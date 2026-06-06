It’s the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

It’s a day 21st-century neoliberal politicians commemorate soldiers from a long-ago war for the sacrifices they made to preserve Western democracy.

Dying for our freedoms is the slogan.

It’s a bit much, isn’t it? Frankly, it’s nauseating.

The West has spent the last 40 years unspooling the freedoms won on the battlefields of Second World War Europe: freedoms such as public healthcare, affordable housing, education, and the right to work for a living wage.

Today’s politicians appease Donald Trump’s fascism and actively support Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians.

Much of my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, his history of working-class life from 1923–1945, portrays a world long lost. It’s a world where ordinary people joined in a war against fascism and won it.

They received a peacetime dividend called the Welfare State.

This excerpt from The Green and Pleasant Land is about how war sneaks up on our lives and becomes familiar to us until we think it is the normal day-to-day of living.

It’s about the year before my father was called up to serve and how everything was being reshaped by the war, whether it was work, relationships, social behaviour, or personal expectations.

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Chapter Twenty-Nine: The Phoney War Becomes Real

By 1940, those only a year or two older than me were already being sent to the front in France. The war was catching up to me, and I knew it wouldn’t be over before it had me trapped under its net.

Some, like my friend Roy, couldn’t wait to join it. He volunteered for the Coldstream Guards at the beginning of 1940. Roy asked if something should happen to him, would I make sure his mother was all right? I said I would do my best. Then, I joked that he could return the favour if I didn’t come home from the war by caring for my mother. “I’d rather you had asked me to care for a box of snakes.”

During our last pint together, Roy spoke reverently about the King and our duty to him. I wanted to tell him patriotism was bullshit. Instead, I swallowed a mouthful of beer. I wasn’t going to argue about politics. None of us knew who would be left standing after it was done.

Unlike Roy, there was no argument that would make me die for Britain. I wasn’t alone in this thinking. Initially, there wasn’t much enthusiasm among the working class for the war. It’s hard to appreciate “democracy” or the need to defend it if you barely make ends meet, can’t afford to own property, or retire in old age and live out your last years with some dignity.

Secretly, I wished the war would end long before my eighteenth birthday, so I wouldn’t have to register for military service. But the war pressed on, pulling everyone in Britain into its surge. Even Alberta was swept up before me.

“Her Charlie,” a man she’d been dating for a few months, got her pregnant. He did a runner and joined the army to escape his responsibilities to Alberta. When Mum found out, she marched down to the base where he was stationed and had it out with him. Mum’s arm-twisting ensured Charlie married Alberta that April.

It was a workday, so I didn’t attend. Mum went, but Dad wasn’t there. My family still stuck to the lie that he had died long ago. After Mum returned from the service, she didn’t say much except:

“There is something off about Alberta’s Charlie, even if he wore army togs.”

The Sunday after the wedding, I went to Bradford to congratulate my sister. She was alone. I asked if Charlie had returned to his base. “No, Hitler dumped a bucket of water on our honeymoon. Charlie’s unit was sent to France to join Britain’s expeditionary force.”

That day, the Phoney War started to feel real to me, and each day after, its reality grew ever closer until it finally reached me in the autumn.

I was on air raid warden duty at Grosvenor’s warehouse on the moors. The sky above was clear and crisp. Everything seemed normal until it wasn’t. In the distance, I heard an explosion and saw a flash erupt several miles away in Halifax.

Then, I heard the drone of a lone aircraft flying away.

My heart raced like it had when our family did runners from rent debt. I was afraid the Luftwaffe would return to finish the job over Halifax or bomb the warehouse I guarded.

I wanted to leave my post but knew I couldn’t. I craved a cigarette but was afraid to break the blackout and perhaps signal to the Luftwaffe that there was a target below asking to be bombed.

At dawn, I anxiously rode my bike to work. There, I learned how deadly the night was for Halifax. Eleven people on Hanson Lane were killed by a 100lb bomb dropped by a Heinkel. A week later, Sheffield was bombed as heavily as London. Over one terrible night, the steelworks were obliterated, and over 600 civilians were killed. The news from Sheffield enraged me. I wanted to do something beyond standing watch to protect a warehouse full of butter and bacon.

I asked my civil defence leader if I could be sent to Sheffield to help with rescue efforts, but was told to remain in Halifax because another, larger air attack might be imminent. I looked so disappointed the civil defence leader said, “Don’t worry, lad, there will be plenty more nights where bombs fall where you can lend a hand.”

On my eighteenth birthday in 1941, a letter arrived from the government notifying me that I would be called up for military service before my nineteenth birthday. If I volunteered before December 31, 1941, I’d get to choose which branch of the military to join.

My employer offered me a way out of military service. “Become a Quaker like me.” Grosvenor promised that if I became a conscientious objector he would leave me partial ownership of his shop when he died. “You’re like a son to me.”

I thought about it. But everywhere I turned I saw newspaper headlines written on chalkboards that reported deadly Luftwaffe raids on Britain, the encirclement of Leningrad, and the fall of Kiev. All of Europe was dark and under the boot of Nazism. I couldn’t do it and become a conscientious objector. I believed in socialism and knew fascism was its mortal enemy. I said no to Grosvenor, not because I was patriotic. I said no because I badly wanted to see the backside of Halifax, my mother, and especially Bill. Life in the military during wartime seemed preferable.

In December 1941, just before Christmas, I took a bus to the RAF recruitment centre in Huddersfield. The drab office on the high street was filled with banks of typewriters and sallow men in woollen uniforms. I showed the duty sergeant my identity card and declared I was volunteering for the RAF.

I was ushered into another room to complete a brief questionnaire about my education, occupation, residence, and religion. Like most of my generation from the working class who had endured economic hardships in childhood, I was under five feet five and rail thin. I wasn’t soldier material. But Britain, like a beggar, couldn’t afford to be choosy.

I was told to report to RAF Padgate the first week of January for square-bashing. When I returned home, and for all of Christmas week, my mother refused to stop boasting to neighbours and shop clerks about my enlistment: “My lad is a brave one. He went and joined the RAF. You know, one of Churchill’s Few, he is, not like the rest of the lazy sods around here waiting for Hitler to come knocking on their doors.”

My last Christmas as a civilian was quiet. Alberta stayed in Bradford because Charlie had recently gone AWOL from the army. His time in France had traumatised him. He had seen too much action and was part of the Dunkirk evacuation. My sister hoped that Charlie would surrender to the military police before he was listed as a deserter.

The day before I left for RAF induction and square-bashing, I indulged myself with a visit to the public baths at the top of Boothtown Road.

The attendant led me along a narrow passage to an unoccupied, wood-lined room, which contained a hanger for clothes and a deep porcelain bathtub. The attendant inserted the plug, turned on the taps, and waited until the bathtub filled with warm water before departing. I undressed and submerged myself, empty of thoughts or cares. It was luxurious to soak in a warm bath rather than a tin tub of tepid water at home.

Afterwards, I spent a few hours with Alberta, who had come down to Halifax to bid me farewell. We didn’t talk much, sipping our ale and holding hands across the table. We searched each other’s faces, trying to read our shared past.

She joked and bantered more than I did; I was withdrawn, frightened of what tomorrow would bring. No one and nothing could ease my sense of apartness from the civilian world. When it was time for my sister to leave, she kissed me. “Come back safe, Harry, just come back.”

The following morning, before I left for induction, my mother broke routine and made me a cup of tea. She cut a large slice of fresh bread, generously spread with butter and jam. “Go on, tuck in. Well, lad, this is it. Keep your head down, Harry. Don’t do anything daft — life is short.”

I hugged her with mixed emotions, mumbled farewell, and made my way to the train station. The train platform was deserted, and I waited alone. The day was cold, damp, and grey. Sweet smoke from the Mackintosh’s Toffee factory drifted like drizzle across the station. I found a near-empty packet of cigarettes in my overcoat, lit one, and inhaled the harsh smoke.

In the distance, I heard the train whistle and smelled the coal burning from its engine. I tasted it on my tongue, in my mouth, and around my teeth — coal dug from the pits of Barnsley, Elsecar, and Barley Hole. As the train drew into the station, another passenger approached, a man in his fifties, long past his time for war, whistling: “Run rabbit, run rabbit, run, run, run.”

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