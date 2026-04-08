Introduction

Our timeline is twisted; nothing feels real except the desperate circumstances of daily life. Neoliberalism has divorced us from the shared human condition. It makes our times more tragic and irredeemable because organised solidarity among workers, the vulnerable, and the marginalised is scarce.

It hasn’t always been that way. Mid-20th-century socialism, as well as social democracy, attempted with remarkable success to create a sense of inclusivity between citizens and the society they lived in.

Still, many felt estranged from their country because the Great Depression and the Second World War produced intense and unique traumas for those who lived through them.

In The Green and Pleasant Land, my dad explored estrangement from society, which he and many others experienced. He details his ascent to socialism, as well as his fervent wish for—and sometimes scepticism of—the people’s revolution to build a welfare state in post-war Britain.

In his final volume, Life on the Never, Never, Harry explores his relationship with Britain under a Labour government and his changing attitudes to his family, friends, and community. It was a time of great hope and disappointment. Newly married to a German war bride, Harry found his marriage was on the rocks before it had even begun because his wife, Friede, had to give up the entirety of her life to make a new life with him in Yorkshire.

What follows is a chapter excerpt about Friede’s first day in England after arriving from Hamburg.

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Chapter Six

On the train to Manchester, we sat with our arms folded and stared out into the blank faces of strangers. For some time, we listened to the locomotive bump and clack against the steel rails as it carried us towards Manchester. I opened a packet of mints and offered one to Friede.

In return, she traded me an anaemic smile.

The rain sprayed the windows, making the factories, foundries, and mills outside look like prehistoric beasts grazing on industrial wasteland.

After a plunge through a long tunnel cut through a hill more than a hundred years ago, we emerged into a forlorn rural landscape beaten senseless by sleet.

We kept silent and let the rain and wind outside speak for us. It had more strength than either of us, knackered by the reunion and journey.

Soon Friede retreated into sleep. Her body was slumped over towards the window, streaked with cool moisture. Her hands were folded tightly on her lap as if in prayer.

I began to doze like a soldier on midnight guard duty, head bowed into my chest, eyelids fluttering at the slightest hint of danger.

When I awoke, Friede was still sleeping. Even the screech of the train’s wheels or the conductor barging through our compartment didn’t startle her from slumber. I looked around our section with puffy eyes and a dry mouth. The upholstery on our seats was frayed, worn, and stained. The lights above us were sheathed in grime. It made everything else look duller, cheaper, and utterly filthy.

Other passengers came into focus, and they looked as tarnished as the carriage. They whinged about the peacetime shortages much like the wartime shortages.

Friede moved as if to wake but thought better of it and turned her head deeper into the crook of her arm. I got up from my seat and went to the back of the train for a cigarette. I smoked my fag with other glassy-eyed passengers. They looked worried and tired, silently contemplating their hard-fought lives.

We certainly didn’t look like the victors in the war. We looked beaten and ready to throw in the towel. I extinguished my cigarette and wondered how Friede was going to make out in Britain—or, for that matter, how I was going to.

From what she had seen so far, I didn’t think she had much hope of acclimatising. She was a stranger in a strange land, married to a man with few prospects. The government kept telling us now was the time for the worker to get his just desserts. I had my doubts. Housing was still scarce, and the proposed NHS was months away. At my most cynical, I doubted Labour would ever get it off the ground. The toffs would sabotage it all.

I was petrified that my new marriage couldn’t survive Friede’s transition to Yorkshire and its harsh austerity.

How did anyone survive in this country if you weren’t born with the right accent and proper connections whether as someone rich or working-class? It was only guile and cunning that had kept my family and me going during the Depression. As for living out the war, I knew I was a lucky bugger, but I wasn’t sure if that would suffice for life after Hitler.

By the time we reached Manchester, it was half-past four. The terminal teemed with workers scattering home with sour expressions. I carried Friede’s case through the station to street level. She walked beside me and held her small overnight bag.

“Everyone looks as sad as they did at Dammtor station during the ice winter,” she remarked.

“Wait until Friday,” I said. “Once they have their wages in hand, they’ll spark up like Christmas lights at the pub. I don’t think anyone ever looks completely happy in this country unless it’s the weekend or summer holidays.”

Manchester was rank with fumes from factories, lorries, and overripe rubbish bins drowning in the rain.

On the bus to Ringway, Friede asked me, as a clippie came to take our fare, “How long will I be staying at this hotel?”

“It’s not really a hotel,” I replied, “but something more akin to a pension in Germany. I don’t expect you to be there for very long, maybe a week at most. Once I tell my superiors I was breaking my RAF contract, I think they will put me off the base like a stray cat. Mind you, I have to pay them back the bonus they gave me in Germany for re-enlisting. It’s a pity that they want it back. We could have really used that twenty quid as a nest egg.”

“I am sure we will make do,” Friede responded. “You always found a solution to our problems in Germany.”

“Yes,” I said without much conviction. I looked away from Friede, down at the aisle.

Friede nervously played with her gloves, resting on her lap.

We exited the bus at a village near Ringway and stood by the roadside as the bus disappeared into the dusky light of teatime. Except for a few cats vanishing into a narrow laneway, the hamlet was deserted.

“Come,” I said, gathering up Friede’s case and quickening my pace, aware that my travel warrant was near expiration.

“We are not far from your home now,” I said with lifeboat cheer.

The neighbourhood was populated by single and semi-detached dwellings, built during the Victorian age. This was once an area for men who wore starched collars on weekdays and stern faces at the local Anglican church on Sundays. Each home was guarded by a low stone fence, with entry through a creaky wrought-iron gate. Most of the homes were dark and shut tight against the night. It was a neighbourhood on the precipice of middle-class respectability, tipping into genteel poverty.

“Does your mother’s neighbourhood look like this?”

I pretended not to hear and was thankful when we arrived at the front entrance of the boarding house.

“Here we are,” I said cheerfully. “Perhaps not the Taj Mahal, but it will do for the moment.”

“It’s very quiet, and there is no nameplate. In Germany, a pension must have a sign on the door.”

I nodded and said, “It will be fine inside. Brits just do business differently than Germans.”

I rang the bell, and after some shuffling behind the door, Mrs Chapman, the owner, appeared at the door.

“Mr Smith,” she said. “I was expecting you and your wife much sooner than this hour.”

She ushered us into the vestibule and said, “Come in quickly; I don’t want to let the heat run out and down the street.” Mrs Chapman introduced herself to Friede and asked about her journey. “It’s a pity there was no sun today for you, luv, but that is England in winter. Come, I will show you to your room.”

On the way, Mrs Chapman said, “Don’t worry, luv, I’ll take good care of you and make sure you are fed properly. I only accept respectable girls in my house who need a touch of home.”

“You’re a German, aren’t you?”

“Never mind, luv. I don’t harbour any grudges over the war. Like I told your man when he let the room for you, I don’t discriminate here. As long as they are good girls, I don’t care if they are Irish, Scottish, or even German. I only take exception to the Poles. They’re a dirty lot, even if they were our allies.”

Friede’s room was on the second floor. The room was small but tidy, consisting of a bed, an armchair, and a writing desk with a washbasin on top.

Friede looked at me and said she was cold.

The landlady chirped in, “What, what?”

I rubbed my hands together and said it was as cold as being on the shores of Hudson Bay.

The landlady looked at me suspiciously and replied, “If I didn’t mention it before, I will now. You have to pay for the gas heat separately.”

She pointed towards the fireplace on the outside wall, covered by heavy wallpaper. Inside the hearth was a metal box attached to a gas pipe.

I looked at it suspiciously, and the landlady defensively said, “That is one of the most modern devices for home heating. It costs a shilling for each use of the heat.”

“How efficient,” I remarked cynically.

Mrs Chapman made her excuses and departed the room.

I left shortly after. Friede said she was overwhelmed and needed to lie down, “catch my breath in this new English air.” We kissed goodbye. As I left, I fumbled out some words about things that look better in the morning sunlight. I promised to return the following evening after my shift on the base.

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