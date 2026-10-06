Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Stevo
Oct 15

All this coming out in a Book? I just can't get on with all the interweb crap.... Just too many bings and bongs. If this is the future, count me out. I prefer a book with pages I can read in bed.

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