I’ve always found December, especially its ending and the handover to January, a series of emotional swings and roundabouts. The enforced idleness of the Christmas holiday week creates too much negative introspection.

So I can’t help but add up the days from the year about to die without asking myself a question: did I accomplish any of my goals?

Some I did, like completing The Green and Pleasant Land into something my father would have wanted sent to a publisher. Others eluded me, like establishing a predictable monthly income stream that would allow me to work on these projects rather than always being in a state of fundraising.

At any rate, if I can hold out until 2029, there is the State pension to look forward to. The question is whether there will even be State pensions in two and a half years, because society feels on the rocks and foundering fast.

Recently, I rediscovered a journal I kept when my father and I lived in Portugal during the economic crash of 2008–2010. I hadn’t read it in over a decade. It runs to roughly 30,000 words and documents our daily lives as the global financial system failed and as Harry’s Last Stand quietly began to take shape.

The excerpt below comes from early January 2009, as the crash tightened its grip. It was also the moment my brother Peter told us he had been diagnosed with Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis—a disease eerily similar to the one I now live with. At the time, we didn’t know it would kill him ten months later. But reading the journal now, it’s clear I sensed that year would bring deep grief to my family.

I’m sharing this because the past does not stay buried. It waits to explain our present and the future that unfolds for us.

JOURNAL — Albufeira

2009-01-06

New Year’s Eve was damp, loud, abrasive, and unnerving. The whole night, a cold fog hung around Albufeira. It felt right that last year—the year of the crash—was seen off in an impenetrable mist.

At midnight, in a city with a growing homeless problem, half a million euros’ worth of fireworks were shot into a murky, blind horizon. Dad stood beside me on the balcony to watch the display. We watched in silence and drank a German sparkling wine.

For forty-five minutes, thud, thud, thud cracked the curtain of night above us. Despite all the money spent, the fireworks only managed to alter the ash-coloured darkness. There was more flash from Dad’s cigarette end when he brushed it against the cement wall than from the fireworks themselves. What remained of his smoke, he slipped into his glasses case for tomorrow morning’s espresso.

When it was all over, the air smelled of fireworks and stale tobacco. Before midnight, I’d drunk half a bottle of corked wine with Dad.

At 12:50, Dad kissed me goodnight, wished me a good 2009, and went to bed. He would be 86 in February. I still didn’t know if this move to Portugal was wise. I worried constantly about him falling ill, even though it was usually me who was sick.

Around 2 a.m., I shambled to bed. I was drunk but not blind. I was no more pleased with this New Year than the last. New Year’s is mostly a rotten emotional ocean liner—hopes unmet, wishes ill spent, time falling carelessly overboard.

I slept poorly. Young people from Portugal and Spain had come to party in the New Year, tearing apart the town for a week and filling cash registers that had been empty since the economic collapse. Closer to the Strip, English piss-heads made their own version of mayhem.

The shrieking wore me down. Dad slept through it. If you’ve slept where he slept in his youth, this must seem trivial.

By early morning on New Year’s Day, I couldn’t sleep and grew resentful at being denied unconsciousness. I started to sweat and shiver. I muttered into the sheets, calling them arseholes, and placed half an Ativan tablet into my mouth, hoping it would quiet the noise.

It did the opposite.

My heart began to race. My body trembled. Anxiety flared. I imagined I was having another heart attack like the one I’d suffered four years earlier.

At six, with birds waking to the early grey light, I woke Dad and told him I felt unwell. My teeth chattered as we waited outside for a cab to take us to the 24-hour health centre on the road to Guia.

I told him to stay behind.

“No,” he said. “I should go with you.”

The cab dropped us at the Centro de Saúde. Inside was a New Year’s war zone. Bodies lay on cots, stretchers, mats on the floor. Young women in blood-stained dresses swore and wept. Glitter from their hair shimmered cruelly under fluorescent lights.

Shirtless men screamed in pain. Shoeless revellers limped past. The air reeked of vomit, shit, and disinfectant.

At the desk, shielded in plexiglass, I pushed my passport through a slot. The receptionist typed my name slowly.

J…… O…… H…… N.

“You must pay 38 euros to see a doctor.”

“Fine.”

I handed over forty. She had to fetch someone to make change.

Outside, Dad smoked. Taxis arrived as if ferrying troops to the front. Whatever my fears, I would wait my turn among the casualties of excess and despair.

This holiday had been too much. Albufeira drinks itself to death, like a place from Malcolm Lowry.

Peter had called before Christmas. Pulmonary fibrosis. He sounded breathless just speaking. I didn’t tell Dad how afraid I was.

Back inside the clinic, screams echoed. Nurses and GNR officers barked orders. A shirtless man in platform boots hurled insults, then softened when Dad gave him a cigarette. Smoke calmed him. Kindness still worked, sometimes.

Then paramedics rushed in with a teenage boy immobilised on a stretcher. He cried for his mother. Then for Jesus. His name was Rui.

After midnight, urged on by friends, Rui had leapt from balcony to balcony like a drunken Spider-Man. He fell onto what Portugal has in abundance: unforgiving cement.

