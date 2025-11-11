Neoliberalism Betrayed the Victory of WW2

On my laptop, I found a fragment of audio of my dad recalling the final months of the Second World War. As it’s Remembrance Day, it feels right to share it. His generation went to war on the promise of a tomorrow that wouldn’t repeat the hell of their Great Depression youth. They didn’t fight for empty symbolism or the hollowed-out democracy we endure today. They fought for a democracy built on the foundations of a Welfare State. They endured those long years of war because they believed the peace to come would belong to the working class, not the entitled few. They meant to build a society where ordinary people finally had dignity, security, and a fair chance at life. And they did — and we tore it down. Caveat emptor should have been written on neoliberalism’s sales tag.

For the past eighteen months, I've been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It's now done and ready to find its audience.

