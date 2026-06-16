Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw
17h

Your father's novels would make a wonderful miniseries. At some point, when economic catastrophe and societal collapse has befallen the majority of the UK and US, perhaps the timing will be right.

Best of luck tomorrow...I know such visits are emotionally and physically taxing.

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