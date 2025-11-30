This is a story unfolding in real time, one I never imagined would happen to me. Yet it’s a story countless others endure. It’s a story that is unwanted, undeserved, and rarely resolved without legal intervention. In an age of political collapse and social fracture, stalking has become disturbingly ordinary.

The First Emails

The messages, unsolicited and unwelcome, began arriving in my inbox in April. They always come from the same alias account, “therealabour@…”, a mask, a stage name — something built to make their cruelty feel righteous. But underneath it all is a base desire for malevolence — to do damage and cause me harm.

They come from someone who watches and reacts to what I write or say online on Substack and X. My stalker bears a psychological resemblance to Annie Wilkes in Stephen King’s Misery. They believe my story and my life should conform to their notions of what I should be, do, and say. They try to use words the way Annie used a bat. They want to break me psychologically they way Annie broke an author’s leg who disappointed them. They are convinced they know who I am, what I deserve, and how my story should unfold.

A Private Detail Reveals a Past Connection

The most disturbing part is that the stalker’s emails confirm we were once close, because I am addressed by my middle name — a name used only within a small circle of friends and associates.

How this person developed such a ferocious enmity against me that they would set up an anonymous email account to hurl verbal abuse — the way medieval siege armies once catapulted dead livestock over fortified castle walls, hoping to poison those inside with plague — is beyond my comprehension.

Former intimate or not, their emails reveal someone consumed by right-wing conspiracy theories, anti-science, racism, and crackpot ideologies.

Their messages arrive every month in batches of bile that are threatening, demeaning, and unhinged.

A Taste of the Abuse

Yesterday’s email read:

“I look forward to your new political commentary from the homeless camp down the street. It’ll be more authentic than your ‘poverty shtick’… Don’t eat the yellow snow. 😂”

This isn’t trolling or debate. It isn’t even political resentment. It’s a personal vendetta — a dialogue that exists only in the imagination of its sender.

I have never once engaged with these messages. They go into a folder marked “Stalker.”

A lawyer advised me:

“Keep every email. Stalkers can go from anonymous abuse to real-world violence without warning.”

In July, the ISP behind the RealLabour account confirmed what I suspected: the account holder is female, and every email ever sent from that address was sent only to me. From that and other tells, I know who this person is.

Attacks on My Family, My Health, My Politics

There is an unmistakable bitterness in these emails. They attack my father’s memory, my late brother’s schizophrenia, and my politics. They fixate on my illnesses and insist COVID vaccines caused them.

“Enjoy your turbo cancer.”

“Scarring of the lungs can be a side effect. Maybe you should worry about that.”

They are persistently transphobic:

“What the hell is ‘transphobic’ anyway? People are afraid of a man in a dress? Hardly.”

“If someone will not play along with a mental disorder… they are not transphobic, they are just a realist.”

“Sure, dress in drag all you want, cut off your dick, be my guest…”

“Hormones? You are a man on drugs.”

They obsess over my poverty:

“Are you headed for the nearest homeless encampment yet?”

“Everything has a price, and the price you paid is poverty.”

They are pro-Trump:

“Trump is just taking back all the grift that was given for nefarious reasons.”

They defend the truckers’ convoy:

“Canada has been fully fascist ever since Trudeau got in.”

And they hold a bizarre fixation on Thomas Mulcair:

“Mulcair had 50% of the vote, and then the deep state panicked and took him out.”

Diagnosis as a Weapon

The insults come dressed as diagnosis:

“Clinically, you are a covert narcissist.”

“You lack empathy and intelligence.”

“Poor mental health leads to poverty.”

“You are a frightened sheep.”

“You’re astonishingly dumb.”

When bored, they use trivial insults:

“Sirloin is a poor man’s cut.”

“Just a wake-up call…”

When angry, the attacks intensify:

“Blah, blah… even though you could not keep a job or a woman or, let alone, an ideology.”

There is always racism. Sometimes, they fantasise about sexual violence being done to me:

“Got a Somali roommate yet?? What, are you racist?”

“I think if you got butt raped by one, it might change your view.”

This is not disagreement.

It is obsession.

It is stalking.

It has the potential to end in violence against me.

The Nature of Stalking

This kind of trespass is never harmless.

Studies show that 30–40% of stalking cases escalate into physical or sexual violence.

Stalking doesn’t fade.

It thickens as their hatred becomes obsessive.

This hatred accumulates in the stalker’s consciousness like black mould grows in dark basements that are rotten from damp.

It still feels bizarre that this is happening to me But her emails read like verbal vomit from the worst corners of the internet:

“The Covid vaccine was a bioweapon.”

“There is no climate crisis.”

“Geoengineering is illegal.”

“Scarring of the lungs can be a side effect. Maybe you should worry about that.”

Fringe prophets of pseudoscience have become her scripture:

“Dr Vernon Coleman explains what the BBC won’t.”

“Dr Suzanne Humphries might help you become less ignorant.”

“Senator Johnson just tore Dr Jake Scott a new asshole.”

These aren’t arguments.

It’s a catechism for someone radicalised by their isolation from society and then poisoned by algorithmic fascism. This person is afraid and so fearful they take comfort in the brutishness of xenophobia, transphobia, islamophobia, migrant bashing and contempt for the homeless. They are so angry that their lives didn’t turn out as they expected. And, fascism answers their disappointments by promising them vengeance.

The Broader Violence Behind Personal Cruelty

How this ends — for her or for me — I don’t know. I hope it goes it away like a toothache. But they don’t either without a filling or extraction.

I do know this:

this kind of abuse kills.

When aimed at the young, the vulnerable, the isolated, it leads to:

suicide

self-harm

crushingly low self-esteem

withdrawal from public life

It is violence, just as much as a knife attack or a punch to the face.

Stalking fractures a person’s internal world.

It produces fear, shame, hypervigilance, exhaustion, and isolation — often in people who were already vulnerable.

And because victims are ignored or disbelieved, they carry the psychological weight alone.

Why This Is Happening Now

Society is in a state of collapse in the West. During such times, people cling to conspiracy theories spun by fascists and neoliberals. The destruction of the Welfare State and the polarisation of public discourse have given people licence to dehumanise.

Or, to paraphrase a line from Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket:

we are in a world of shit.

**************************

It’s hard to get my head around it, but I genuinely don’t know what the next month looks like for me. Panic has set in, and it’s proving difficult to shake. It’s down to a few short hours, and I am still short on rent by $150 CAD. So your assistance, either through tips or subscriptions, is greatly needed as well as appreciated.

What I do know is that this work — the Last Stand Project, preserving and writing about my father’s past, his working-class generation, and telling the truth about the present — still feels important. It feels worthwhile.

I’m 62. I’d like to see 65, at least. There’s so much more I want to do by then, as long as I’m housed and able to keep going. I have no interest — and no stamina — to become a statistic of life on the street, another object for journalists to exploit when they want to make a name for themselves.

If you value this newsletter and you’re able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or sending a small tip. Even a few pounds or dollars help me stay afloat and keep publishing pieces like this. I’ve made yearly subscriptions 40% off because I need to pay the rent and stay indoors.

But above all, thank you for reading. On days like this, I feel a strong connection to you — the reader who has ploughed on with me through all these years. Your presence here matters more than you know.

