my face. Headlights cut through fog, lorry tyres hosed water from puddles, and the scent of chimney smoke and sea came at you all at once. I was anxious about what would happen over the next few days, but comforted that food and lodgings awaited me—something never guaranteed in my peacetime life.

When we arrived at St Athan’s and stood on the parade ground, it was impossible to take in the enormity of the base. It sprawled across a vast tract of land as if it were its own municipality, whose only industry was war.

From the start, there was one creed.

“You are not here to muck about. Bomber Command is taking a beating. Whether you choose to go in the air or remain on the ground, your time here is for one purpose. Learn your part, do your bit, and defeat those fucking Nazis.”

The war took on more gravity for me and the rest of the recruits. Through daily briefings, we learned that the RAF was bleeding men and planes at alarming rates. Some raids lost a third of their aircraft.

The need for flight crews was so desperate that every day we were cajoled, arm-twisted, and flattered toward Bomber Command.

“Smith, you’ve got a steady eye and cool nerves. Why not consider training to be a gunner on a Wellington?”

Not bloody likely.

No one was going to persuade me that dying for the King was my purpose. Others stepped forward and went straight into the air war.

In the winter of 1942, Hitler was still winning, and Britain was on the ropes. It lingered in the back of my mind—as it did for others—that if things didn’t improve, the RAF wouldn’t be asking our permission to join Bomber Command.

Wireless training began immediately. The instructor was a cynical chain-smoker with deep nicotine stains on his fingers and a short temper. “Your skills as a wireless operator will make the difference between life and death for you and your mates. The seas, the skies, and the battlefields of Europe are littered with the blood of your countrymen. It’s now up to you to carry on their fight.”

The tap-tap of keys became a rhythm that filled my head. At night, I still heard dots and dashes in my sleep. I studied, perfected, and mastered the Morse keyboard and my ability to decipher signals flashed at me with lightning speed. I liked these lessons because they demanded absolute focus and detached me from everything except the task at hand.

When not at lessons or on the parade ground, outside of Robbie and a few others, I kept to myself. Even with Robbie, I revealed little about my past. I wanted the RAF to be a fresh start—a chance to bury what came before and acquire skills that might be useful in civilian life if I survived the war. That was what I told myself, and the mates I began to chum with when permitted to go to the village pub on a Saturday night for a piss-up.

Day in and day out, I learned keyboard transmission, signal identification, speed, and message retention. I was good at it and that boosted my confidence unlike at any time during my schooling as a child. Morse code training proved to me that when I was fed and had a roof over my head, unlike in my childhood, I could learn lessons.

After I passed my wireless exam, my unit was granted leave before embarking for another camp. I had to go home—but I didn’t want to. I would have preferred Bomber Command to Halifax, to visit my mother and family. The RAF was orderly, routine, and—so far—uncomplicated. My mother and the peacetime world I’d left behind weren’t. In the RAF, I could keep my head down. In the civilian, working-class world of my family, it wasn’t so easy.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

I am off to Toronto tomorrow for a CT scan and a visit with my oncologist to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further this year.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

If you can leave a tip or take out a paid subscription, it is greatly appreciated. Subscriptions are £3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year. There is also a 20% discount on annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer.

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