During the Brexit referendum, I once saw the Liberal Democrat life peer and political commentator Paddy Ashdown on an overcrowded weekend train to Cornwall during a June heatwave. It was standing room only with weekend holidaymakers and foreign tourists. My dad was in a mobility wheelchair, pushed up against luggage stacked against a wall. It swayed with the clacking and clicking of the train’s wheels. I worried it would come crashing down on my dad like the temple after Samson pulled it down. But Dad was unconcerned and told me to stop fussing.

At one point, as we approached a station, I saw Ashdown at the front of our carriage making his way towards the exit. He moved through the crowd like an officer picking his way along a crowded First World War trench, polite, authoritative and occasionally jocular. He eased the impatience of other passengers and seemed entirely at home in the crush, though I suspect that was simply because he was good at putting people at ease. He even recognised my father resting beneath the teetering luggage and tipped his hat before stepping onto the platform.

There was a charm, or rizz as it is now called, about Ashdown. Andy Burnham has that same gift. He is comfortable in a crowd and just as effective speaking one-to-one. I never met Keir Starmer, but by his actions you could tell he never had it. He was a sycophant to those above him and shit to those beneath him, which made him as loathsome as many corporate middle managers are to those who must deal with them.

Nor did Ed Miliband, whom I did meet several times. He was just as personally ambitious as Starmer but gormless in pursuing it. He always struck me as a politician who dealt with the public the way a child deals with vegetables at dinner: as an inconvenience to be endured before reaching the pudding.

But Starmer is history. Miliband’s ego is sated by the Foreign Office. It is Burnham who won the day. The neoliberal cupboard is bare of new ideas and fresh faces, so Labour’s backroom operators and the Parliamentary Labour Party settled on Andy because they want somebody to emote empathy but not act deeply upon it.

My father experienced what it meant to be seen and heard by Andy Burnham at the 2014 Labour Party Conference. After my dad made his famous speech about healthcare and not letting his past become Britain’s future, Andy rushed towards him and hugged him with genuine affection.

Following the speech, I pushed my father in his mobility wheelchair and encountered Burnham near the food concessions. Again, there was jocularity and warmth from Andy, who at the time was Shadow Secretary of State for Health. “If we win the election, I better not bugger this up because I don’t want to take a bollocking from Harry.” Then he asked my father to sign his copy of Harry’s Last Stand, which he did. Tired, my father misspelt “you’re” and wrote “your”. But it was laughed off.

Strangely enough, a few months ago someone on X contacted me to authenticate my father’s signature in a copy of Harry’s Last Stand he had bought from a charity shop in the North East.

The inscription, “TO ANDY / YOUR THE ONE I CAN TRUST WITH THE NHS”, suggests this is the copy my father signed for Andy Burnham at the 2014 Labour Party Conference. I can think of no one else it could have been addressed to, given Burnham’s position in Ed Miliband’s Shadow Cabinet.

I don’t think Burnham personally binned Harry’s Last Stand. I suspect the book was discarded by parliamentary staff after he became Mayor of Greater Manchester and ceased to be a Labour MP. It was simply flotsam and jetsam from a political life that had moved on. There was no malice involved in the act, unless you count indifference to what you once championed as a form of malevolence. But neoliberal politics does not.

Nothing sticks in neoliberal politics. Only winning matters. People, ideas and words are used and binned once they are no longer useful. My father and I were naïve then. We believed that the working-class histories of ordinary people enduring hard times in the 1930s could inspire a new generation of politicians to do better and be better.

But no, that was never going to happen. Neoliberalism and the politicians who serve it have one ambition: to preserve the system along with all its inequalities and corruptions.

Burnham is today’s special made from yesterday’s neoliberal leftovers.

The question everyone should be asking themselves is this: if my father’s warning not to make his past our future could so easily be forgotten, who and what will Andy Burnham abandon during his time as Prime Minister?

Tip Jar

Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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