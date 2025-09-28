Peter Scott Smith

September 28, 1959-October 18, 2009

He should have been the one to say who and what he was. Instead, I am left to share his art, his reflections, and the memories of those who loved him.

I loved my brother very much. But I hate that I am the one left to commemorate his dance to the music of time. Peter should be the one to say who and what he was. During his life, because he suffered from schizophrenia, Peter was too often robbed of his autonomy and his right to define himself.

Today I’m posting a small selection of his art with his own commentary—alongside excerpts from emails, memories from his wife, and reflections from our dad and critics.

Mystery

“Perhaps it’s a little scary, but the mystery surrounds us and is us, and one can only look on in wonder.”

—Peter Scott Smith

Peter in His Own Words

Peter spoke often, and with startling clarity, about life, change, and joy—even while living with schizophrenia.

Joy Despite Struggle

“I don’t know how long I’ve left to live, but my existence has been a good experience despite my schizophrenia. I’m glad to be alive because it’s been a fucking blast.”

—Peter Scott Smith

In the Studio

For those who knew him best, Peter’s art was inseparable from the intensity of his process.

Studio Memory

“Each piece began as he frowned at its components, hammering and sawing, spattering paint, and wrestling with forms, designs, and ideas.”

—Peter’s wife, Maria

Through the Eyes of Critics

Others saw in Peter’s work a world that pulsed with both order and chaos.

Curatorial Reflection

“In his works, a universe inhales and exhales; domino dots and the heads of screws glisten like stars, while oil-painted cars on clogged expressways carry passengers to unknown destinations.”

—Toronto Art Curator

The Shadows He Faced

But Peter also turned his illness into a visual record, sketching the demons that stalked his mind.

Demons

“Peter sketched the demons that plagued his mind when he was imprisoned in the solitary confinement of extreme mental illness.”

Father—Harry Leslie Smith

Finding Harmony in Chaos

Even in the midst of struggle, Peter’s work offered harmony, a way of seeing stars and city lights as equals.

Affinities in Chaos

“He was able to coalesce the bombardment of urban commotion and dollar-store detritus into intricate harmonies… so that the headlights of cars may be enjoyed on the same plane as a multitude of stars.”

Peter left hundreds of completed artworks. Some are in private collections, others in galleries. Much is entombed at his widow’s farmhouse. One day, I hope I will be allowed to liberate them.

Closing Line:

Peter’s art was his voice, and sharing it now is my way of letting him speak again in his own unique style of whimsy, in mystery, in struggle, and in beauty.



