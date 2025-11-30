Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

A stands for privacy
5h

"Clinically, you are a covert narcissist.”

“You lack empathy and intelligence.”

“Poor mental health leads to poverty.”

“You are a frightened sheep.”

“You’re astonishingly dumb"....

But all that fits literally her character. She is obv mad at you for having a meaningfull life, something she clearly hasnt. What a looser that maga brain incel is. Dont give her that what she wants and cant have-(control about your) life. Be safe

Jennifer Akdemir
5h

Jeepers, what a nutter! If you are fairly sure who this person is, I hope you are taking action against them! It sounds as if she is jealous. As to poverty, who isn't in these neoliberal end times? I think we can assume that she is too!

