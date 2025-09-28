Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
Sep 28

I'm very glad that you are here to share Peter's art and his reflections, John. His work deserves a wider audience and I hope that you can persuade Maria to liberate her collection so that more of us can enjoy it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Astrid Cullen's avatar
Astrid Cullen
Sep 29

Completely remarkable; some made me smile, some made me cry, the intensity is clear in all of peter's work. What a wonderful way to liberate the mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture