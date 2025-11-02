The Poppy and the Politics of Forgetting

In the dying days of neoliberalism, jingoism has become the national mood. And in the first week of November, when poppy mania bursts into bloom, that nativist hysteria grows even more insufferable. My dad, a veteran of the Second World War, could never abide the treacly patriotism of Remembrance Day. He saw how the memory of his generation’s sacrifice in the fight against Hitler had been twisted to justify new wars — fought not for democracy, but for profit, and used to erode human rights at home and abroad.

So, my father, Harry Leslie Smith, spent his last years warning the public that wearing a poppy now disrespected those who died in WW2. He believed that present-day Western governments — through their absolute allegiance to the interests of the 1% — had betrayed the democratic values his generation sacrificed their blood, sweat, and tears for eighty years ago. Instead, the poppy became a tool to normalise militarism and the destruction of the social safety net, rather than an emblem for honest remembrance to preserve a society where everyone was guaranteed a dignified existence.

Below is an essay he wrote for The Independent in 2015. His reflections in it feel even more urgent today, as remembrance is once again weaponised to serve the politics of nationalism and war.

Harry Leslie Smith — The Poppy and the Politics of Forgetting (The Independent, 2015)

In the grey of November when the clouds above hang low and move through the sky with the grim pace of a funeral dirge, the high streets of Britain blossom red with paper poppies. Britain is not a nation of people who easily wear their hearts on their sleeves. They prefer to hide their sorrow behind closed doors. But in the 21st century, when it comes to its war dead, a brash public jingoism is the order of the day.

News presenters, sports clubs, celebrities, and people on the street brandish poppies on their lapels like patriotic bloodstains. A person can’t get away without wearing a poppy unless they are willing to face scowls or outright condemnation from friends and strangers alike for a perceived failure to show respect to the dead. It is as if those who don’t wear the poppy are seen as no better than people who trade state secrets to enemies.

I don’t wear a poppy anymore because it no longer signifies “Never again.” Since the time of Margaret Thatcher, it has become an emblem of perpetual combat and the militarism of our society. Wearing the poppy gives a blank cheque to our politicians to justify their wars for conquest or economic domination and to excuse the casualties and suffering caused by them.

We have lost our right to collectively mourn our war dead if we are unwilling to accept the fact that our military-industrial complex does not have our country’s best interests at heart when they sell weapons of death to tyrants. It is why the insistence of certain media outlets to name and shame those who don’t wear the poppy is not only reprehensible but jingoistic. Ultimately, it manufactures consent for current and future wars.

I did not always feel this way about the poppy, but then again, I was born five years after the guns grew still on the Western Front in 1918.

I can remember the 10th anniversary of the armistice because the people’s grief was as jagged as shattered glass since everyone in this country had been touched by war.

On that long-ago Sunday, I don’t remember whether the people wore poppies, because the grief from that war was as fresh and raw as lost love. Back then, the need for symbols to remember the dead in war wasn’t seen as it is now – as a means to prod the collective memory of our citizens towards patriotism without reflection on whether some wars are less just than others.

We understand so little now about the hardship and heartache that my parents’ generation or my generation endured from either the First or Second World War. We are more intent on honouring the clichés of war than on ending the suffering it unleashes.

I am old, so I can’t help but look back on the grief from that time long ago when my family and my community went to the Cenotaph to remember our dead. But I also remember with anger how those Tommies who fought in the trenches but came home damaged beyond repair were left to die in abject poverty during the 1930s. Even though I was haunted by the shameful treatment I saw doled out to the soldiers of the First Great War, I didn’t shirk from taking the King’s shilling for the Second. My war was good because I came back in one piece, but the carnage I saw and helped create changed me. It made me understand that between nations, regions, and people, there is more that unites us than divides us.

It is time that we stop remembering the dead if that makes us forget the suffering of those living through present-day, unnecessary wars. So as Remembrance Sunday rolls on like it has done every year since the War To End All Wars ended, I will recall the mates I lost during the last just war fought by Western powers — that moment when we took up arms against Hitler. But I will also remember to do my duty to the living by fighting for the rights of the vulnerable and speaking up for those caught in the great sorrow of this modern refugee crisis.

Postscript

A decade after Harry wrote this piece, his words ring truer than ever. I find it inconceivable why anyone would want to wear a poppy when the armed forces of every Western power have helped enable Israel’s genocide in Gaza. It is beyond my comprehension that anyone can strut about with a poppy pinned to their lapel while America’s dogs of war circle Venezuela, threatening to plunge Central and South America into a bloody conflict that would make that region’s refugee crisis even more catastrophic than it already is.

Remembrance Day should be a promise to protect the living, not a licence to forget them.

