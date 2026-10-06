Neoliberalism erased much of our working-class history and replaced it with caricature in shows like Peaky Blinders or Downton Abbey, which both defend unfettered capitalism.

Making us misremember our past helped weaken trade unionism and class solidarity and hollowed out the enormous improvements made to ordinary lives by the Welfare State. It’s why the compassionate socialism of Harry Leslie Smith, found in the story of his life and that of his generation, must be preserved.

My Dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, 1923–1945, is now being sent off to publishers, which is time-consuming work. However, two have already shown some interest in acquiring it, but it’s early days, and there is more hard selling ahead.

It is an important memoir and historical record of a past that now seems destined to become our near future. But if the Great Depression generation broke the shackles of poverty enforced by an exploitative economy and created a Welfare State, then so can today’s generations.

The following chapter excerpt is from Harry’s Life On The Never, which takes up his life from 1948 to 1953 in Britain. He is 25 and he is both witness and participant in Britain reconstructing itself to build a comprehensive Welfare State. But even though Britain was at peace and Labour was in government, the times were fraught with unhappiness and dashed expectations.

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Chapter Two: Frozen Mornings at RAF Ringway

Even for the RAF, coal was in short supply during that winter, and I was reminded of it every morning. I’d awake, pull my head from a blanket, and see my breath because the stove was as cold as a corpse, having burned through the night’s coal ration soon after midnight.

At Ringway, I knew I wanted out of the RAF. I had done my time and even re-enlisted after the war. But my love affair with the service was over because it kept me separated from Friede.

When I complained, I received no sympathy. My personal happiness was not their concern.

“The RAF is not interested in your private life, L.A.C. Smith. If you want to be reunited with your wife, fill out the proper forms and go through the correct channels.”

“But there are none, sir. I don’t think such a form exists. I’m the first man here married to a German,” I pleaded.

“Right you are, then,” said my warrant officer. “Looks like you’ll just have to wait till the RAF catches up with a bit of common sense.”

There seemed to be only one way to get my wife repatriated, and that was through sheer bloody-mindedness. Often after tea, I tried to collar my warrant officer for help. But I was always brushed off with:

“Why did you go and marry a ruddy foreigner, and a bloody Jerry to boot?”

I grew so desperate I followed him to the bog and tried to get his attention after he’d done his business. I begged him to get the base commander to sign the travel order that would allow my wife to enter the country. He was having none of it.

“You didn’t need to go and marry a bit of skirt from across the water. You’ve only made your life miserable. And now you’re driving me barking mad with your long face and constant yapping about the missus.”

Then news arrived that Friede would be permitted to leave the British-occupied zone in Northern Germany. But there was no indication of how she was to travel to England.

Later, an adjutant officer reluctantly signed an order allowing Friede to fly out of Germany on a military shuttle. However, it was bound for London. When the warrant officer passed on the news, I said:

“I shall need leave and a travel warrant into London.”

“Sunshine, next you’ll be asking me for a bloody staff car, eh?” he sneered.

I shuffled uneasily on the balls of my feet and thought, You are a proper tosspot. I kept my voice level and replied:

“Sir, the quicker this is done, the faster you will have me out of your hair.”

He mulled it over and said:

“I’ll arrange it with the duty officer. He’ll sort your pass and travel warrant, but you’ll get no more than twelve hours’ leave to do your dealings. So what do you have to say to me now, sunshine?”

“Sir?”

“Smith, you ought to kiss my arse for this turn of mine. And don’t think I’ve forgotten. I expect a little favour in return, especially after you’ve dragged your Jerry missus back to the North.

“Mind you, Smith, don’t get any ideas about living off base as you did in Krautland. When your missus comes, you’ll have to find her digs for herself and drop by for tea when I say so.”

He made an obscene gesture with his fingers and cackled through a smoker’s rasp.

Bugger you, I thought. I was already planning to buy my way out of the service with the £50 signing bonus they’d given me in 1947 to re-enlist, though not until Friede was safe in England.

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As always, thank you for reading my Substack posts.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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