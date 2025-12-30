The end of this horrible year is fast approaching. Can it do any more harm to us? Yes. There’s still time left for more mayhem and war in 2025. After all, Trump is eager for it, and the West appeases him as it once did Hitler in the 1930s. Trump’s lust to plunder Venezuela for its oil is as uncontrolled as his other lusts, all of them indulged by wealth and power. So, if not in 2025, early 2026 will bring Trump’s cry of havoc as America’s dogs of war are unleashed on Venezuela, or another country fascism decides to conquer.

The year was more cruel than others. Anyone with eyes can see that the West is in an irrevocable downward spiral to collapse. Everything is unravelling quicker than we can comprehend, and that produces both fear and despair.

There is an autopilot feel to society’s demise. It’s as if we are passengers on MH370 and about to fly off the radar screen and disappear from history. Hopelessness, resignation, or outright denial are the prime emotions generated by this collapse. There is also anger and rage, but it still feels curated by influencers, the corporate news media, and those who became multi-millionaires or top-income wage earners. They preach incrementalism as revolution when it is only maintaining a corrupt status quo.

People would rather lose their shit over the homeless or migrants rather than confront humanity’s greatest existential crisis in living memory. It is not simply ignorance, stupidity, or fear driving ordinary people to their annihilation without much protest. Political power in the hands of the 1% or those who serve their interests was always a recipe for repression, oligarchy, and inequality.

Despite never being wealthy, I’ve been in the confidence of enough rich people to realise self-awareness isn’t their strong personality trait. Arrogance, disdain for those below them, and a belief in a personal manifest destiny in their DNA are more their bag. So, naturally, they gravitate towards plutocracy, feudalism, or harsh autocracy, which keeps them rich and the masses in chains.

No wonder then that this past year was one of unrelenting societal cruelty towards the vulnerable and an acceleration of climate destruction by capitalism running amok to enrich the entitled.

It was a year of unprecedented homelessness and record wealth accumulation by the world’s 1%. It was a year with no silver linings. The dark clouds of authoritarianism gathering above us were enabled by a corrupt corporate news media and political class.

Journalism is tainted because its mainstream outlets gaslit reality and murdered democracy, ushering in the second coming of Donald Trump.

There’s something pathetic and sinister about people who should know better than to declare that Trump is just a four-year endurance exercise, and then everything returns to normal. He’s a year into his autocracy, and fascism once unleashed can only be defeated by war and not the ballot box.

Democracy and a caring society are dead. We are in the nascent stage of oligarchic fascism, and it has taken root. During the last 12 months, the Western world has normalised the eradication of the Palestinian people by Israel, the US, and its allies. This genocide was live-streamed, and in any sane era, that would have caused an outrage strong enough to stop the bloodshed. But the annihilation continues.

There is no ceasefire when every day in Gaza is another day of death by hunger, targeted drone strikes, flooding, or outright despair.

Even Nazi Germany attempted to conceal their genocide from ordinary citizens for fear it would arouse sympathy for the victims and anger at the perpetrators. But not Israel or us. Instead, our leaders treat it as a PR or human resources issue and use the correct spin terms to let us know we have always been at war with Oceania.

2025 was the year of living genocidally, and what comes in 2026 will be more of the same. In our home countries, it won’t be safe for those who are homeless or refugees and the Trans community because we live in a time when Niemöller’s poem has become a reality again. Soon enough, the fascists will have us all on a list of undesirables. In fact, those lists have already been compiled against many of us through the data giant tech companies collect on our social media posts and political affiliations.

People must start preparing today for how to survive with their humanity intact because everything is on the line.

My optimism for better days has worn as thin as a bar of soap that has been too long in a bathtub. 2025 was dismal. “It was shit” sums up my Yelp review of the last 365 days. I am pessimistic, but also realise that each day of the past year was a blessing. I have survived, and I have put one foot in front of the other. I have completed some but not all of my projects for Harry’s Last Stand. I am tired, and I am nervous about my future because remaining afloat becomes more difficult each day. Yet I remain thankful when the sun comes out after many bleak winter days. So, I haven’t given up and neither should anyone else.

Postscript

However, there is reason for optimism.

Harry Leslie Smith is a voice that still matters in this era of political and moral amnesia.

