An excerpt from Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green & Pleasant Land

Chapter Twelve: Christmas

On Christmas morning, rain dripped through the skylight in the attic and pooled near the flock mattress I shared with Alberta. Dad was first awake, and he struck a match to light the stump of a candle. My head emerged from underneath the coat I used as a blanket. The air around me smelled musty and sulphurous from the extinguished match. Dad finished shaving in a porcelain basin of cold water with a straight-edge razor, and no soap because it was too expensive. He wiped his face dry with a rag and combed his moustache, grown to conceal his lack of front teeth.

Dad’s voice was gentle and apologetic as he bid us Happy Christmas.

My father gave my sister and me each a penny sweet wrapped in coloured paper. He served us weak, lukewarm tea, which he had made in the room my mother and Bill Moxon occupied below us. The tea was sweetened with dollops of sugar. When I finished drinking it, I sucked on the penny sweet whilst washing my face in the basin my father used to shave with.

From my tip money, I bought Dad a small amount of cheap pipe tobacco and wrapped it in newspaper for his Christmas present. “It’s from Alberta and me,” I said. At first, Dad didn’t respond. Then he came over to my sister and me, hugged us tight, and said, “I’m sorry.”

My father instructed us to go and wish our mother a Happy Christmas. I reluctantly did because I was not looking forward to encountering Bill. I knew he would be hungover and surly from drinking the night before. On Christmas Eve, his drunken carousing had barged into the attic on the violent wings of his booming voice and invaded my sleep. I knew that meeting him on Christmas morning, he’d be sullen and prone to sharpness against me.

Downstairs, Mum made us a breakfast of fried toast that I washed down with another cup of tea. Afterwards, she handed Alberta and me our presents. We each received a pair of mittens that the Catholic diocese provided to indigent mothers, so that their children wouldn’t believe Father Christmas had forgotten them.

Bill stood in the corner of the room, unshaven, his suspenders hanging to the side of his trousers. His face was steeped with irritation against me and my sister because we had interrupted his morning. Bill thought we hadn’t shown enough appreciation for Mum over the gift. He began to yell at me about ingratitude, saying I deserved a thrashing.

Mum calmed him down and told us to go back upstairs to be with our Dad. As we left, I heard Bill mutter, “Harry better smarten up or else, he will see the back of my hand.”

Mum enrolled my sister and me in the diocese’s festive charity meal held at our parish church. Before lunchtime, I left the doss with my sister and walked to the parish church to hear Mass and receive the church’s bounty. There were more children than pews because it was a harsh year in Bradford during the Great Depression.

Seeing so many children in the same famished state as me didn’t make me feel less of an outsider or less ashamed of my poverty. It made me anxious that, with so much economic devastation, my needs could be forgotten or ignored. Alberta sensed this too; she grabbed my hand and began to push her way through the crowd of bairns. “I’ve come here for a bloody meal, and I’m not leaving with nowt.”

The feast for the bairns of Bradford’s poorest Catholic parishioners was held in a gymnasium owned by the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Inside, a nun gathered us in prayer.

Even at seven, I had no faith that there was anyone or anything above Bradford’s sullen skies. Instead of praying for Jesus’s love and guidance, I prayed that the nuns were in a forgiving mood that day. I did not want my ear pulled or my backside bruised by their particular brand of discipline in the name of the Lord.

We queued for our Christmas meal as if we were soldiers at a mess hut, then sat on long benches facing wooden tables pushed together. There were no decorations or table coverings. Our meal consisted of stringy poultry, spuds, and pudding.

The gravy was thin, and the food tasted of lost hope, but we tucked into it with the ferocity of mongrel dogs chewing through the rubbish of a tipped-over bin. When our chatter became too loud, a nun barked for us to be silent. A few children who acted out were taken aside and strapped for their insubordination. By the end of the meal, a quiet fell over the gymnasium, except for the sound of several hundred children licking their plates clean of the last remnants of gravy.

After the meal, a priest with a tubercular cough, wearing a dingy Father Christmas suit, arrived. It took a good hour waiting in the queue before it was my turn and Alberta’s to be greeted by Father Christmas.

The priest was impatient and irritable because, judging by his breath, he seemed to enjoy drinking more than ministering to children. Alberta said something sarcastic to the hungover Father Christmas, and for a moment I thought he might slap my sister. But instead, he hissed something about wicked girls deserving nothing but a beating. An assistant handed us our presents: an orange and a pair of clean socks.

The charity lunch ended, as it had begun, with a prayer to God for showing mercy to the poor, if not on this earth, then in the hereafter.

As we walked back to the doss, the winter light began to fade behind soot-stained industrial buildings that, only a few years before, had teemed with the employed. A lamplighter with his ladder sauntered past, tipped his hat, and wished us a Happy Christmas.

During part of our journey home, we passed through a neighbourhood where adults still had employment. Furtively, I stared at windows with drawn or open curtains and asked Alberta what Christmas was like for the children inside. But we didn’t linger on the street and quickly returned to the familiarity of our slum, populated by the down-and-outs or those who worked but didn’t earn enough from long hours of labour to live free of want.

At home, Dad was upstairs in the attic with a coat over his shoulders, whilst his pipe burned the tobacco Alberta and I had given him for Christmas. Above him, frost formed on the skylight. Beside him, a new candle stub spluttered insignificant light, casting shadows on the dirty, slanted wall beside my bed.

“Happy Christmas, lad. Sorry there wasn’t much for thee and thy sister. Next year—hey son, next year…”

In the first week of 1931, my father moved out of the doss house and out of our lives. He was gone as if he had never been part of my life.

When I turned eight, I stopped asking my mum about my dad. He was alive, but I was told to think of him as dead, because that was my mother’s story, and she needed to tell it to survive. Much later in my life, I understood that to endure poverty, one must do unspeakable things. It turns you feral, or it leaves you dead.

